The 4 Credit Cards Every Dad Should Have, According to a Dad and Personal Finance Editor

Dads know the importance of having the right tool for the job. This includes the tools you carry in your wallet.

Like many dads, my life (and the spending that comes with it) revolves around trips to the hardware store, the grocery store and Target -- along with a rotating schedule of kids’ sports and other family activities.

Fortunately, I’ve got four credit cards that always get these dad jobs done (while minimizing fees and maximizing rewards): the Chase Freedom Unlimited*, Amazon Prime Visa, Lowe’s Advantage Card* and the Target RedCard* credit cards.

What I’ve learned about credit cards

As both my kids started their public school careers in recent years, I’ve also been a personal finance journalist, editing more than 100 credit card reviews and related articles on how to use credit cards. I’ve helped guide coverage of credit card points, and also how to get out of credit card debt. All the while, I’ve applied that growing knowledge to my own life.

It’s important to note that, just like my beloved chainsaw, credit cards are powerful tools in their own way. With that comes great responsibility. A bunch of credit card debt could hold you back worse than a shed full of tools you can’t access because you lost the key to the lock on the door.

The ground rules for smart credit card usage are simple: Aside from emergencies, charge only what you know you can pay off, and always pay your balance on time and in full. And planning ahead for when things do get hairy, try to save up for and maintain an emergency fund -- like one of my favorite dad adages (dad-ages?) goes, it’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.

Stick to those ground rules, and the perks and points that come with these credit cards can lift you up as well as your family in a big way.

The 4 credit cards every dad needs

First things first: I’ve been a dad considerably longer than I’ve felt truly confident using credit cards. I carried at least $5,000 (and at times as much as $8,000) in credit card debt for 10 years, a balance that started the month I graduated from college and grew for nearly 10 years before I reversed the trend. So I know firsthand how difficult it can be to develop and maintain a healthy relationship with credit cards.

It’s gotten easier as I’ve made more money over the years, but the real turning point came when I started covering personal finance as a journalist about 5 years ago. That’s given me the chance to think deeply about credit cards, debt, saving strategies and budgeting -- and to work closely with smart people who I’ve been fortunate to learn from. And the timing could not have been better. As every parent knows, kids are expensive -- and their share of the family budget grows just as quickly as they do.

There are a ton of great credit cards out there, but these are the four that consistently meet my needs and help make the most of the points, discounts and other perks that come with them. If you’re a dad, these are the cards you should consider if you’re interested in elevating your credit card game.

How to figure out the best credit cards for your family

These are the credit cards that fit best for my life and spending, but they might not be the exact ones that make sense for you. But if you think you might be leaving points or perks on the table with your current cards, it could be worth giving them some thought.

Start by looking at how you regularly spend money each month. I bet you’ll find several spending categories that account for a consistent share of your monthly budget. From there, consider what the available best credit cards might be that offer better points and perks than your current cards or payment methods offer. And whether you land on cash-back cards, travel cards or store cards, keep those credit card ground rules in mind. What’s important is you match your life and spending with cards that make sense for you.

After all, I’d never tell another dad what he should (or shouldn’t) have in his own toolbox.

*All information about the Chase Freedom Unlimited, Lowe’s Advantage Card, and the Target RedCard has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.