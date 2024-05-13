Table of Contents
Money Mortgages
Article updated on May 13, 2024

Can’t Afford a Home? Buy One With Friends, Siblings or Partners Instead

With home prices out of reach, sharing the cost of a mortgage can make homeownership a reality. But there are risks.

Why You Can Trust CNET Money
Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Our Experts
Jackie Lam Laura Michelle Davis
Written by 
Jackie Lam

Jackie Lam

Jackie Lam is a contributor for CNET Money. A personal finance writer for over 8 years, she covers money management, insurance, investing, banking and personal stories. An AFC® accredited financial coach, she is passionate about helping freelance creatives design money systems on irregular income, gain greater awareness of their money narratives and overcome mental and emotional blocks. She is the 2022 recipient of Money Management International's Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Award and a two-time Plutus Awards nominee for Best Freelancer in Personal Finance Media. She lives in Los Angeles where she spends her free time swimming, drumming and daydreaming about stickers.

See full bio
Edited by 
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio

CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid.

Reviews ethics statement
Our Experts
Jackie Lam Laura Michelle Davis
Written by 
Jackie Lam

Jackie Lam

Jackie Lam is a contributor for CNET Money. A personal finance writer for over 8 years, she covers money management, insurance, investing, banking and personal stories. An AFC® accredited financial coach, she is passionate about helping freelance creatives design money systems on irregular income, gain greater awareness of their money narratives and overcome mental and emotional blocks. She is the 2022 recipient of Money Management International's Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Award and a two-time Plutus Awards nominee for Best Freelancer in Personal Finance Media. She lives in Los Angeles where she spends her free time swimming, drumming and daydreaming about stickers.

See full bio
Edited by 
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio

CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid.

Reviews ethics statement
Why You Can Trust CNET Money
Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Table of Contents
Getty Images/Viva Tung/CNET

Life in Richmond, Virginia was getting more expensive for Jennifer Martin, her husband Daniel and her other partner Ty. In 2020, the polycule started to live together so they could split the rent three ways. 

Just a few years later, inflation started to cut into their budget. Their shared living situation was benefiting them financially, but the burden of student debt and the high cost of living in the city was making things harder. 

The three of them decided to take the plunge and buy a home together. After a few months of house hunting, they purchased an older four-bedroom property in the suburbs nestled on an acre of land. 

Martin was surprised by how easy the process was. “I expected a lot more financial hurdles because we weren’t raking in the dough individually,” Martin said. 

She learned from her real estate agent that it’s not just married couples buying houses. In fact, it’s far more common these days for multiple folks to get a mortgage together. 

Jennifer Martin and her two partners bought a home together.

The major advantage of cobuying a home? It makes homeownership more affordable

More than half of aspiring homeowners report that their income isn’t high enough to cover the down payment and closing costs on a home, according to Bankrate’s recent down payment survey. And home prices keep going up year over year. The median existing single-family home price was $397,200 in March, up 4.7% from the same month in 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors

Buying a home with a friend, relative or partner can relieve financial hardship in today’s challenging housing market, marked by high mortgage rates and low inventory. And the cobuying trend is picking up. According to Zillow, 14% of homebuyers purchased with a friend in 2023 and 12% purchased with a relative who wasn’t their spouse or partner. 

If you’re considering sharing a mortgage outside of a conventional marriage arrangement, the process might be more straightforward than you think. However, you should expect a few hurdles along the way. Be prepared to walk through the pros and cons and take additional measures to protect yourself. 

Who else might you share a house with? 

Though cobuying a home is becoming more prevalent among friends and those in polyamorous relationships, the most common nontraditional arrangement is sharing a purchase with siblings or other family relatives, according to Pam Hughes, who helped found CoBuy.io, a cobuying and co-owning platform. CoBuy’s 2024 survey and report notes that 42% of co-ownership arrangements are mixed groups involving more than one relationship type.

How many people can be on a mortgage? 

While there’s no official cap on the number of people on a mortgage, most lenders won’t accept more than four borrowers, according to Bankrate, CNET’s sister site. CoBuy’s 2024 report says the average number of people in a group sharing homeownership is a little more than three. 

Once you have more than four borrowers on a home loan, the mortgage underwriting process is no longer automated and must be done manually, according to Hughes. That makes unconventional financial arrangements for a larger group more of a hassle for lenders. 

But even if you could have 10 people on a mortgage, would you want to? With more co-owners involved, it can lead to more complicated relationship dynamics, not to mention difficulty budgeting, splitting bills and covering housing-related expenses. 

Pros and cons of buying a home with a nonspouse 

Partnering with a friend or relative can make a home purchase more attainable, but it’s best to go in with a clear understanding of the upsides and downsides. 

Pros

  • Can afford a bigger down payment. If you’re all contributing to a down payment, you can potentially afford more on a home. If all co-borrowers have a strong credit score, low debt load and steady income, it could make it easier to meet the lender’s credit and income criteria.

  • Split ongoing costs. You can also split recurring costs of homeownership, such as homeowners insurance, property taxes and general upkeep and repairs.

  • Don’t have to pay private mortgage insurance. If you’re able to cover at least 20% of the cost of the home from the get-go, you won’t have to pay private mortgage insurance.

  • Become a homeowner at a younger age. The median age for a first-time homeowner is 36. If you can team up with a few friends or partners to purchase your first home, you might be able to buy a home in your 20s or early 30s.

Cons

  • More paperwork. When you have multiple people on a mortgage, each person will need to submit an application. Expect to deal with more paperwork and work out the details of the property deed. You might want to create a cohabitation agreement, which we’ll get into below.

  • Your credit might suffer. If one of the cobuyers fails to keep up with mortgage payments, it might bring down your credit as well.

