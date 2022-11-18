Why You Can Trust CNET Advertiser Disclosure
Why Do Debit and Credit Cards Have Expiration Dates?

While expiration dates help protect your identity, they may also instigate extra legwork.

Nov 18, 2022
The expiration dates on credit cards and debit cards provide a number of benefits, including identity verification and fraud prevention. But if a card is expired, you may be unable to use it altogether. To avoid this scenario, you should pay attention to your card's expiration date and make sure you receive your replacement card on time.

Why credit and debit cards expire

The expiration date on a credit or debit card is a checkpoint that helps verify the cardholder's identity by requiring an extra layer of information to make purchases. It also gives the card issuer an opportunity to update the card with new features or perks, such as an EMV chip. Replacing cards every few years also helps ensure that the cards don't degrade beyond working condition. And if a card is lost or stolen, the expiration date helps to prevent the card from being used by someone who is not authorized to do so.

How do you renew your credit or debit card?

For the most part, your credit card or debit card issuer will send you a replacement credit card in the weeks or months before your card expires. Keep an eye on your mailbox, as these may appear to be junk mail at first glance. 

If you don't receive a replacement card for any reason, contact your credit card issuer to request one. If you try to use a card that has already expired, it will not work.

How to handle a credit or debit card expiration

It's a good idea to update your account details with any subscription services or accounts on autopay before your old card expires to prevent service interruptions. You can do this by going to the merchant's website and updating your payment information. Once you have received and activated your new card, be sure to shred or destroy your old card. Even if a card is expired, it may lead to identity theft in the wrong hands. 

The bottom line

The expiration date on a credit or debit card is a security measure to prevent fraud. If a card is lost or stolen, the expiration date helps to prevent the card from being used by someone who is not authorized to do so. When your credit or debit card is set to expire, it doesn't mean you should throw it out and forget about it -- a replacement card will be sent to you.

