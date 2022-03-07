Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card: Standout Rewards Among Airlines

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card offers the best rewards program of all the airline credit cards on the market, while maintaining most of the common perks of this class. You have to be a brand loyalist and a frequent flyer of Delta for this card to be worth its $250 annual fee (see rates and fees) and to take advantage of its lucrative extras.

Most airline credit cards offer lackluster rewards programs where you'll typically earn 1x miles on all purchases and bonus miles on purchases made with the airline itself. But the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Amex is one of the few that offers boosted rewards on specific everyday categories, such as restaurants and U.S. supermarkets, acting more as a general travel rewards card and giving you more earning power across your purchases. That said, the miles redemption and perks you earn while traveling will be specific to flying only with Delta.

In this review we'll explore all the features Delta SkyMiles Platinum Amex has to offer, including its welcome offer, its associated rewards program -- Delta Medallion Status -- and the benefits you can use on travel days. We'll also compare it with similar airline and travel credit cards if you want less-targeted rewards or a cheaper annual fee.

Rewards and welcome offer

The way you earn rewards with the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card is more similar to a general travel credit card than an airline-specific card. You'll earn a 1x mile flat rate and 3x miles on Delta flights, but you can also round out your travel rewards by earning 3x miles on hotels (if you book with the hotels directly), and 2x miles on dining at restaurants and groceries at U.S. supermarkets. This is a great system if you're looking to apply all of your rewards toward future Delta flights.

You'll also earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 in the first three months -- a pretty generous welcome offer compared to others across this genre.

Perks during your travels

Other perks you can receive when using this card for Delta or partner flights include:

Your first checked bag is free. This offer applies for up to nine total people booked on your reservation. A free first checked bag is a common offer among similar cards, but this one extends the offer to more guests than most.

Annual companion fare. You'll receive a Domestic Main Cabin round-trip companion certificate every year upon card renewal. You may have to pay up to $75 in government imposed taxes and fees for round-trip domestic flights, and baggage charges and other restrictions may apply. Some version of this benefit is common among airline cards.

American Express will credit you for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry. You can get a $100 statement credit for Global Entry (which includes TSA PreCheck)

$39 access to the Delta Sky Club® for you and up to two guests, per person per visit. If you're flying Delta, you can enjoy complimentary cocktails, food and high-speed Wi-Fi for the day in this lounge, which typically costs $545 for a yearly pass.

A 20% savings on in-flight purchases. This is a pretty standard perk across airline cards. The savings apply to in-flight food and alcoholic beverage purchases, as well as audio sets and prepurchased meals. The savings comes in the form of a statement credit after you pay the full price up front.

In addition, the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card from American Express offers extensive travel insurance coverage* competitive with the best airline or travel credit cards. It covers nearly all the bases: a baggage insurance plan, car rental loss and damage insurance and trip delay insurance. Your flights and car rentals must be paid for with your card for these policies to apply.

Earning Delta Medallion Status

Some airline credit cards participate in additional loyalty programs that can earn you extra perks. With your Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express card, you can earn Medallion Qualification Miles, or MQMs, that help you earn Delta Medallion Status. There are four Delta Medallion Status tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond.

With each tier, you earn increasing benefits, and higher tiers earn you more rewards miles on your Delta SkyMiles account. You can also build up your account to earn perks like complimentary upgrade status, waived baggage fees, bonus miles, Sky Club membership, gift cards and more.

You'll reach different status levels by earning various combinations of the below:

Medallion Qualification Miles : Distance flown and your fare class. You earn 10,000 bonus MQMs for spending $25,000 in a calendar year on your card, up to two times. So if you spend $50,000 or more in a calendar year, you'll earn 20,000 bonus MQMs.

: Distance flown and your fare class. You earn 10,000 bonus MQMs for spending $25,000 in a calendar year on your card, up to two times. So if you spend $50,000 or more in a calendar year, you'll earn 20,000 bonus MQMs. Medallion Qualification Segments : The number of flights you take, excluding Basic Economy.