  • Finances impact each other significantly. If a co-owner loses their job or gets hit with a slew of unexpected expenses, that could strain the finances of the other homeowners.

  • Can put stress on the relationship. Without a clear understanding of each other’s money habits or financial history, a long-term commitment like buying a house could put unforeseen burdens on the relationship.

6 tips for buying a home with a nonspouse 

1. Evaluate your relationship 

Since sharing a mortgage is a decades-long commitment, think about the type of relationship you have with your cobuyers. Will these people be in your life for years to come? If they’re family, like a sibling, cousin or aunt, what is the dynamic of your relationship? Do you feel comfortable working out a plan with them to split the mortgage loan and other housing costs? 

2. Learn each other’s finances

Pay close attention to the potential cobuyer’s financial history. What is their current credit and debt situation? How much money do they earn, and what do they have in savings? How reliable are they in keeping up with bills? Are they open to having difficult discussions about finances? 

3. Discuss details and desires for your property 

Talk about what you’re looking for in a property as early as possible, including the size of the home, location, safety and proximity to schools, parks and restaurants. If you’re working with a real estate agent, outline any details that might be useful. Use a mortgage calculator to figure out how much house you can afford. From there, look at inventory that’s within your price range. 

4. Consider the tax implications 

You’ll want to see if there are restrictions on tax deductions -- such as mortgage interest, property taxes and home improvements -- when you co-own a home. The amount of your tax break will likely be related to your portion of payment on the mortgage, but you should talk to a tax professional to work out the specific details of your arrangement. 

Cohabitation agreements are legally binding documents between unmarried people that include financial and property rights. You and your cobuyers can draft one with an attorney, outlining how you’ll be handling the mortgage, insurance, taxes, utilities and other housing costs. It can also include contingencies and buyout and exit strategies. 

Before coming up with a cohabitation property agreement, think about what might be a deal-breaker for you. Walk through extreme scenarios, such as death, disability, divorce or job loss. Working out this kind of agreement can help you be prepared for any crisis that might come up. You’ll also want to make sure there’s plenty of discussion about the names on the property deed. 

6. Think twice before setting up an LLC 

Before cobuying, some people form up a business structure called an LLC, a Limited Liability Corporation. When you have an LLC, your personal assets are protected from your business assets, making it easier to partner with different people to co-own a property and shielding you from direct liability. 

While an LLC offers several perks, including more privacy, setting up an LLC to co-own a home with a partner, family members or friends isn’t very practical. Setting up an LLC takes time, costs money and can add complications, and most mortgage lenders won’t lend to an LLC set up for a primary residence, according to CoBuy. However, an LLC might make sense if you’re cobuying a home as an investment property or as a shared vacation home. 

Cobuying a home is a personal journey  

If you want to cobuy a home with friends, siblings or romantic partners, it will really depend on how capable you are as a group to plan, manage and get through the process. 

In the case of Martin and her two partners, the three of them had already been dividing rent, bills and other living expenses before they decided to buy a home. Martin was legally linked to her husband Daniel through marriage (and two kids), and she was financially linked to Ty through end-of-life documents, credit cards and savings accounts. That gave them more experience wading through potentially sticky financial and legal matters before they took out a mortgage together. 

In today’s economy, cobuying with a nonspouse or as a group can provide an affordable route to homeownership. Having more than two streams of income makes it easier to balance debt and the high cost of living. Plus, it can enhance social relationships, bringing more value and connectedness to daily living. 

“If I weren’t polyamorous, I’d still want to live in a nontraditional setting just to be around more people,” Martin said. 

Nonetheless, owning a home isn’t a walk in the park. And when you’re doing it with more people, be prepared for a different set of challenges. 

“Just make sure it’s with people you trust financially,” Martin said.

Recommended Articles

13 Homebuyer Mistakes You Shouldn’t Make. Trust Us

13 Homebuyer Mistakes You Shouldn’t Make. Trust Us

By Katherine Watt
18 Tips for First-Time Homebuyers

18 Tips for First-Time Homebuyers

By Alix Langone
6 Ways Gen Zers Like Me Can Afford a Home in 10 Years

6 Ways Gen Zers Like Me Can Afford a Home in 10 Years

By Katherine Watt
How an Unaffordable Housing Market Leaves the Next Generation Out in the Cold

How an Unaffordable Housing Market Leaves the Next Generation Out in the Cold

By Katherine Watt
Best Mortgage Lenders in May 2024

Best Mortgage Lenders in May 2024

By Katherine Watt
Compare Current Mortgage Rates in May 2024

Compare Current Mortgage Rates in May 2024

By Katherine Watt
Jackie Lam
Written by
Jackie Lam
Read more from Jackie
Jackie Lam is a contributor for CNET Money. A personal finance writer for over 8 years, she covers money management, insurance, investing, banking and personal stories. An AFC® accredited financial coach, she is passionate about helping freelance creatives design money systems on irregular income, gain greater awareness of their money narratives and overcome mental and emotional blocks. She is the 2022 recipient of Money Management International's Financial Literacy and Education in Communities (FLEC) Award and a two-time Plutus Awards nominee for Best Freelancer in Personal Finance Media. She lives in Los Angeles where she spends her free time swimming, drumming and daydreaming about stickers.
Advertiser Disclosure

CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.

Editorial Guidelines

Writers and editors and produce editorial content with the objective to provide accurate and unbiased information. A separate team is responsible for placing paid links and advertisements, creating a firewall between our affiliate partners and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from advertisers.

How we make money

CNET Money is an advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We’re compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or when you click on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact where and in what order affiliate links appear within advertising units. While we strive to provide a wide range of products and services, CNET Money does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.