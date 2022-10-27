Should You Sign Up for Credit Card Autopay?

CNET Money's mission is to help you maximize your financial potential. Our recommendations are based on our editors' independent research and analysis, and we continuously update our content to reflect current partner offers. How we rate credit cards
CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can't review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission.
We are an independent publisher. Our advertisers do not direct our editorial content.
To support our work, we are paid in different ways for providing advertising services.
Our insurance content may include references to or advertisements by our corporate affiliate HomeInsurance.com LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838). And HomeInsurance.com LLC may receive compensation from third parties if you choose to visit and transact on their website. However, all CNET editorial content is independently researched and developed without regard to our corporate relationship to HomeInsurance.com LLC or its advertiser relationships.
Our content may include summaries of insurance providers, or their products or services. CNET is not an insurance agency or broker. We do not transact in the business of insurance in any manner, and we are not attempting to sell insurance or asking or urging you to apply for a particular kind of insurance from a particular company.
Our Editorial Mission
In a digital world, information only matters if it's timely, relevant, and credible. We promise to do whatever is necessary to get you the information you need when you need it, to make our opinions fair and useful, and to make sure our facts are accurate.
If a popular product is on store shelves, you can count on CNET for immediate commentary and benchmark analysis as soon as possible. We promise to publish credible information we have as soon as we have it, throughout a product's life cycle, from its first public announcement to any potential recall or emergence of a competing device.
How will we know if we're fulfilling our mission? We constantly monitor our competition, user activity, and journalistic awards. We scour and scrutinize blogs, sites, aggregators, RSS feeds, and any other available resources, and editors at all levels of our organization continuously review our coverage.
But you're the final judge. We ask that you inform us whenever you find an error, spot a gap in our coverage, or have any other suggestions for improvement. Readers are part of the CNET family, and the strength of that relationship is the ultimate test of our success. Find out more here.
You'll never forget to pay your bill again -- but there are risks.
Jaclyn DeJohn
Jaclyn DeJohn
Editor
Jaclyn is a CNET Money editor who relishes the sweet spot between numbers and words. With responsibility for overseeing CNET's credit card coverage, she writes and edits news, reviews and advice. She has experience covering business, personal finance and economics, and previously managed contracts and investments as a real estate agent. Her tech interests include Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink.
Thomas Trutschel/Getty
Missing your monthly credit card payment can be a financially costly move. Not only will your issuer charge a fee, it can have a seriously negative effect on your credit score. But gone are the days of having to write a check and mailing it out. You can now pay your credit card statement online and automate the process by having a payment automatically sent from a checking account or savings account. Autopay can help you better manage your finances, stay on top of your bills and protect your credit score. Here's everything you need to know.
What is autopay?
Autopay is a feature you can activate on your credit card account that streamlines the monthly payment process. Instead of manually making a payment after receiving your credit card statement each month, you can set up a process so that the payment is made automatically.
How to set up credit card autopay
It's easiest to set up autopay on your issuer's online portal. You can choose a variety of settings including whether to make the minimum payment, pay off the entire statement balance or choose to pay a fixed amount. You can also pick a specific date to process your payment as well as a funding source.
Ideally, you want to pay your balance in full each due date for the best effects on your credit score and to avoid interest charges. If you can't do that, choosing an amount that's higher than the minimum balance will help you pay down credit card debt more quickly. The minimum payment is the least you can pay in any given billing cycle without incurring penalties.
Which issuers offer autopay?
All major issuers offer this feature, including the following:
American Express
Wells Fargo
Chase
Discover
Citi
Bank of America
Capital One
U.S. Bank
Why should you sign up for autopay?
It's easy to accidentally miss a payment's due date, especially if you juggle multiple credit card accounts. In addition to denting your credit score, a late payment can result in expensive fees and triggering a penalty APR and higher interest charges.
While credit card issuers generally give you a grace period -- often 30 to 60 days -- before reporting your late or missed payment to the credit bureaus, late or missing payments can have a long-lasting impact on your credit score. Setting up autopay can save you from the more immediate pain of higher credit card payments as well as longer-term negative effects on your credit score, which can lead to higher interest rates on future applications for loans and rentals.
Pros:
Avoid missed payments
Avoid late fees
Avoid interest
Cons:
Potential to overdraw your bank account
Less awareness of spending
Potential to pay fraudulent charges if you're not paying attention
The cons of autopay make it clear that, though your payments will be automatic, you'll still have to keep a watchful eye on your bank and credit accounts.
Does it cost extra to use autopay to pay your credit card bill?
No. Credit cards offer an autopay option for free. You may elect to receive an email a few days before your payment is scheduled to draft from your bank account.
The bottom line
Autopay can help you avoid the headache and cost of missed payments and prevent damaging your credit score. Still, you'll want to keep an eye on your bank account balance to make sure you don't overdraw your account or get stuck with fraudulent charges.