Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card: No Frills, Low Risk

All things considered, few would find the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card* the best option available to them. Compared to other secured credit cards -- which typically require a security deposit to maintain your credit line and are designed for those with no credit or bad credit -- Capital One's offer is generally lackluster. Its potential credit-line range is the smallest of those on our radar at $200 to $1,000, and its purchase APR (26.99% variable) is as high as we've seen. There is no rewards program nor welcome bonus, although that's pretty typical for secured credit cards.

The biggest advantage that this Capital One credit card boasts is the potential to qualify for an initial credit line larger than your deposit. In almost all cases, secured credit cards set your credit limit to your deposit amount -- if your deposit is $300, that's your limit. But with this card, your initial credit line will be $200, but your deposit could be $49, $99 or $200, depending on your application criteria. This means it's possible to score an initial credit line above your deposit amount.

Here's what you should know about the Capital One Platinum Secured card, as well as some comparable cards that are worth considering.

Deposit and qualifications

As with most other secured credit cards, there is no annual fee associated with the Capital One Platinum Secured Mastercard – you're only on the hook for the $49, $99 or $200 deposit. The amount you owe for your initial deposit will be determined by your application. If you'd like a higher credit limit, you can deposit up to $1,000, in which case your limit would equal the amount you deposited.

Though some secured credit card issuers give you a pass on a hard credit check, Capital One is not one of them. They will check your credit when processing your application -- as well as your income, occupation and housing payment -- but they do offer preapproval if you are curious to see if you qualify without committing to a full credit check. Note that even once you're approved, your account is not officially "open" until you hand over your security deposit.

Once you're set up with this card, there's not much else to do but use it responsibly. Try to keep your usage at or less than 30% of your credit limit -- $60 or less per month on a $200 credit limit -- but use it at least occasionally and pay it off in full each month to avoid interest charges and start boosting your credit.

Building credit with this card

Even though secured credit cards function a lot like debit cards because of your security deposit, the issuers still report your activity to the credit bureaus. Responsible activity on your card (light to moderate use, with payments in full in each month) will help boost your credit more effectively.

Besides improving your credit score, responsible activity can also earn your security deposit back. In as little as six months, Capital One may start automatically reviewing your account to see if you qualify for a higher credit line or a security deposit refund (in the form of a statement credit), effectively graduating you to the Capital One Platinum Credit Card*, from which you can continue growing your credit and your credit line.

Other perks

While there are no rewards or sign-on bonus, there are a few benefits that you can take advantage of with the Capital One Secured Platinum card. With flexible due dates, you're able to select when you make your monthly payments. And like with all other Capital One credit cards, there are no foreign transaction fees with this card. So if you travel internationally, you can use this card anywhere that accepts Mastercard without paying extra. Usually, these fees sit at around 3% of the transaction.

Comparable cards

Discover it® Secured

The Discover it® Secured* is by far one of our favorite secured credit cards. Though it does not offer a potential discount on the initial security deposit, your range of credit line is wider at $200 to $2,500. In addition, this secured credit card offers a pretty good rewards program and sign-on bonus, when most secured credit cards are hard up for these features. Check out our full review of the Discover it® Secured card for more details.

Chime Credit Builder Visa Secured Credit Card

The Chime Credit Builder* is another one of our favorite secured cards. While this card is similar to the Capital One Secured Platinum card in that it doesn't offer fancy fringe benefits, it does offer the cardholder the easiest access to a line of credit. With this card, there is no credit check associated with the application, which may help you get approved more easily. Additionally, this card doesn't have a minimum or maximum deposit limit, giving you freedom over your credit line based on your available cash.

Capital One Platinum Credit Card

If you think you may be sitting on the cusp of eligibility for a traditional credit card, you can skip the application process for the Capital One Platinum Secured* card and apply for the Capital One Platinum Credit Card instead. This is the card that you graduate to from the Platinum Secured Card, and is designed for those with fair credit (typically a FICO score of 580-669). The specs and benefits are essentially the same, only with this card you won't have to put your cash up to open the account.

FAQs

What is a secured credit card? This type of credit card usually requires an upfront deposit equal to the credit limit. So, for a card with a credit limit of $500, you'd need to deposit $500. Secured credit cards are still subject to late and rejected payment fees and generate interest on outstanding balances. As such, a secured credit card presents lower risk to card issuers and allows them to extend lines of credit to borrowers who don't have good credit or meet the minimum credit score threshold.

How is my credit score calculated? Credit scores are calculated by looking at a variety of factors related to your personal credit, including length of credit history, payment history, amounts owed, new credit and credit mix. The exact weight of each factor depends on the score model (FICO, VantageScore, or other) and your own credit history. If, for example, you have no credit history, the other factors may be weighted more heavily. (Check out this article for more information on credit scores.)

How long does it take to improve my credit score? After opening a secured credit card account, it will take around one to two months for the secured credit card issuer to report it to a major credit bureau, at which point it will begin impacting your credit report and your credit score. Then it takes several additional months before the account's activity is substantial enough to make a difference. If you maintain a low or $0 balance and manage the rest of your finances well, you could raise your score several hundred points in a year or two, but it'll depend on your particular situation. If you have a longer credit history with a number of issues, it will take longer. If you have a shorter history, each month's activity will play a much larger role.

Our approach



We review the cards that are in the highest demand and offer the best benefits. We scour the fine print so there aren't any surprises when you open an account. We find the key factors that make a card stand out and compare them to other top cards. That way, readers can opt for a different card with similar features if our pick isn't right for them. Our reviews are regularly checked and updated to incorporate new recommendations, as well as to reflect changes in offers and the market.

*All information about the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card, Discover it Secured Card, Chime Credit Builder Secured Card and Capital One Platinum Credit Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.