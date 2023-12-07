Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Dec. 7, 2023: Rates Decline
This week, a couple of notable mortgage rates moved down. If you're shopping for a home loan, see how today's high interest rates affect your budget.
Katherine WattContributor
Katherine Watt is a CNET Money writer focusing on mortgages, home equity and banking. She previously wrote about personal finance for NextAdvisor. Based in New York, Katherine graduated summa cum laude from Colgate University with a bachelor's degree in English literature.