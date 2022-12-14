Our Financial Expert Review Board

Financial advice you can depend on



We acknowledge that personal finance is a complicated topic and hold ourselves to a high standard for all the content we publish. We uphold that standard with the CNET Money Financial Review Board, a group of financial experts who review and vet our content to ensure accuracy and trustworthiness. Each article is drafted by a subject-matter expert and reviewed by an expert, who may make suggestions, improvements or comments to integrate into the final draft.

CNET Money's Financial Review Board includes wealth managers, financial planners, investors, compliance specialists, insurance educators and other financial experts.

Our article review process



Submission: The CNET Money editorial team submits an article to the board for review.

Review: Board members review the article for accuracy and recommend revisions.

Revision: CNET editors incorporate the expert feedback and refine the article.

Publication: The final content is approved, and the article is published.



Our financial experts

Our review board members are carefully selected based on their qualifications, experience and reputation as professionals in the financial sector.

Kenneth Chavis Kenneth Chavis IV is a senior wealth manager at LourdMurray, a $6 billion wealth management firm based in Los Angeles. Kenneth provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management and tax planning services to business owners, equity-compensated executives, engineers, medical doctors and entertainers, with a focus on preserving and growing their wealth with tax efficiency. Kenneth serves clients as a fee-only fiduciary.