What is a good credit card APR?

Stephen Zeigler/Getty

What exactly is an APR, or annual percentage rate? A credit card's APR dictates how much interest you pay on charges that aren't paid in full when your statement is due, also known as revolving balances. Low APRs are better for your wallet and easier to obtain if you have good credit. High APRs cause cardholders to fall into credit card debt, costing them thousands of dollars each year.

It's especially hard to have bad credit and be trapped by sky-high interest rates. Now, with the Fed planning to increase interest rates this March to contain inflation, credit card APRs are slated to go up.

How do you know what's a reasonable APR, and can it be negotiated? When shopping for a new credit card, it's important to compare rates so you don't find yourself accumulating too much debt from unpaid balances.

Types of credit card APRs

Before you begin, let's explain the different types of annual percentage rates for credit cards.

Purchase APR: A purchase APR is the most standard rate for any new purchases made on your credit card. The purchase APR applies to your balance that's carried into the next billing cycle.

Introductory APR: Also called a promotional APR, this is a special offer often used to entice new cardholders. 0% introductory APRs are typically restricted to a certain period of time after account opening, such as 12 or 18 months.

Cash Advance APR: Most credit cards allow you to withdraw money against your card's line of credit in the form of a short-term loan, but issuers will usually charge a cash advance fee. On top of that fee, cash advances carry a separate, and often higher, interest rate than purchase APRs.

Balance transfer APR: If you want to transfer the balance from one credit card to another card, a balance transfer APR applies.

Penalty APR: Penalty APRs typically apply to late payments. While charges vary, some penalty APRs are as high as 30% for payments later than 60 days.

Before you commit to a credit card, be sure to consider APRs in their entirety, especially which APRs come into effect after the promotional period ends. From here on, we'll be discussing the most common rate credit card users deal with: purchase APRs.

Figuring out the average purchase APR on a credit card

Data from the Federal Reserve and LendingTree shows that the average APR on new credit card offers is currently 19.55%, but ranges from 15.89% to 23.2% based on creditworthiness. The average APR for open credit accounts is 14.55%.

That's an enormous improvement from decades ago, according to Chris Panteli, creator of the money blog LifeUpswing. "In the early 1980s, credit cards had interest rates of 20% to 30%." He also noted that credit card APRs vary widely. "The highest APR you will find for a credit card is 35%," he said.

Your credit ranking is critical in determining your APR, according to Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Student Loan Refinancing. "People with good credit can expect an APR below 14%, while people with poor credit can pay as much as 28% APR -- though I don't recommend getting these cards, as they're designed to encourage you to fail," he said.

How to qualify for a good credit card APR

It pays to know how you might qualify for a lower credit card APR for everyday purchases. Credit card issuers most often look to your FICO credit score to determine how likely you are to make full payments on what you spend.

"To qualify for a good APR, you'll need a good credit score," says John Li, co-founder and CTO of the financial lending company Fig Loans. "With good behavior, your credit score will start to push upward in about six months."

FICO Credit Score

Credit score Type of credit 300-579 Poor 580-669 Fair 670-739 Good 740-799 Very Good 800-850 Exceptional

Credit cards with the lowest APRs

LendingTree's 2022 survey found credit cards with the lowest average APR:

Credit cards with the lowest APR, compared Type of card Average APR Minimum APR Maximum APR Low interest credit cards 17.50% 12.91% 22.08% 0% balance transfer cards 18.09% 13.62% 22.55% Cash back cards 18.93% 15.24% 22.61% Student credit cards 19.12% 16.24% 21.99% Grocery rewards cards 19.27% 15.09% 23.45%

These are some of the credit cards our financial experts recommend.

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card See Rates and Fees Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR14.49% - 24.49% (Variable) Recommended Credit Good/Excellent Reward RatesN/A Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% for 20 billing cycles on purchases Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 20 billing cycles on balance transfers Balance Transfer Fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater Balance Transfer APR14.49% - 24.49% (Variable) Foreign Transaction Fees 2% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in U.S. Dollars. 3% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in a Foreign Currency Our Take With a 0% introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers for 20 billing cycles (14.49% to 24.49% variable APR thereafter), this card offers one of the longest 0% intro APR periods of any credit cards with no annual fee on the market.

Discover it® Cash Back See Rates and Fees Card Highlights Intro Bonus Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match - only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. APR11.99% - 22.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% for 15 months Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 15 months Balance Transfer Fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)* Balance Transfer APR11.99% - 22.99% Variable Late Payment Fee None the first time you pay late. After that, up to $40. Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take For a low APR over time, the Discover it® Cash Back offers a variable APR as low as 11.99% for eligible cardholders, trumping industry averages.

PenFed Gold Visa® Card Card Highlights Intro Bonus $100 Statement Credit when you spend $1,500 in first 90 days APR7.49% - 17.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent Credit Reward RatesN/A Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee 3% per transaction Balance Transfer APR17.99% Penalty APR 17.99% Our Take If you have excellent credit, you may be able to score a variable purchase APR as low as 7.49%, or a maximum of 17.99%, with this card.

Navy Federal Credit Union® Platinum Credit Card Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR5.99% - 18.00% Variable Recommended Credit N/A Reward RatesN/A Annual FeeNone Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers Balance Transfer APR5.99% - 18.00% Variable Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR 18.00% Our Take You have to be a member of the armed forces, a veteran, Department of Defense employee or immediate family member to join the Navy Federal Credit Union. As a member, you can get a potentially low purchase variable APR of 5.99% or up to 18.00%, depending on your credit.

Credit cards with the highest APRs

In 2010, First Premier Bank offered an astonishing 79.9% APR on its credit card. That's just another reason to review your options carefully before you choose a credit card. Several have APRs that can quickly put you in debt you can't climb out of.

Higher APRs tend to come with credit cards associated with perks like points, miles and cash back. Bruce Garner of Card Curator explains: "These cards are promoted widely everywhere. Lower APRs tend to be found where there are fewer perks, such as 0% balance transfers and at credit unions."

Most expensive types of credit cards by APR

Though APRs fluctuate regularly, these are the credit cards with the highest APRs, according to LendingTree data:

Credit cards with the highest APRs, compared Type of card Average APR Minimum APR Maximum APR Secured cards 21.89% 21.89% 21.89% Airline cards 20.13% 15.99% 24.26% Hotel cards 19.85% 15.20% 24.49% Gas cards 19.68% 15.57% 23.78% Travel cards 19.47% 25.41% 23.52%

Tips for securing a lower APR on your credit card

If you don't qualify for the rate you want, our advice is to work on improving your credit score. The best way to do this is by paying off your balances in full each month, or working toward this step by paying balances down as much as possible each pay period.

This can take time, however, so there are a few short- and long-term solutions to consider if you need to reduce your APR now.

Consider 0% introductory APR credit cards: If you need to finance a purchase or transfer a high APR balance, and can pay the amount back the next 12 to 20 months, a 0% introductory APR card can help. Just be sure you can repay the balance in full before the introductory period expires and the APR kicks in. You also want to watch out for balance transfer fees

If you need to finance a purchase or transfer a high APR balance, and can pay the amount back the next 12 to 20 months, a 0% introductory APR card can help. Just be sure you can repay the balance in full before the introductory period expires and the APR kicks in. You also want to watch out for Talk to your credit card provider: In some cases, you can negotiate

In some cases, you can Apply for debt consolidation or home equity loans: Personal and home equity loans typically carry lower interest rates than credit cards and might be worth considering if you need more time (two years or longer) to repay your debt.

*All information about Discover it Cash Back, PenFed Gold Visa Card and Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.