Third Federal Savings & Loan: 2022 Home Equity Review

Third Federal Savings & Loan is a bank headquartered in Cleveland and was founded in 1938. It has nearly 40 physical branches, most of which are located in Ohio and Florida, making it an ideal lender for homeowners in those states.

But Third Federal also offers home equity loans in six other states and home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, in 26 states, making its loan products more accessible to more homeowners who don't live near any of its brick-and-mortar locations.

You can apply for a home equity loan online, at one of its physical branches or over the phone, and the whole process should only take about 30 minutes, according to Third Federal.

Third Federal Savings & Loan: At a glance Types of loans offered Home equity loan, HELOC APR range Starting at 5.49% for HELOCs, starting at 5.99% for home equity loans Loan amounts $10,000 to $200,000 for both home equity loans and HELOCs Credit score requirements Undisclosed Repayment terms 10-year draw period and 30-year repayment period for HELOCs, five- to 30-year repayment period for home equity loans Average time for approval Undisclosed

Third Federal is best suited for homeowners who need a long repayment period and want the option of choosing a fixed rate or variable rate loan. It's also beneficial for anyone who wants to save money over the lifetime of their loan, because Third Federal requires you to pay back your principal balance plus interest from the start of your draw period.

Many lenders allow you to make interest-only payments during your HELOC draw period, but Third Federal mandates that you pay back the principal from the beginning, noting that saves its average customer around $8,000 over the life of their loan.

What we like

Low fees: There are no applications or prepayment fees with Third Federal, and an annual $65 fee is waived the first year. You also don't have to pay an origination fee or closing costs, which saves you thousands of dollars upfront.

There are no applications or prepayment fees with Third Federal, and an annual $65 fee is waived the first year. You also don't have to pay an origination fee or closing costs, which saves you thousands of dollars upfront. Low minimum draw requirement: Sometimes minimum withdrawal requirements can make your loan more expensive because you end up wasting money paying interest on funds you never use. But with Third Federal, there is only a $10,000 minimum withdrawal requirement.

Sometimes minimum withdrawal requirements can make your loan more expensive because you end up wasting money paying interest on funds you never use. But with Third Federal, there is only a $10,000 minimum withdrawal requirement. $1,000 lowest-rate guarantee: If you find a lower interest rate with comparable terms from another lender, Third Federal says it will beat the rate or pay you $1,000, as long as you find the rate up to 10 days before closing on your loan.

What we don't like

Limited availability: Third Federal only offers home equity loans in eight states (Ohio, Florida, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia) and only offers HELOCs in only 25 states and the District of Columbia, as well as having most of its brick and mortar locations clustered in Ohio and Florida.

Third Federal only offers home equity loans in eight states (Ohio, Florida, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia) and only offers HELOCs in only 25 states and the District of Columbia, as well as having most of its brick and mortar locations clustered in Ohio and Florida. No interest-only payments: You must pay back your principal balance from the start of your draw period, which will make your monthly payments higher from the very beginning. However, if you can afford it, this can also be a benefit for homeowners who want to tackle paying down their principal balance from day one, saving themselves money in interest over the lifetime of the loan.

You must pay back your principal balance from the start of your draw period, which will make your monthly payments higher from the very beginning. However, if you can afford it, this can also be a benefit for homeowners who want to tackle paying down their principal balance from day one, saving themselves money in interest over the lifetime of the loan. Undisclosed credit score requirements: Without knowing the minimum credit score or this lender's preferred credit score to receive its best rates, it's hard to know whether it's worth applying or how you compare to other applicants. Completing a full application for loan preapproval will result in a hard pull on your credit.

Home equity loan products

You can take out a home equity loan or a HELOC, but Third Federal offers the option of a variable-rate home equity loan in addition to its standard fixed-rate equity loan, which many lenders don't provide as an option. This Cleveland-based lender also originates purchase mortgages, as well as refinancing options.

Fees

There are minimal fees with Third Federal, which is why it can be a good lender if you need financing but don't want to spend a lot of money upfront to obtain it. You don't have to pay an origination fee, application fee or closing costs, which provides valuable savings from the start. However, you must pay a $65 annual fee for HELOCs (but it's waived the first year).

How to qualify

Third Federal doesn't disclose its minimum credit score requirements -- in order to get a personalized-rate quote you must apply and provide your specific financial details, as well as personal information like your social security number, address and date of birth. As with any kind of home equity loan, you must have built up enough equity in your property over the years to qualify to borrow against it.

Most lenders typically require at least 15% to 20% home equity to be approved. Additionally, you must also have current homeowners' insurance, as well as flood insurance if you live in a flood zone that requires it.

Getting started

Everything you need to get started on your application is clearly laid out on its website. Because Third Federal doesn't disclose its minimum credit score requirement, be sure you have the rest of your financial life in order to make yourself an attractive loan candidate. Third Federal wants to see the following documentation to verify that you are creditworthy and will pay back your loan on time.

Gross annual or monthly income amount

Monthly payments for property tax and homeowners insurance

List of assets

Paystub dated within at least 30 days of the application date, illustrating year-to-date earnings of at least 30 days

Tax Form W-2 from the most recent year

Customer service

For general information about Third Federal's home equity loans and HELOCs, you can visit Third Federal's website at www.thirdfederal.com, call its customer care department at 800-THIRD-FED (800-844-7333), or fill out a form on the website for a loan officer to contact you directly. You can also go in-person to a branch location, which is an option not all lenders provide. For HELOCs and home equity loans specifically, when you need to activate your debit card to access your funds you can call the number below.

However, Third Federal isn't open on Sundays and has limited hours on Saturday, which are only from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET. You can call Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, and until 6 p.m. on Fridays.

Live phone support: