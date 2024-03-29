Table of Contents
Money Home Equity
Article updated on Mar 29, 2024

KeyBank: 2024 Home Equity Review

This lender is good for borrowers who seek loans with longer repayment terms and low HELOC minimums.

Why You Can Trust CNET Money
Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Our Experts
Alix Langone Katherine Watt Marc Wojno Laura Michelle Davis
Written by 
Alix Langone

Alix Langone

Reporter

Alix is a former CNET Money staff writer. She also previously reported on retirement and investing for Money.com and was a staff writer at Time magazine. Her work has also appeared in various publications, such as Fortune, InStyle and Travel + Leisure, and she also worked in social media and digital production at NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and NY1. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY and Villanova University. When not checking Twitter, Alix likes to hike, play tennis and watch her neighbors' dogs. Now based out of Los Angeles, Alix doesn't miss the New York City subway one bit.

See full bio
Katherine Watt

Katherine Watt

Writer

Katherine Watt is a CNET Money writer focusing on mortgages, home equity and banking. She previously wrote about personal finance for NextAdvisor. Based in New York, Katherine graduated summa cum laude from Colgate University with a bachelor's degree in English literature.

See full bio
Edited by 
Marc Wojno

Marc Wojno

Senior Editor

Marc is senior editor at CNET Money, overseeing such topics as banking and home equity. He’s been a writer and editor in the financial field for more than two decades, including for such media organizations as The Kiplinger Washington Editors, U.S. News & World Report, Bankrate and Dow Jones. Before joining CNET Money, Wojno was Senior Editor of Finance for ZDNet, writing on blockchain, cryptocurrency, finserv, investing and taxes. Outside the digital world, Marc can be found spinning vinyl, threading reel-to-reel tapes, shooting film with his Bolex and hosting an occasional pub quiz.

See full bio
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio

CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid.

Reviews ethics statement
Our Experts
Alix Langone Katherine Watt Marc Wojno Laura Michelle Davis
Written by 
Alix Langone

Alix Langone

Reporter

Alix is a former CNET Money staff writer. She also previously reported on retirement and investing for Money.com and was a staff writer at Time magazine. Her work has also appeared in various publications, such as Fortune, InStyle and Travel + Leisure, and she also worked in social media and digital production at NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and NY1. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY and Villanova University. When not checking Twitter, Alix likes to hike, play tennis and watch her neighbors' dogs. Now based out of Los Angeles, Alix doesn't miss the New York City subway one bit.

See full bio
Katherine Watt

Katherine Watt

Writer

Katherine Watt is a CNET Money writer focusing on mortgages, home equity and banking. She previously wrote about personal finance for NextAdvisor. Based in New York, Katherine graduated summa cum laude from Colgate University with a bachelor's degree in English literature.

See full bio
Edited by 
Marc Wojno

Marc Wojno

Senior Editor

Marc is senior editor at CNET Money, overseeing such topics as banking and home equity. He’s been a writer and editor in the financial field for more than two decades, including for such media organizations as The Kiplinger Washington Editors, U.S. News & World Report, Bankrate and Dow Jones. Before joining CNET Money, Wojno was Senior Editor of Finance for ZDNet, writing on blockchain, cryptocurrency, finserv, investing and taxes. Outside the digital world, Marc can be found spinning vinyl, threading reel-to-reel tapes, shooting film with his Bolex and hosting an occasional pub quiz.

See full bio
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio

CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid.

Reviews ethics statement
Why You Can Trust CNET Money
Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Table of Contents
KeyBank

KeyBank

Highlights
Products offered
Home equity loan, HELOC, rate-lock HELOC
Repayment terms
Home equity loan: Five to 30 years; HELOC: 15-year draw period, 15-year repayment period
APR
From 10.29% for home equity loans; From 11.70% for HELOCs
Contact info
888-539-0018

KeyBank, a Cleveland-based financial institution, offers both home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) to qualifying homeowners. While its home equity loans are limited to 15 states, its HELOCs are available in 44. Whichever product you choose, you can borrow up to $500,000 through KeyBank. 

With its extensive product offers and streamlined application process, KeyBank made our list of the best lenders for home equity loans and HELOCs.

KeyBank: At a glance

Types of loans offeredHome equity loan, HELOC, rate-lock HELOC
APRHome equity loan: From 10.29%
HELOC: 11.70%
Loan amountHome equity loan: $25,000 to $500,000
HELOC: $10,000 to $500,000
Credit score minimumN/A
Repayment termsHome equity loan: Five to 30 years
HELOC: 15-year draw period, 15-year repayment period
Average time for approvalN/A
As of March 21, 2024.

