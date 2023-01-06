Quorum Federal Credit Union: 2023 Home Equity Review

Quorum Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Purchase, New York, was founded in 1934. Today, the online-only credit union offers banking services and home loans in most states and has competitive interest rates for well-qualified borrowers.

Quorum Federal Credit Union

While Quorum doesn't offer a traditional fixed rate home equity loan, it provides three different choices for home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, so you can choose the loan that works best for your budget and how you plan to use the funds.

Quorum Federal Credit Union: At a glance

Type of loan offered HELOC APR Introductory rate of 3.95%; standard rate as low as 11.25% (Interest-Only HELOC) Loan amount $10,000 to $250,000 Credit score minimum 680 Repayment terms 10-, 15-year draw periods and 20-year repayment period Average time for approval 15 days

Quorum is best suited for homeowners looking for flexible HELOC options. Quorum offers two HELOC products for residential properties, so you can decide which one works best for your specific financial situation. Its Interest-Only HELOC gives you a 10-year draw period during which you can make interest-only payments that help keep your monthly payments low.

The second option is its Interest Realtyline HELOC, which requires you to make monthly payments on both the interest and principal balance of your loan, so your monthly payments will be higher. It also has a longer draw period of 15 years.

Quorum also offers a separate Investment Property HELOC specifically for investment properties that has different rates and terms than its residential home loans.

What we like

Low introductory rate: Quorum's interest-only HELOC

Quorum's Low minimum loan amount: $10,000 is lower than some other minimum loan amounts, which is beneficial for homeowners completing smaller projects, such as a bathroom renovation, that don't need a large loan.

$10,000 is lower than some other minimum loan amounts, which is beneficial for homeowners completing smaller projects, such as a bathroom renovation, that don't need a large loan. No draw required at closing: Some lenders will require you to make an immediate minimum withdrawal from your HELOC as soon as you open your account, which means you end up paying interest on funds you don't necessarily need, adding to the total cost of your loan. With Quorum HELOCs, however, you can avoid that extra cost.

What we don't like

High APRs: Although Quorum's Interest-Only HELOC has an attractively low introductory rate, it can jump up quite a bit to 11.25% after the introductory period expires, which is higher than the current average HELOC rate of 7.62%, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.

Although Quorum's Interest-Only HELOC has an attractively low introductory rate, it can jump up quite a bit to 11.25% after the introductory period expires, which is higher than the current average HELOC rate of 7.62%, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate. No fixed-rate option: Quorum only offers variable-rate HELOCs, which isn't advantageous to borrowers in today's high interest rate environment

Quorum only offers variable-rate HELOCs, which isn't advantageous to borrowers in Online-only: Quorum has no physical locations for homeowners who prefer in-person service at a brick-and-mortar bank.

Home equity loan options

Quorum offers three different types of HELOCs as well mortgages and refinancing, though its HELOCs are not available in Texas.

Fees

With Quorum, there's no application, annual and termination fees or prepayment penalties. You'll have to pay an appraisal fee, however, which can vary, as well as pay mortgage taxes in states where they apply. There's no draw required at closing, which benefits homeowners who don't need to use their loan right away.

How to qualify

To qualify for a Quorum HELOC, you'll need a minimum credit score of 680. In addition to your credit history, the lender will also take into account your loan amount and your home's combined loan-to-value, or CLTV, ratio, to determine whether you qualify for a loan. Generally speaking, lenders like to see a debt-to-income, or DTI, ratio below 36% but no higher than 43%. Even if you think you're getting a great deal, it's important to shop around and compare rates and fees from other lenders to ensure you're receiving the best offer possible.

Getting started

You can be approved in a little as 15 days for a Quorum HELOC. To ensure the process is as speedy as possible, make sure you have all of your personal and financial paperwork ready to go for the lender to review. A HELOC is a second mortgage on your property, so you'll need to provide proof of income and employment with such items as tax returns, pay stubs and Form W-2s, just like you did when applying for your first mortgage. You'll also have to show that you've been making consistent on-time payments on your first mortgage to demonstrate that you're a reliable borrower that isn't a risk to your lender.

Customer service

Quorum is an online lender, but you can reach member services at 877-909-2544 from Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to midnight ET (5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT) and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT). You also have the option to log into your account and use its online chat feature to speak with a representative.