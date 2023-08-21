How to Open a Bank Account Online

You no longer have to walk into a physical bank to open an account. Instead you can apply for a new bank account online in a matter of minutes.

But first you’ll have to choose the right financial institution and the type of account that fits your needs, whether it’s for everyday banking or long-term savings. One thing to compare is the account’s annual percentage yield, or APY. That will determine how much of a return you’ll get on your money. You should also compare features, balance requirements and account fees.

With so many options, doing some research ahead of time will make you better equipped to manage your money and reach your financial goals. Here’s what to look for when it comes to opening a new bank account online.

1. Choose an account

How to choose a bank or credit union

We all have different preferences when it comes to banking. You might choose to open an account with a credit union you’re comfortable with, or one with nearby in-person banking services. Or you could pick an online bank for convenience, better APYs and evolving banking features, like early direct deposit.

Make sure to compare account perks and offers from several banks to see where you can get the best deals and savings. Here are some questions to consider before opening an account:

Can you open an account online? While most banks offer online accounts, some with physical branches might require you to show up in person to open certain accounts. Be sure to check the requirements before settling on a bank.

Are your deposits federally insured? Make sure the bank you choose is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Program or that the credit union is insured by the National Credit Union Administration. FDIC and NCUA insurance protects your deposits up to $250,000 per person, per bank, for each account category. That means your deposits are protected if your bank declares bankruptcy or goes out of business.

Is it an interest-earning account? The Federal Reserve has steadily raised the federal funds rate since early 2022, which has pushed the APYs for deposit accounts higher. Right now, you can earn the most interest on your deposits with high-yield savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit (CD accounts).

Do you need easy access to a physical location? If access to a physical branch is important, consider a local bank, credit union or a national bank with branches in your area. If in-person customer service isn’t important to you, online-only banks usually offer higher interest rates, lower fees or other benefits.

What are the fees and minimum balance requirements? Some banks charge monthly maintenance fees, out-of-network ATM fees or overdraft fees. Other banks have minimum balance requirements or transaction caps. Online banks tend to have fewer overhead costs and pass the savings on to you through fewer fees and better APYs.

Types of online bank accounts

Here’s an overview of different bank accounts you might be interested in opening online:

A checking account is great for regular deposits and withdrawals. It usually pays only modest (if any) interest on your balance, and there may be fees. These accounts usually come with checks and a debit card.

A high-yield savings account may offer a relatively high annual percentage yield, or APY, especially compared to a regular savings account at a traditional banking institution. Online banks tend to offer more competitive APYs.

A money market account combines elements of a traditional checking account and a high-yield savings account, allowing you to make withdrawals and earn a higher interest rate on your money. These accounts might have higher minimum balance requirements and fees.

2. Gather what you need for the application

Once you’ve picked an account type and a bank or credit union, it’s time to open an account. Whether you’re signing up for an individual account, or want to share access with a partner, parent or child with a joint account, you’ll have to gather some documentation to apply.

Here are some of the personal details you’ll likely need to provide:

Drivers license or another type of government-issued ID.

Bill with your name, like a utility or phone bill.

Physical address, email address, phone number.

Birthdate.

Social Security number.

3. Fill out the bank application

Most online bank applications will let you upload or input your documentation securely. If you’re opening a joint account, your co-applicant will probably be required to provide some or all of these details, as well. Find out what your bank requires from co-applicants before you complete your application.

4. Make a deposit

You can make your first deposit into your new bank account when you open it, but many banks don’t require this. If your bank does require a minimum deposit, find out how much so you can have the amount handy.

You can fund your account in a few ways, depending on what the bank allows:

In person: You can provide a check or cash to start your account.

You can provide a check or cash to start your account. Online: You can usually take a picture of a check to deposit it or transfer funds electronically from an existing account by providing a routing number.

The bottom line Opening a bank account online is fast and convenient. Finding the right bank account, however, will take more time. Start by researching which banking services and features you want so you can narrow down your search. After that, the process for opening a bank account online or in person is relatively simple. And remember that changing banks doesn’t affect your credit score. You can change banks or accounts whenever you’re ready, as long as you factor in any potential fees.

FAQs

What banks offer online accounts? Most banks offer online accounts -- whether the bank has physical branches or only operates online. That includes national banks, small community banks, credit unions and online-only institutions. Note that some smaller institutions, such as community banks or credit unions, may not offer an experience that’s as intuitive and well-designed as larger banks.

Can I open a bank account completely online? If you open an account at an online-only bank, there’s likely no branch location to visit. In most cases you don’t need to visit a physical branch to open an account, even if your bank has a physical location. But some banks and credit unions do offer specific accounts and bonuses to customers who sign up at a physical location. Additionally, while online banks tout higher savings rates, larger banks with physical branches may be more appealing, especially if you want in-person customer service.