LoanDepot: 2023 Home Equity Review

LoanDepot is the country's second largest non-bank retail lender. Founded in 2010, the Irvine, California-based online mortgage lender has originated more than $275 billion since it opened for business more than a decade ago.

Although LoanDepot doesn't offer a traditional fixed-rate home equity loan, it has a variable-rate home equity line of credit, or HELOC, with a conventional 20-year repayment period. It's application process is "100% digital" making it possible to be approved for a HELOC in days rather than weeks.

LoanDepot: At a glance

Type of loan offered HELOC APR N/A Loan amount $50,000 (or legal state minimum) to $250,000 Credit score minimum N/A Repayment terms 10-year draw period followed by a 20-year repayment period Average time for approval As little as seven days

A LoanDepot HELOC is ideal for homeowners with excellent credit who need a high minimum loan amount and a long repayment period. It's also a good option for people who want fast access to cash, as LoanDepot says it can close on your loan in as little as seven days. Although not offered in every state, LoanDepot's HELOC is typically widely available.

What we like

Thirty years is the longest repayment schedule you can have with a HELOC (10-year draw and 20-year repayment periods), which helps keep your monthly payments low over time as they're stretched out over a longer period. Low minimum monthly payments: The minimum monthly payment is $100 -- that's 1/240th of your unpaid outstanding balance at the end of your draw period.

What we don't like

High minimum loan amount: $50,000 could be a lot for a homeowner who only needs funds for a small project, such as renovating a home office, compared with paying college tuition, for example. If you take out more money than you actually need, you'll end up paying costly additional interest on those funds that will increase the total cost of your loan.

$50,000 could be a lot for a homeowner who only needs funds for a small project, such as renovating a home office, compared with paying college tuition, for example. If you take out more money than you actually need, you'll end up paying costly additional interest on those funds that will increase the total cost of your loan. No fixed-rate option: A variable rate HELOC provides flexibility, but in today's rising interest rate environment, a fixed-rate loan may be preferable for budgeting purposes.

Digital application only: For people who prefer speaking with a loan officer in person, there are no physical locations (although LoanDepot provides in-person services for mortgages and refinancings).

Home equity loan options

LoanDepot offers a variable rate HELOC, but not a fixed-rate home equity loan at this time. It also offers mortgages and refinancings.

Fees

You'll pay an origination fee of 2.5% of your total loan (unless otherwise limited by state law) for any application that was received by Dec. 15, 2022. LoanDepot says there's no additional third-party fees.

How to qualify

LoanDepot doesn't advertise its minimum credit score requirements, but the higher your score, the better your chances are of being approved for a loan with a lower APR and more favorable terms. In addition to having sufficient home equity available, most lenders prefer to see a debt-to-income, or DTI, ratio of 36% or less, to ensure you can comfortably afford a second monthly mortgage payment.

Property insurance is required with LoanDepot, and flood insurance is required where necessary. Although the application process is digital, in some cases you may need to be prepared to have your documents notarized in person.

Getting started

Because a HELOC is a second mortgage on your house, you'll need to gather all of your personal and financial documentation for your lender to review, just as you did for your original mortgage. You'll need to show proof of adequate income and stable employment through documents such as your Form W-2, pay stubs and tax returns, plus any paperwork related to your existing mortgage to show that you've been making payments consistently on time.

Customer service

You can reach customer service at 888-337-6888 ext. 6789 from Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET (7 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT) or email at customercare@loandepot.com.