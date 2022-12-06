Venmo Credit Card: Earn Flexible Cash-Back Rewards

The Venmo Credit Card* offers greater flexibility than most cards, both in how you earn cash back and what you can do with it. The Venmo app is your card's control panel. You can transfer rewards to your bank account, use them to pay friends or even invest in cryptocurrency.
You'll automatically earn the highest rewards in the two eligible categories you spend the most in each month, some of which are rare among rewards credit cards. It doesn't feature a welcome bonus or an introductory APR offer, but the versatility of its rewards program could make up for the features it lacks.
Venmo Credit Card
- Earn 3% on your eligible top spend category
- Earn 2% on your second eligible top spend category
- Earn 1% on all other eligible purchases and on Venmo person-to-person transactions
Rewards and redemption
You'll earn the highest cash-back rate in the top two eligible categories you spend the most in each month -- 3% cash back and 2% cash back respectively. The available categories are groceries, gas, bills and utilities, travel, dining and nightlife, health and beauty, entertainment and transportation.
Being able to earn rewards for your bills and utilities is rare. If you're in a crunch, these rewards might be able to help you offset any credit card surcharges. Health and beauty is another unique category, which covers purchases at pharmacies, drug stores and sports and recreation facilities like gyms.
You won't have to worry about choosing your top spend categories each month. Venmo will automatically reward you for the purchases you spend the most on, which eliminates some of the hassle that comes with other credit cards that offer flexible rewards or quarterly rotating categories, like the Chase Freedom Flex℠ or the Discover it® Cash Back*.
Your cash back is automatically added to your Venmo account at the end of each billing cycle. You can use your rewards to pay your credit card statement, use it to pay your friends or send it to your bank account. You can also choose to allocate your rewards toward cryptocurrencies with no transaction fees. The coins currently supported by Venmo are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin.
Additional card perks
The Venmo Credit Card offers cardholders a number of standard credit card perks to take advantage of, as well as a few other features:
- Roadside dispatch: Get help if you run into car trouble while traveling. It covers things like flat tires, dead batteries and fuel delivery.
- Visa Signature Concierge**: Provides help with non-emergency tasks including dinner reservations or locating tickets.
- Travel and emergency assistance services**: Get medical or legal referrals while traveling and other emergency assistance.
- Visa Luxury Hotel Collection**: Offers extra amenities at a number of hotels around the world, including room upgrades when available, late check-out when available and a $25 food and beverage credit.
- Virtual card numbers: You can take advantage of virtual card numbers to make online shopping more secure.
- Quick access to Venmo: Easily split payments with friends or get paid via Venmo as your individual Venmo QR code will be printed on your physical card.
- Customize your card: You can also choose from a number of color combinations for your card.
Alternative cards
If you're not a Venmo user, consider these other options.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
The Wells Fargo Active Cash offers an unlimited 2% cash rewards for your purchases -- pairing flexibility with simplicity. Unlike the Venmo Credit Card, it also offers a welcome bonus and an introductory APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus for spending $1,000 in purchases in the first three months, while the introductory APR can help you avoid interest charges.
You can find all the details in our Wells Fargo Active Cash review.
Citi Custom Cash℠ Card
Similar to the Venmo Card, the Citi Custom Cash rewards are flexible to your spending. You'll earn 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, but there's a spending cap: After the first $500, the rewards drop back to 1%.
While the cash-back rate is higher, with such a low spending cap, you can only earn $25 in rewards each billing cycle before it drops to 1% cash back. Eligible categories include restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs and live entertainment.
The welcome bonus gives the Custom Cash an advantage over the Venmo Card. Cardholders can earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first six months of account opening (fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back).
You can learn more in our Citi Custom Cash Card review.
FAQs
Will my cash back expire?
Your cash back will be automatically added to your Venmo balance at the end of the billing cycle. Because funds held within Venmo don't expire, neither will your earned cash back.
What's the difference between a rewards card with rotating categories and one with flexible spend categories?
A rewards credit card with quarterly rotating categories will require you to activate them each quarter in order to earn rewards for the new selection of purchases. A card with flexible spend categories will automatically provide the highest rewards rate for the categories you spend the most in each month.
What are virtual card numbers?
Virtual card numbers are a security feature offered by most credit card issuers. It generates a new card number for you to use when shopping online to protect you from fraud.
*All information about the Venmo Credit Card and Discover it Cash Back has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
**Benefit available for Visa Signature cardholders
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.