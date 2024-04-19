Table of Contents
Money Home Equity
Article updated on Apr 19, 2024

Flagstar Bank: 2024 Home Equity Review

If you're looking to tap into your home's equity, competitive interest rates and no closing costs make this bank worth considering.

Why You Can Trust CNET Money
Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Our Experts
Katherine Watt Laura Michelle Davis Marc Wojno
Written by 
Katherine Watt

Katherine Watt

Writer

Katherine Watt is a CNET Money writer focusing on mortgages, home equity and banking. She previously wrote about personal finance for NextAdvisor. Based in New York, Katherine graduated summa cum laude from Colgate University with a bachelor's degree in English literature.

See full bio

David McMillin

David McMillin writes about credit cards, mortgages, banking, taxes and travel. Based in Chicago, he writes with one objective in mind: Help readers figure out how to save more and stress less. He is also a musician, which means he has spent a lot of time worrying about money. He applies the lessons he's learned from that financial balancing act to offer practical advice for personal spending decisions.

See full bio
Edited by 
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio
Marc Wojno

Marc Wojno

Senior Editor

Marc is senior editor at CNET Money, overseeing such topics as banking and home equity. He’s been a writer and editor in the financial field for more than two decades, including for such media organizations as The Kiplinger Washington Editors, U.S. News & World Report, Bankrate and Dow Jones. Before joining CNET Money, Wojno was Senior Editor of Finance for ZDNet, writing on blockchain, cryptocurrency, finserv, investing and taxes. Outside the digital world, Marc can be found spinning vinyl, threading reel-to-reel tapes, shooting film with his Bolex and hosting an occasional pub quiz.

See full bio

CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid.

Reviews ethics statement
Our Experts
Katherine Watt Laura Michelle Davis Marc Wojno
Written by 
Katherine Watt

Katherine Watt

Writer

Katherine Watt is a CNET Money writer focusing on mortgages, home equity and banking. She previously wrote about personal finance for NextAdvisor. Based in New York, Katherine graduated summa cum laude from Colgate University with a bachelor's degree in English literature.

See full bio

David McMillin

David McMillin writes about credit cards, mortgages, banking, taxes and travel. Based in Chicago, he writes with one objective in mind: Help readers figure out how to save more and stress less. He is also a musician, which means he has spent a lot of time worrying about money. He applies the lessons he's learned from that financial balancing act to offer practical advice for personal spending decisions.

See full bio
Edited by 
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio
Marc Wojno

Marc Wojno

Senior Editor

Marc is senior editor at CNET Money, overseeing such topics as banking and home equity. He’s been a writer and editor in the financial field for more than two decades, including for such media organizations as The Kiplinger Washington Editors, U.S. News & World Report, Bankrate and Dow Jones. Before joining CNET Money, Wojno was Senior Editor of Finance for ZDNet, writing on blockchain, cryptocurrency, finserv, investing and taxes. Outside the digital world, Marc can be found spinning vinyl, threading reel-to-reel tapes, shooting film with his Bolex and hosting an occasional pub quiz.

See full bio

CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid.

Reviews ethics statement
Why You Can Trust CNET Money
Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Table of Contents
Flagstar Bank

Flagstar Bank

Highlights
Products offered
Home equity loan, HELOC, interest-only HELOC
APR
Home equity loan: From 8.04%; HELOC: From 9.49%
Min. credit score
N/A
Contact information
Call 844-294-9055 to speak with a loan advisor or 800-968-7700 for 24-hour automated loan support

Flagstar Bank has been around since 1987, and the company has grown into one of the largest mortgage origination companies in the country. Flagstar offers home equity lines of credit (HELOCS) in 49 states (not available in Texas) and home equity loans in the eight states where it has branches -- Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin. 

As more homeowners look to tap into their home equity, Flagstar Bank made our list of the best HELOC lenders because of its nationwide availability, price transparency and customer service.

Flagstar Bank: At a glance

Types of home equity loansHome equity loan, HELOC, interest-only HELOC
APR rangeHome equity loan: From 8.04%
HELOC: From 9.49%
Loan amounts$10,000 to $1 million
Credit score requirementsN/A
Repayment termsHome equity loan: 10, 15 or 20 years 
HELOC: 10-year draw period, 20-year repayment period
Average time for approvalN/A
Rates as of April 15, 2024

Flagstar Bank’s home equity loan products are best if you already do your banking at the institution due to the bank’s autopay discount offer. This isn’t a good option if you live in Texas, as the bank’s home equity products are not available there.

