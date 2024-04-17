Feeling Blue For Not Being Green? This Card Offers 6% Cash Back for Eco-Friendly Purchases

With Earth Day dropping on April 22 this year, the planet -- and your impact on it -- might be top of mind. But you may not know that you could contribute to a greener world starting with the card you use for everyday purchases.

Wait, what do my finances have to do with the planet? Well, the bank you use could be supporting big oil or other environmentally damaging industries. If you’re curious about where your bank stands, you can download the Banking on Climate Chaos report -- you’ll even plant a tree by downloading it!

But not all banks are doing the same. And while lowering your carbon footprint can sometimes be a thankless job, it doesn’t have to be. Enter the FutureCard Visa® Debit Card*.

You could earn an impressive cash-back rate for eco-conscious purchases. It’s also a debit card, which means you don’t have to worry about interest charges cutting into your earnings or credit card debt. You can either connect it to your bank account or fund the card via Venmo or Cash App.

CNET’S PICK Learn More FutureCard Visa® Debit Card 5.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Learn More Intro Offer No current offer Annual fee $0 APR N/A Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product. N/A Rewards rate 1% – 6% Earn 6% cashback on select partner brands; 5% cashback on the first $25,000 per year of purchases spent on public transport, electric charging, bikes and scooters, secondhand clothes and furniture and plant-based meat, dairy and eggs; 1% cashback on all other purchases Rewards Rate 6% Earn 6% cashback on select partner brands 5% 5% cashback on the first $25,000 per year of purchases spent on public transport, electric charging, bikes and scooters, secondhand clothes and furniture and plant-based meat, dairy and eggs 1% 1% cashback on all other purchases

A greener way to earn

The FutureCard Visa Debit Card earns a wide array of rewards, ranging from 1% to 6% cash back. It features 5% cash back (on the first $25,000 spent per calendar year, then 1%) for sustainable purchases such as EV charging, public transportation, thrift stores and bike shops, and 1% for everything else. You can also earn 5% cash back for your gas and power bill.

It also earns 6% cash back with select, eco-conscious retailers including big names like Arcteryx Regear, Patagonia Worn Wear and Northface Renewed. That makes it potentially the most rewarding cash-back debit card -- provided you can shop with the brands in its rewards program.

Its static rewards are on par with some of the best cash-back credit cards and feature bonus categories that aren’t typically covered by most credit cards. Thrift stores and bike shops are two that I have yet to come across -- if those things are your hobby, this card could earn you great rewards for your green habits.

What can you do with your rewards?

You might see this high cash-back rate and think, “OK, what’s the catch?”

In some cases, cards like this make you redeem your rewards for the issuer’s own currency, which might not be worth much when you transfer to your own bank account. Some cards also only let you redeem in the issuer’s in-house shop, where your points might not be worth much.

With the FutureCard, you can redeem your rewards for cash back, which is added to your bank account. 1% cash back is equivalent to 1 cent per dollar.

You can also earn FutureCoins by completing carbon missions. FutureCoins have a starting value of $90 per coin. The more you reduce your carbon footprint, the more FutureCoins you’ll earn. You can then turn your FutureCoins into additional cash back.

Promote a better environment and pad your bank account

You’ll earn one FutureCoin for every metric ton of carbon you reduce. You can help reduce your carbon output by undertaking Future’s “missions,” which have you buy refurbished tech or shop at thrift stores, switch to an EV vehicle or swap to solar energy. Each FutureCoin you earn can be turned into more cash back.

Your funds can grow like trees

If its rewards program isn’t lucrative enough, your funds will continue to grow as they sit on your card. Your FutureCard reward balance earns a 2.72% annual percentage yield, which means you can earn passive income even if you aren’t spending anything. While that’s lower than the best savings account APYs right now, rarely any cards offer interest on your unused rewards balance.

Cards it pairs well with

No one said you only had to choose one card. While the FutureCard earns great rewards, they are pretty niche. To cover the rest of your purchases, consider a general rewards card like:

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card : One of the best credit cards available, it earns cash rewards for your purchases, has an introductory APR to help you avoid interest charges for a time and an easy-to-earn welcome bonus. And there’s no annual fee.

One of the best credit cards available, it earns cash rewards for your purchases, has an introductory APR to help you avoid interest charges for a time and an easy-to-earn welcome bonus. And there’s no annual fee. Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card*: Earn rewards for everyday purchases like groceries, restaurants and streaming. Sunrise Banks is a Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) member -- a banking alliance working toward environmental and social change in the banking industry. You could earn rewards and support a better, greener banking future.

Earn rewards for everyday purchases like groceries, restaurants and streaming. Sunrise Banks is a Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) member -- a banking alliance working toward environmental and social change in the banking industry. You could earn rewards and support a better, greener banking future. Amalgamated Bank Maximum Rewards® World Mastercard®*: This card earns a flat 1.5% cash back for every purchase, has an introductory APR plus an (albeit low) welcome bonus. Amalgamated Bank also supports forest conservation, workers’ rights, voting rights, reproductive rights and climate justice.

The bottom line While you may not get many shopping protections or travel perks with this card, you could earn a sizable return depending on how you spend and how you take advantage of Future’s missions. In addition to spurring you to limit your carbon emissions, Future provides several educational resources for you to look at. They cover climate action, green living and sustainable shopping and eating. Plenty to look at if you’re looking to get more involved ahead of Earth Day.

*All information about the FutureCard Visa Debit Card, Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card and Amalgamated Bank Maximum Rewards World Mastercard has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.