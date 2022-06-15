Bank of America Credit Cards for 2022

Bank of America -- while lesser known for credit cards than some of its competitors -- established what we know today as Visa. The original BankAmericard was first introduced in 1958 with a new technology that linked credit cards with bank accounts. In 1976, the BankAmericard was renamed the Visa card, keeping the distinctive blue, white and gold flag logo still used today.
Today's version of the BankAmericard is just one of a wide variety of credit card products offered by Bank of America. The bank offers a card in nearly every prominent category, whether you're a student, traveler, just starting out on your credit journey or looking for rewards. There are also a handful of business credit cards available. Check out all of our partner offers below.
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases).
- Earn automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases).
- Earn unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
BankAmericard® credit card
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire.
Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases
- Unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card
- Earn unlimited 3 miles for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases.
- Unlimited 1 mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.