: The number of flights you take, excluding Basic Economy. Medallion Qualification Dollars: Your annual spending on Delta and partner airline flights.

A waiver can take the place of MQD requirements and can be earned with your card.

Platinum, Gold and Silver Medallion Qualification Waivers : Spend more than $25,000 on your eligible Delta SkyMiles American Express Card in the given calendar year.

: Spend more than $25,000 on your eligible Delta SkyMiles American Express Card in the given calendar year. Diamond Medallion Qualification Waivers: Spend more than $250,000 on your eligible Delta SkyMiles American Express Card in the given calendar year.

Remember to always input your Delta SkyMiles frequent flyer number when booking your Delta flights with the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card so that your earnings can be credited to your account.

Other cards to consider

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

If you like Delta airlines but don't fly enough to justify the annual fee of the Platinum version, the Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card offers similarly well-rounded rewards categories for an airline card, though the spread and multipliers are more limited. You earn 2x miles at restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and Delta purchases, and 1x miles on all other eligible purchases. The annual fee is $0 introductory for the first year, then $99 thereafter. The perks are more limited, but there are some staples like a competitive welcome offer, free first checked bags, 20% back on eligible in-flight purchases, car rental loss and damage insurance*, and priority boarding. You can't earn rewards toward Medallion Status with this card.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is one of our favorite travel credit cards. It is more flexible than airline-specific credit cards, since it lets you earn and redeem rewards for travel on various airlines. You'll earn 5x points on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, Chase's travel portal. While this may seem a little limiting, you can book various airlines with no blackout dates. Alternatively, you can earn 2x points on all other travel purchases booked outside of Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3x points on dining, online grocery purchases (excluding at Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), and select streaming services, plus 1x points on all other purchases. Points are worth $0.0125 each when redeemed for travel through Chase, which is a pretty good redemption rate.

Check out more details about the welcome bonus and travel perks in our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

FAQs

How do airline credit cards work? Airline credit cards reward users with points or miles from an airline's frequent flyer program, which can be redeemed for flights with that airline. Sometimes you can transfer those points to one of the airline's travel partners, though this option varies from airline to airline. Airline credit cards operate like loyalty programs in that you stay in a closed-loop rewards system. You earn rewards when you purchase flights on the airline, and you can use those points for future bookings. Some airline credit cards also reward cardholders for making purchases at restaurants, grocery stores or other categories, but given the average reward rate of airline credit cards for those categories, we generally advise paying for those purchases with a cash-back credit card or general travel rewards credit card.

What are the benefits of an airline credit card? Some common benefits of an airline credit card include: Waived checked baggage fees Priority boarding Lounge access (during some, not all, itineraries) Accelerated airline status qualification Complimentary or reduced companion fares No foreign transaction fee Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credits Generous sign-on bonuses

How do airline cards compare with travel rewards cards? While airline credit cards offer rewards in the form of an airline's miles or points, many general travel rewards credit cards have their own systems, like American Express' Membership Rewards points or Chase's Ultimate Rewards points. General travel credit card points can be used to redeem travel (with any available airline) through the card issuer's travel portal, or for a potentially higher value, transferred to an airline partner. You also earn extra points on any travel purchase, regardless of the airline. Though they may charge higher annual fees, the general travel rewards credit cards tend to offer superior return rates and, since they cover a much greater range of purchases, they are often the better option. Even the best airline credit card is typically less flexible than general travel cards. Given their relative inflexibility, airline credit cards are best for travelers who want to take advantage of airline-specific perks. If you often spend on upgraded boardings or checked bags and you always fly with the same airline, these cards can save you money. If you're not loyal to one airline, rarely check bags and don't care about your frequent flyer status, a general travel credit card is a better choice.

Our approach

We review the cards that are in the highest demand and offer the best benefits. We scour the fine print so there aren't any surprises when you open an account. We find the key factors that make a card stand out and compare them with other top cards. That way, readers can opt for a different card with similar features if our pick isn't right for them. Our reviews are regularly checked and updated to incorporate new recommendations, as well as to reflect changes in offers and the market.

