Discover it Cash Back: Unlimited Cashback Match at the End of Your First Year

The Discover it® Cash Back* is one of the best cash-back credit cards on the market. With 5% cash back on quarterly rotating categories upon enrollment (on up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1%) and its Unlimited Cashback Match welcome bonus at the end of the first year, you can essentially double your cash back.

Its potential to net such high value depends on your personal spending habits and the quarterly category rotation. You'll need good to excellent credit to qualify for this card, which generally means a minimum FICO score of 670. You're unlikely to get approved with what's considered bad credit or fair credit.

This card has no annual fee and offers a 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers alike for 15 months (12.24% to 23.24% variable APR thereafter). You can choose your card design, and easily travel with this card thanks to no foreign transaction fees (like all Discover cards).

Read on to understand the welcome bonus, review the current and upcoming category rotations and other details about this card -- as well as some suggestions of competitive cards.

Card Highlights Intro Offer Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match - only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. APR12.24% - 23.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% for 15 months Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 15 months Balance Transfer Fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)* Balance Transfer APR12.24% - 23.24% Variable Late Payment Fee None the first time you pay late. After that, up to $40. Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details

Rewards and rotating category

While you earn a modest 1% cash back on all purchases with the Discover it® Cash Back, the real attraction is the 5% rotating category up to the quarterly maximum. The category changes on a quarterly basis -- each rotation lasts three months -- but you have to manually activate that quarter's category to earn rewards. You can do this as early as two months before the quarter starts through the very end of the quarter. However, you won't earn rewards retroactively if you wait until after the quarter has begun, so it's best to activate the categories in advance.

Here are the categories for 2022. For each bonus category, you can only earn 5% cash back on the first applicable $1,500 spent each quarter. After that you'll earn the standard 1%.

January through March: 5% at grocery stores, fitness club and gym memberships (excludes purchases at Walmart and Target)

April through June: 5% at gas stations and Target

July through September: 5% at restaurants and PayPal

October through December: 5% at Amazon.com and purchases made through a digital wallet (including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Garmin Pay)

Given the high cost of gas prices and inflation affecting restaurant and grocery costs, this card can help you plan spending throughout 2022 to maximize savings. Plus, it gives you two common online shopping methods to score 5% back on holiday shopping. Other cards typically don't tell you the rotating categories in advance -- many don't announce a quarter's bonus category until about two weeks before the quarter begins.

Unlimited Cashback Match

The Unlimited Cashback Match is certainly one of the most compelling features of this cash-back card -- it's also a feature on all other Discover cards. At the end of your first year as an account holder, Discover will match all the cash back you earned, dollar for dollar.

As an example, if you earned $250 dollars in cash back in your first year between the rotating categories and the flat 1% rate for other purchases, Discover will post an additional $250 to your rewards account automatically at the end of your first year.

This can be really fruitful, because though your 5% earnings are limited by spending thresholds, the welcome bonus has no maximum threshold. You'll just need a little patience to collect your earnings.

Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers

This card may be a good option for you if you're looking to finance a large purchase or make a balance transfer. You'll get 15 months of 0% introductory APR on both purchases and balance transfers, then 12.24% to 23.24% variable depending on your creditworthiness.

Most balance transfer cards give you a 30 to 120 day window for the balance transfer to post, but Discover designates specific dates by which your transfer must post. Be sure to check the fine print when you are approved as the date changes throughout the year. Typically, you want to allow at least two weeks of wiggle room for a balance transfer to post to your account once initiated.

Another timely oddity of making a balance transfer with this card is the balance transfer fee. If your balance posts by the same deadline of June 10, your balance transfer fee will be 3% of your balance -- but if it posts afterwards, not only would you miss out on the promotional APR, but you'll also be charged a 5% balance transfer fee.

Choose your own design

As if the Discover it® Cash Back wasn't novel enough, this is one of the few cards on the market that gives you some options when it comes to your card's presentation. You can pick from more than 20 available designs. The designs range from cards of various solid colors, to real life images, to your initials.

Comparable cards

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card

The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card is comparable with a fluid 5% cash-back category -- you'll earn 5% on your highest eligible spend category on up to $500 in purchases per billing cycle (then 1%). The spending threshold for this category is analogous to that of Discover's ($1,500) over the quarter. The Custom Cash makes earning rewards a bit simpler -- the 5% is automatically applied after each billing cycle, with no manual activation required.

Eligible categories include restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs and live entertainment. And you earn a comparable 1% on all other purchases. You'll get a similar introductory APR as well -- but the welcome bonus takes a different form at $200 cash back after spending $750 on purchases within the first three months of opening your account (fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back).

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

The U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card* has an even more flexible setup, though the eligible categories themselves are less broad than the typical "groceries" and "gas" categories. You'll earn 5% cash back on your first eligible $2,000 spent in combined purchases over a quarter within your two categories of your choice. The 5% categories range from fast food to home utilities to movie theaters, so this card is a little more niche and may work better as a supplement to the Discover it® Cash Back card, rather than a substitute.

But this drawback isn't completely lost on U.S. Bank: You'll also earn 2% cash back on your choice of an "everyday" category, which includes grocery stores, gas stations and EV charging, and restaurants. You'll earn 1% on all other eligible purchases. This card also offers an introductory APR and welcome bonus. You can earn $200 rewards when you apply online and spend $1,000 on eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening.

FAQs

How do cash-back credit cards work? Cash-back credit cards offer cardholders rewards on their spending in the form of statement credits or cash. A statement credit is a reduction in the amount due to the credit card company on your monthly bill. Note that rewards are not always available the month you earn them -- they are usually applied to your balance by credit card issuers after one or two billing cycles. The redemption process for cash-back credit cards is either automatic or very simple. Some cards automatically apply cash rewards to your statement balance each month. Others require you to log in and redeem available rewards points for statement credits. Most points don't expire, but you will lose them if you close the account before redeeming them.

What types of cash-back credit cards are there? Cash-back credit cards generally fall into four primary categories: flat-rate, tiered, rotating or choose your own. Flat-rate cards offer the same rate for every purchase. Tiered cards offer a different rewards rate for different categories of spending. Rotating category cards offer different rewards each quarter, determined by the card issuer. Choose-your-own category cards allow you to choose your rewards category.

How do you choose a cash-back credit card? To choose the best cash-back credit card for you, the most important thing is to have a clear idea of how you're already spending money each month. Once you identify the categories where you have the highest, most consistent spending, use the charts in our list to determine which card will net you the highest return. Consider other features of the cards, too, such as APR, sign-on bonuses and foreign transaction fees -- make sure you get something that fits with your lifestyle and spending habits. Your credit card choice may also be affected by your credit score. Most of the cards we recommend require a good or excellent credit score, which is typically around 670 or higher. If you don't meet the credit criteria required, there are credit cards available that are specifically for those trying to rebuild credit, like secured credit cards.