No home equity lender is perfect. If you’re thinking about using Flagstar Bank to access a portion of your home equity, consider these pros and cons before applying.

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Extra savings opportunities: Offers a 0.25% rate discount for setting up automatic payments from a Flagstar account.

  • Wide range of loan amounts: You can borrow anywhere from $10,000 to $1 million with a Flagstar home equity loan or HELOC.

  • No closing costs: There are no bank-imposed closing costs on home equity loans or HELOCs (unless you close your HELOC within 36 months of opening it).

Cons

  • Limited availability for home equity loans: Home equity loans are only available in the states where Flagstar has bank branches: Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.

  • Scarce details: Limited information is available online about borrower requirements, including minimum credit scores.

  • No online application for HELOCs: To apply for a HELOC with Flagstar, you’ll need to visit a branch in person.

Home equity loan product options

Home equity loan: If you apply for a home equity loan at Flagstar Bank, you’ll get one lump sum of money, and you’ll have three options for repaying it: 10-, 15- and 20-year terms. You can borrow between $10,000 and $1 million, provided that you maintain a combined loan-to-value ratio of 80% or lower.

HELOC: Flagstar’s HELOC gives you the flexibility to borrow as much as you need when you need it at a variable interest rate. Loan amounts are flexible, ranging from $10,000 to $1 million. You’ll have a standard 10-year draw period and a 20-year repayment period. 

Interest-only HELOC: Flagstar also gives homeowners the option to make interest-only payments on their HELOC. With an interest-only HELOC, you pay interest only on the amount you borrow during the draw period. Once you hit your repayment period, you’ll start making full payments on both the principal and interest.

Fees

There are no closing costs as long as you keep your account open for at least 36 months. For HELOCs, Flagstar Bank charges an annual fee of $75, although it’s waived in the first year. If you borrow more than $500,000, you will need to pay for the lender’s title insurance.

How to qualify

While Flagstar Bank doesn’t disclose specific credit score requirements for its home equity loan products, there are some key considerations the bank makes when reviewing applications. If you’re applying for a HELOC, the property must either be a one- to four-unit owner-occupied building or a one-unit second home, and your combined loan-to-value ratio cannot exceed 85% with the new line of credit added to your existing mortgage.

If you’re applying for a home equity loan, it will need to be on your primary residence (second homes are not allowed), and the combined loan-to-value ratio can’t exceed 80% with your existing mortgage.

Applying for a home equity loan or HELOC with Flagstar

To figure out if you’re eligible for one of Flagstar Bank’s home equity loan options, it’s best to allow the company’s website to use your location. Based on your ZIP code, the bank will tell you whether you can apply for a HELOC and a home equity loan. HELOCs are widely available, but home equity loans are more limited. 

You can start your application for a home equity loan online. You’ll need to share a range of information about your primary mortgage -- the original amount, the remaining balance, your rate and monthly payment -- along with your driver’s license and details about your personal finances. If you don’t want to get started online, you can call 844-294-9055 to speak with a loan adviser. 

For HELOCs, you’ll need to submit an information form online and wait to be contacted by a representative. You can also call 855-878-7768 to start the process.

Customer service

While Flagstar Bank offers a convenient online application, there are a variety of ways to get in touch with a real person. You can call 844-294-9055 to connect with a loan adviser over the phone. Representatives are available Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET, and Saturday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET. If you do decide to take out a loan with the bank and need assistance with your payments, the company has a 24-hour loan servicing number: 800-968-7700.

Katherine Watt
Written by
Katherine Watt
Writer
Read more from Katherine
Katherine Watt is a CNET Money writer focusing on mortgages, home equity and banking. She previously wrote about personal finance for NextAdvisor. Based in New York, Katherine graduated summa cum laude from Colgate University with a bachelor's degree in English literature.
Written by
David McMillin
Read more from David
David McMillin writes about credit cards, mortgages, banking, taxes and travel. Based in Chicago, he writes with one objective in mind: Help readers figure out how to save more and stress less. He is also a musician, which means he has spent a lot of time worrying about money. He applies the lessons he's learned from that financial balancing act to offer practical advice for personal spending decisions.
Advertiser Disclosure

CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.

Editorial Guidelines

Writers and editors and produce editorial content with the objective to provide accurate and unbiased information. A separate team is responsible for placing paid links and advertisements, creating a firewall between our affiliate partners and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from advertisers.

How we make money

CNET Money is an advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We’re compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or when you click on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact where and in what order affiliate links appear within advertising units. While we strive to provide a wide range of products and services, CNET Money does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.