Why You Can Trust CNET
Advertiser Disclosure
Advertiser Disclosure
CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.
Denied Credit After Receiving a Preapproval Offer From Credit Karma? You Could Be Eligible for a Payment
Save yourself time and protect your credit score by following these four tips before applying for a credit card.
true
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/credit-cards/advice/denied-credit-after-receiving-a-preapproval-offer-from-credit-karma-you-could-be-eligible-for-a-payment/