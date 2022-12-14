Our Financial Expert Review Board

Financial advice you can depend on
We acknowledge that personal finance is a complicated topic and hold ourselves to a high standard for all the content we publish. We uphold that standard with the CNET Money Financial Review Board, a group of financial experts who review and vet our content to ensure accuracy and trustworthiness. Each article is drafted by a subject-matter expert and reviewed by an expert, who may make suggestions, improvements or comments to integrate into the final draft.
CNET Money's Financial Review Board includes wealth managers, financial planners, investors, compliance specialists, insurance educators and other financial experts.
Our article review process
- Submission: The CNET Money editorial team submits an article to the board for review.
- Review: Board members review the article for accuracy and recommend revisions.
- Revision: CNET editors incorporate the expert feedback and refine the article.
- Publication: The final content is approved, and the article is published.
Our financial experts
Our review board members are carefully selected based on their qualifications, experience and reputation as professionals in the financial sector.
Kenneth Chavis
Kenneth Chavis IV is a senior wealth manager at LourdMurray, a $6 billion wealth management firm based in Los Angeles. Kenneth provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management and tax planning services to business owners, equity-compensated executives, engineers, medical doctors and entertainers, with a focus on preserving and growing their wealth with tax efficiency. Kenneth serves clients as a fee-only fiduciary.
Mark Kantrowitz
Mark Kantrowitz is an expert on student financial aid, the FAFSA, scholarships, 529 plans, education tax benefits and student loans. His mission is to deliver practical information, advice and tools to students and their families so they can make smarter, more informed decisions about planning and paying for college. He has been quoted in more than 10,000 newspaper and magazine articles about college admissions and financial aid. Mark has written for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reuters, U.S. News & World Report, MarketWatch, Money Magazine, Forbes, Newsweek and Time. Mark is the author of five bestselling books about scholarships and financial aid and holds eight patents. His most recent book are Who Graduates from College? Who Doesn't? and How to Appeal for More College FInancial Aid.
Mark serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Student Financial Aid, the editorial advisory board of Bottom Line/Personal, and is a member of the board of trustees of the Center for Excellence in Education. Mark previously served as publisher of the FinAid, Fastweb, Edvisors, Cappex and Savingforcollege.com web sites. Mark has two Bachelor's degrees in mathematics and philosophy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Master's degree in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).