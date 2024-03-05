Table of Contents
Money Credit Cards
Article updated on Mar 05, 2024

Want to Pay 75% Less for Credit Card Late Fees? Done.

Reducing late fees from $32 to $8 could save consumers thousands of dollars a year, says one expert.

Why You Can Trust CNET Money
CNET Money’s mission is to help you maximize your financial potential. Our recommendations are based on our editors’ independent research and analysis, and we continuously update our content to reflect current partner offers. How we rate credit cards
Our Experts
Tiffany Connors Courtney Johnston
Written by 
Tiffany Connors

Tiffany Connors

Editor

Tiffany Wendeln Connors is a senior editor for CNET Money with a focus on credit cards. Previously, she covered personal finance topics as a writer and editor at The Penny Hoarder. She is passionate about helping people make the best money decisions for themselves and their families. She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and has been a writer and editor for publications including the New York Post, Women's Running magazine and Soap Opera Digest. When she isn't working, you can find her enjoying life in St. Petersburg, Florida, with her husband, daughter and a very needy dog.

See full bio
Edited by 
Courtney Johnston

Courtney Johnston

Editor

Courtney Johnston is a senior editor leading the CNET Money team. Passionate about financial literacy and inclusion, she has a decade of experience as a freelance journalist covering policy, financial news, real estate and investing. A New Jersey native, she graduated with an M.A. in English Literature and Professional Writing from the University of Indianapolis, where she also worked as a graduate writing instructor.

See full bio

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.

Reviews ethics statement
DjelicS / Getty Images

Missing a credit card payment just got a little less expensive for those struggling to pay off debt, as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Tuesday issued a ruling (PDF) that reduces typical late fees by 75%, from $32 to $8.

The CFPB repealed what’s known as the current “safe harbor threshold amounts” in the Truth in Lending Act. This allowed card issuers to charge up to $30 for the first late fee and $41 for each subsequent violation. Issuers were also allowed to raise the fees based on inflation.

The new ruling sets the threshold at $8, and eliminates the option for issuers to charge more for subsequent late fees. Plus, issuers can’t raise the fee based on inflation.

Here’s what you need to know about the changes, plus what to keep in mind when it comes to credit card late fees.

Read more: 6 Important Dates to Know for Your Credit Cards

What to know about the ban on excessive credit card late fees

The CFPB voted to amend provisions in Regulation Z, which implemented TILA, with what it’s calling a “final rule” on credit card late fees. This comes after the CFPB reviewed the practices of large card issuers -- those with one million or more open credit card accounts -- determining those issuers were not following TILA’s requirement that penalty fees “be reasonable and proportional.” 

The new rule does not apply to smaller card issuers, which the CFPB recently found charged lower interest rates and fees overall.

The CFPB found that the safe harbor limits were well above what large card issuers needed to charge and that subsequent fees for additional violations were high enough to make it hard for consumers to make future payments on their accounts. 

How the ban can help those with credit card debt

The best way to avoid credit card late fees altogether is to pay your credit card bill on time every month -- and preferably in full to avoid accruing interest charges. But sometimes life happens, and so do late payments. 

This ruling helps consumers who may already be struggling to pay credit card bills because it doesn’t burden them with additional expenses, notes credit card expert and CNET Money Expert Review Board member Aaron Hurd.

“Saving $24 on a missed payment fee may not sound like much, but if you frequently miss payments, this change could save you several hundred dollars a year between interest and fees,” he said. 

It’s important to remember that you should still avoid making late payments whenever possible. Payment history is the largest component of your credit score, so late payments could cause your score to plummet.

In addition to the late payment fees, missing a credit card payment could also cause you to lose your grace period so new purchases on your credit card begin to accrue interest immediately. If you’re taking advantage of a 0% intro APR offer, you could also get hit with a penalty annual percentage rate.

How to avoid credit card late fees

You can avoid credit card late fees by making on-time payments every month. Even if you can’t pay the full balance, it’s important to make at least the minimum payment every month. Here are a few tips to help if you have trouble keeping track of payments and due dates:

  • Set up alerts and automatic payments for at least the minimum amount on your credit card’s website or app.
  • Reach out to your card issuer to change the due date for your credit card payment to a date that makes it easier for you to remember when your bill is due. 
  • Make payments online or over the phone to avoid incurring late fees due to delays in mail delivery. 

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.

Advertiser Disclosure

CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.