KeyBank is best suited for people who seek a longer repayment term because it offers borrowers a 30-year repayment option on its home equity loan. It also offers a low minimum loan amount of $10,000 for its HELOC, which is ideal if you only need access to a smaller amount of money and don’t want to pay interest withdrawing additional funds they won’t be using.

Pros

  • Interest rate discount: If the borrower, or a family member who lives in the house, opens a KeyBank checking and savings account, the bank will shave 0.25% off their interest rate.

  • Fixed-rate option: Although KeyBank’s HELOCs have variable interest rates, the bank allows you to lock the interest on some or all of your loan amount.

  • Low minimum loan amount for HELOCs: The minimum loan amount for a HELOC is $10,000, which is useful if you don’t need a lot of cash for small projects such as a home office renovation. When a HELOC has a higher minimum, a homeowner might take out more money than they need, which they also have to pay interest on.

Cons

  • Limited availability: The bank offers home equity loans in only 15 states: Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont and Washington. HELOCs are available in every state except Alabama, Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and the District of Columbia.

  • High minimum loan amount for home equity loans: If you’re a homeowner who needs less than $25,000, you can’t get a KeyBank home equity loan.

  • Early termination fee: You’re required to reimburse KeyBank for any third-party fees it paid on your behalf if you pay off your home equity loan or HELOC in full and close your account within 36 months of opening it.

Home equity loan options

Home equity loan: Homeowners can borrow between $25,000 and $500,000 at a fixed rate with a KeyBank home equity loan. Repayment terms range from five to 30 years. KeyBank allows a maximum loan-to-value ratio, or LTV, of 80% for home equity loans. 

HELOC: KeyBank’s HELOC has a 15-year draw period and 15-year repayment period. You can borrow between $10,000 and $500,000 at a variable interest rate. KeyBank allows HELOCs borrowers to have a maximum LTV of 90%. 

Rate-lock HELOC: Along with its standard variable-rate HELOC, KeyBank also offers a rate-lock HELOC, allowing you to lock in a fixed rate on a portion or all of your loan balance during the draw period. The bank also gives you the option of making interest-only payments during this time. 

The bank also offers a construction loan for home renovations, which not all banks provide as an option.

Fees

KeyBank charges a $295 origination fee for home equity loans, and depending on the amount of your loan, you may also have to pay title insurance premiums. 

You can expect to pay a $50 annual fee to keep your HELOC open, but otherwise you won’t have to worry about closing costs unless you work with a closing agent. If you opt for a closing agent, you may be charged closing costs up to $400. 

If you close your home equity loan or HELOC within 36 months of opening it, KeyBank will charge you a fee, though it doesn’t disclose the amount.

How to qualify

Although KeyBank doesn’t disclose its minimum credit score requirements, many lenders will consider scores starting in the mid-600 range, provided you have sufficient home equity (usually at least 15% to 20%) and adequate, steady income. You can apply for a home equity loan or HELOC with KeyBank as long as you live in one of its qualifying states and have current hazard insurance on your property.

How to apply for a home equity loan or HELOC with KeyBank

You can apply online or in person at one of KeyBank’s 1,000 branches. You’ll need the requisite paperwork to be approved for a home loan, such as your recent Form W-2, pay stubs and tax returns to verify your income and employment, as well as any documentation pertaining to your existing mortgage

If you open a KeyBank checking and savings account during the process, you can receive a 0.25% discount on your interest rate. 

Customer service

  • Call: 888-539-0018; 800-422-2442 for existing clients
  • Make an appointment at a bank branch
Alix Langone
Written by
Alix Langone
Reporter
Read more from Alix
Alix is a former CNET Money staff writer. She also previously reported on retirement and investing for Money.com and was a staff writer at Time magazine. Her work has also appeared in various publications, such as Fortune, InStyle and Travel + Leisure, and she also worked in social media and digital production at NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and NY1. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY and Villanova University. When not checking Twitter, Alix likes to hike, play tennis and watch her neighbors' dogs. Now based out of Los Angeles, Alix doesn't miss the New York City subway one bit.
Katherine Watt
Written by
Katherine Watt
Writer
Read more from Katherine
Katherine Watt is a CNET Money writer focusing on mortgages, home equity and banking. She previously wrote about personal finance for NextAdvisor. Based in New York, Katherine graduated summa cum laude from Colgate University with a bachelor's degree in English literature.
Advertiser Disclosure

CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.

Editorial Guidelines

Writers and editors and produce editorial content with the objective to provide accurate and unbiased information. A separate team is responsible for placing paid links and advertisements, creating a firewall between our affiliate partners and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from advertisers.

How we make money

CNET Money is an advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We’re compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or when you click on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact where and in what order affiliate links appear within advertising units. While we strive to provide a wide range of products and services, CNET Money does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.