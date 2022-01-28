TurboTax 2022 review: The best for most taxpayers

TurboTax

TurboTax, long featured on CNET's list of the best tax software, is once again our top choice for most taxpayers in 2022. Whether you have a dead simple tax situation or one that's more complicated -- by child tax credits or cryptocurrency capital gains or losses, for example -- TurboTax will help you collect and organize your paperwork, calculate your refund or debt accurately and submit your return online without breaking your budget or emotional wellbeing.

TurboTax has three key selling points: expert tax knowledge, a flexible platform and a clear, intuitive design that's been refined over decades. Because it's easy to use and comprehensive in scope, you can feel assured that you're maximizing your refund potential. And, given the IRS's candid warnings about 2022's challenging tax season, TurboTax's efficient approach delivers even more value, helping you move through your return more quickly and easily and increasing your chances of receiving a potential refund sooner. As such, we think TurboTax's (potentially) higher price tag is worth paying.

Though other online tax services aim to make tax filing simpler, I think TurboTax strikes big for its ease of use. Using TurboTax software is the closest most of us will get to feeling peace of mind, and even satisfaction, when filing taxes. That's because of its attractive interface, seamless interview-based method and extensive data that fuses tax expertise with convenience for its users.

TurboTax Like Intuitive interface

Auto imports many tax documents

Easy to switch from another tax service

Offers two tiers of live support

Desktop and mobile app Don't Like Higher price tag than competitors

Frequently prompts you to upgrade or buy more products

Charges you for each state return you file

Who should use TurboTax?

While there are multiple approaches to filing your taxes -- hiring a CPA, using third-party software or using the one of the IRS's bare-bones "Free File Online" partners -- TurboTax will make the process easier for the widest range of people. Intuit offers four products to choose from, covering a spectrum of taxpayer situations. Individuals or families with a simple tax return -- a single W-2, no investment or rental income -- should be able to use the basic software for free.

That noted, TurboTax will not be the best choice for absolutely everyone. If you have a more complicated tax situation -- you're a self-employed worker with multiple clients or side hustles -- TurboTax's business packages may be overkill and more expensive than others. In fact, if you're not inclined to hire a CPA, we recommend TaxSlayer for self-employed individuals. It's also worth noting that if you worked in multiple US states in 2021, and will need to file separate state tax returns, there may be better alternatives. At around $50 a pop per state return, TurboTax doesn't look as good as Jackson Hewitt, which charges $25 and includes free, unlimited state returns when you file a federal return.

What are TurboTax's different products?

Depending on the complexity of your return and how much human help you want, TurboTax offers four different products, each with two additional levels of tax expert help: Basic, Deluxe Premier and Self-Employed.

TurboTax Live (live assistance and a review from a CPA) and TurboTax Live Full Service (a human CPA will handle your taxes online for you). Live assistance is an added category that allows you to regularly consult with an expert who will review your return. Full service has an expert completely prepare and file your return for you. That means you technically have a total of 12 options.

Basic: Free option for students and filers with a simple return

A simple tax return, which usually contains a single W-2 from one employer, doesn't require multiple itemized deductions and doesn't include investment income or rental property. You can claim the earned income tax credit, student loan interest and all or the rest of the child tax credit. If you received unemployment benefits, however, you'll need to pay for the deluxe edition.

You can also add live assistance -- it will cost you $79 for TurboTax Live and $200 for TurboTax Live Full Service. *If you file before February 15, this service is free.

Deluxe: Best for maximizing deductions and credits

The Deluxe tier costs $59 for your federal return and $49 for each state return.

(Note: It's not always easy to determine if it's worth extra money to try to maximize your refund If you're not eligible for any credits or deductions. If you are eligible, however, and the Deluxe tier gets you an extra $500 with your refund, that $100 is a good investment. Keep in mind that if you decide to shift to a lower tier during the process, TurboTax will prompt you to start over and re-enter your information.)

If you'd like to add TurboTax Live, it will cost $119 for your federal return and $49 for each state return. If you'd like full service for this tier, it costs $249 plus $49 for each state return.

Premier: Best for more complicated returns (investments and real estate income)

With the Premier tier, you can report investment income and rental property, while maximizing your refund. It's also a great option for those with robust cryptocurrency activity, allowing you to upload 4,000 crypto transactions at once. It costs $89 for your federal return plus $49 for each state return.

If you'd like to add TurboTax Live, it will cost $119 for your federal return plus $54 for state returns. For TurboTax Live Full Service, it costs $359 plus $54 for each state return.

(Note: At this cost, you're entering standard CPA price levels.)

Self-Employed: Best for gig workers, freelancers and business owners

With the Self-Employed tier, freelancers, contractors and small business owners can maximize their deduction and report personal and business income and expenses, along with investment income and rental property income. Even if you have a salaried job, if you've done any freelance work in 2021, you'll need to pay for this edition of TurboTax to report this income and maximize any deductions. The starting price is $119 for your federal return plus $49 for state returns.

If you'd like to add TurboTax Live, this tier will cost $199 for federal taxes and $49 per state. For TurboTax Live Full Support, you'll pay $389 for federal taxes and $49 per state.

TurboTax products, compared Best for Product Federal State* With TurboTax Live With TurboTax Live Full Service Simple returns only (form 1040) Free $0 $0 $0 federal/$0 state $0 federal/$0 state Maximizing tax deductions/credits Deluxe $39 $39 $119 federal/$49 state $249 federal/$49 state Crypto, investing and real estate income Premier $69 $39 $169 federal/$49 state $359 federal/$49 state Freelancers and business owners Self-employed $89 $39 $199 federal/$49 state $389 federal/$49 state

*Cost is per state return filed

Is TurboTax Live worth the cost?

In our view, most tax situations will not require Turbo Tax's personal support upgrades. The main strength of TurboTax is that it's accessible and comprehensive, meaning that the process offers such useful information that you don't need to dig to find it. Many of the questions you have can be answered through its online resources. That makes the added live assistance category, where you can ask an expert questions and have them review your return at the end, mostly unnecessary.

The category of full service is akin to a separate product. In that case, you're simply sending your tax documents to a CPA or tax preparer, so you're not really using any of TurboTax's services. The full service option is just a way to find a qualified tax preparer through TurboTax. Our recommendation would be to compare the cost of a local tax expert with TurboTax's full service option to determine which makes sense.

Other notable features

Both the desktop app and the mobile app make it easy to input information and upload tax documents through TurboTax. You can also upload documents from prior years or from other tax services, and you can even take a photo of your physical documents. If you start and pause the process on one device, it's easy to resume the process where you left off on another device.

TurboTax offers other useful tools, including a charitable donation calculator (you'll need an Intuit login to use it) and a refund estimator that consistently updates the figure. But the most useful tool is the additional information that's provided throughout, which helps you answer your difficult tax questions by providing both simple responses and expanded context. You can delve as deep as you like to resolve a tax matter, depending on what your needs are and how much time you have.

The mobile app experience is quite good. While I'm not a fan of handling financial matters on my phone -- for both personal and practical reasons -- TurboTax makes it easy. While it's a bit harder to read the additional information given the smaller screen, you can still follow along with TurboTax's interview-based approach on a limited interface.

You can also choose to receive your refund a few different ways:

Direct deposit

Turbo Visa Debit Card (you'll have different options for state taxes, depending on where you live)

Paper check

Apply to next year's tax return

US savings bond

Free partial refund advance (valid through Feb. 15)

Summary

For those who want to get their taxes done quickly and with as little headache as possible, TurboTax is the leading contender. While it's not the cheapest option available, in our opinion the breadth of product options and smooth process make the cost worth it.