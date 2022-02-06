What is a good credit card APR?

What exactly is an APR, or annual percentage rate? A credit card's APR dictates how much interest you pay on charges that aren't paid in full when your statement is due, also known as revolving balances. Low APRs are better for your wallet and easier to obtain if you have good credit. High APRs cause cardholders to fall into credit card debt, costing them thousands of dollars each year.
It's especially hard to have bad credit and be trapped by sky-high interest rates. Now, with the Fed planning to increase interest rates this March to contain inflation, credit card APRs are slated to go up.
How do you know what's a reasonable APR, and can it be negotiated? When shopping for a new credit card, it's important to compare rates so you don't find yourself accumulating too much debt from unpaid balances.
Types of credit card APRs
Before you begin, let's explain the different types of annual percentage rates for credit cards.
Purchase APR: A purchase APR is the most standard rate for any new purchases made on your credit card. The purchase APR applies to your balance that's carried into the next billing cycle.
Introductory APR: Also called a promotional APR, this is a special offer often used to entice new cardholders. 0% introductory APRs are typically restricted to a certain period of time after account opening, such as 12 or 18 months.
Cash Advance APR: Most credit cards allow you to withdraw money against your card's line of credit in the form of a short-term loan, but issuers will usually charge a cash advance fee. On top of that fee, cash advances carry a separate, and often higher, interest rate than purchase APRs.
Balance transfer APR: If you want to transfer the balance from one credit card to another card, a balance transfer APR applies.
Penalty APR: Penalty APRs typically apply to late payments. While charges vary, some penalty APRs are as high as 30% for payments later than 60 days.
Before you commit to a credit card, be sure to consider APRs in their entirety, especially which APRs come into effect after the promotional period ends. From here on, we'll be discussing the most common rate credit card users deal with: purchase APRs.
Figuring out the average purchase APR on a credit card
Data from the Federal Reserve and LendingTree shows that the average APR on new credit card offers is currently 19.55%, but ranges from 15.89% to 23.2% based on creditworthiness. The average APR for open credit accounts is 14.55%.
That's an enormous improvement from decades ago, according to Chris Panteli, creator of the money blog LifeUpswing. "In the early 1980s, credit cards had interest rates of 20% to 30%." He also noted that credit card APRs vary widely. "The highest APR you will find for a credit card is 35%," he said.
Your credit ranking is critical in determining your APR, according to Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Student Loan Refinancing. "People with good credit can expect an APR below 14%, while people with poor credit can pay as much as 28% APR -- though I don't recommend getting these cards, as they're designed to encourage you to fail," he said.
How to qualify for a good credit card APR
It pays to know how you might qualify for a lower credit card APR for everyday purchases. Credit card issuers most often look to your FICO credit score to determine how likely you are to make full payments on what you spend.
"To qualify for a good APR, you'll need a good credit score," says John Li, co-founder and CTO of the financial lending company Fig Loans. "With good behavior, your credit score will start to push upward in about six months."
FICO Credit Score
Credit score
Type of credit
300-579
Poor
580-669
Fair
670-739
Good
740-799
Very Good
800-850
Exceptional
Credit cards with the lowest APRs
LendingTree's 2022 survey found credit cards with the lowest average APR:
Credit cards with the lowest APR, compared
|Type of card
|Average APR
|Minimum APR
|Maximum APR
|Low interest credit cards
|17.50%
|12.91%
|22.08%
|0% balance transfer cards
|18.09%
|13.62%
|22.55%
|Cash back cards
|18.93%
|15.24%
|22.61%
|Student credit cards
|19.12%
|16.24%
|21.99%
|Grocery rewards cards
|19.27%
|15.09%
|23.45%
These are some of the credit cards our financial experts recommend.
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
Our Take
With a 0% introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers for 20 billing cycles (14.49% to 24.49% variable APR thereafter), this card offers one of the longest 0% intro APR periods of any credit cards with no annual fee on the market.
Discover it® Cash Back
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
Our Take
For a low APR over time, the Discover it® Cash Back offers a variable APR as low as 11.99% for eligible cardholders, trumping industry averages.
Our Take
If you have excellent credit, you may be able to score a variable purchase APR as low as 7.49%, or a maximum of 17.99%, with this card.
Our Take
You have to be a member of the armed forces, a veteran, Department of Defense employee or immediate family member to join the Navy Federal Credit Union. As a member, you can get a potentially low purchase variable APR of 5.99% or up to 18.00%, depending on your credit.
Credit cards with the highest APRs
In 2010, First Premier Bank offered an astonishing 79.9% APR on its credit card. That's just another reason to review your options carefully before you choose a credit card. Several have APRs that can quickly put you in debt you can't climb out of.
Higher APRs tend to come with credit cards associated with perks like points, miles and cash back. Bruce Garner of Card Curator explains: "These cards are promoted widely everywhere. Lower APRs tend to be found where there are fewer perks, such as 0% balance transfers and at credit unions."
Most expensive types of credit cards by APR
Though APRs fluctuate regularly, these are the credit cards with the highest APRs, according to LendingTree data:
Credit cards with the highest APRs, compared
|Type of card
|Average APR
|Minimum APR
|Maximum APR
|Secured cards
|21.89%
|21.89%
|21.89%
|Airline cards
|20.13%
|15.99%
|24.26%
|Hotel cards
|19.85%
|15.20%
|24.49%
|Gas cards
|19.68%
|15.57%
|23.78%
|Travel cards
|19.47%
|25.41%
|23.52%
Tips for securing a lower APR on your credit card
If you don't qualify for the rate you want, our advice is to work on improving your credit score. The best way to do this is by paying off your balances in full each month, or working toward this step by paying balances down as much as possible each pay period.
This can take time, however, so there are a few short- and long-term solutions to consider if you need to reduce your APR now.
- Consider 0% introductory APR credit cards: If you need to finance a purchase or transfer a high APR balance, and can pay the amount back the next 12 to 20 months, a 0% introductory APR card can help. Just be sure you can repay the balance in full before the introductory period expires and the APR kicks in. You also want to watch out for balance transfer fees, which can add up if you're moving a large balance.
- Talk to your credit card provider: In some cases, you can negotiate your current card's APR, particularly if you have a strong history of making on-time payments.
- Apply for debt consolidation or home equity loans: Personal and home equity loans typically carry lower interest rates than credit cards and might be worth considering if you need more time (two years or longer) to repay your debt.
*All information about Discover it Cash Back, PenFed Gold Visa Card and Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.