Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Dec. 19, 2023: Rates Trailed Off for Homeseekers
A couple of important mortgage rates are decreasing. Lower mortgage rates could bring positive news to the housing market.
Katherine WattContributor
Katherine Watt is a CNET Money writer focusing on mortgages, home equity and banking. She previously wrote about personal finance for NextAdvisor. Based in New York, Katherine graduated summa cum laude from Colgate University with a bachelor's degree in English literature.