Chase Business Credit Cards for July 2022

Chase's wide variety of business credit cards can match a range of business needs, particularly with regards to business travel rewards. As with Chase's consumer card lineup, you can choose from mainstream rewards cards, co-branded hotel credit cards and airline credit cards. To find the right business credit card for your company, compare your business's spending habits with the rewards programs and perks to decide which offers the most value. Keep in mind that some of these cards have annual fees, which you should weigh into your decision.
The generalist business card
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Our Take
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is a good option if your business budget is widespread -- the rewards rate will apply equally to your office supplies, travel costs, gas and inventory. It's one of the few Chase business cards that offers an introductory APR, too, which will allow you to finance large purchases with more breathing room. The welcome bonus is also on par with many other Chase business cards. This is a great general business credit card that can benefit nearly any company type or size.
Best for office supplies and communications
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
Our Take
The Ink Business Cash is similar to the Ink Business Unlimited: It has no annual fee and the same welcome bonus and introductory APR on purchases. The main difference is in the rewards structure. The rewards are primarily targeted toward office supplies and telecommunications equipment such as internet and phone services. It's also a decent business card for gas stations and restaurant rewards, though if you're looking to maximize gas rewards you may be better off with a competitor like the Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi*.
Best general business travel card
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
Our Take
The first thing that stands out about the Ink Business Preferred is the outsized welcome bonus compared to its Ink counterparts. The rewards hit a few important categories for many businesses, including shipping purchases, advertising purchases with social media or search engines, internet, cable and phone services, and travel.
This card earns you rewards points rather than cash back, so you'll have different redemption values. Redeeming your points for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal will net you the highest value, so this card's best suited as a business travel card. If it seems too good to be true in comparison, the catch is the $95 annual fee.
For IHG hotels and resorts
- Earn up to 26 points total per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel.
- Earn 5 points per $1 spent on purchases on travel, gas stations, marketing, and restaurants.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Our Take
This is like many co-branded hotel credit cards wrapped in one -- you'll earn hotel rewards and travel upgrades throughout a large collection of hotel brands. The collection spans 6,000 destinations and 17 hotel brands -- Regent, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, Six Senses, Crowne Plaza and more. You automatically get IHG® Rewards Platinum Elite status with your card membership, which grants you perks like a Free Anniversary Night for your account anniversary at an eligible hotel worldwide.
United Airlines' premium business card
- 2 miles per $1 spent on purchases from United® including tickets, Economy Plus®, Inflight food, beverages, Wi-Fi and other United charges*
- 1.5 miles per $1 spent on all other purchases*
Our Take
The United Club Business Card* is particularly expensive with a $450 annual fee. It's essentially a premium business airline credit card, built for those who travel frequently, offering a more comfortable and affordable trip. The primary counterbalance to the annual fee is a United Club Membership, which allows you and eligible travel companions to enjoy a workspace, lounge and complimentary refreshments at all United Club locations and participating Star Alliance™ affiliated airline lounges worldwide. You can also save up to $320 roundtrip via the free first and second checked bag perk for you and one companion traveling on the same reservation.
United's more affordable option
- Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, dining (including eligible delivery services), at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting
- Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Our Take
The United Business Card's welcome bonus, rewards and annual fee are competitive with the likes of consumer airline credit cards. You'll get two United Club one-time passes each year, priority boarding and a free first checked bag. It's best for businesses that participate in occasional travel via United, as the $99 annual fee ($0 intro annual fee for the first year) is more manageable than the Club version of the card.
The best Southwest Airlines travel rewards
- Earn 4X points on Southwest® purchases.
- Earn 3X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners.
- Earn 2X points on rideshare.
- Earn 2X points on social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable, and phone services.
- 1X points on all other purchases.
Our Take
The Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card offers some unique benefits for a unique price point. You can get a credit for TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or Nexus, which can get you through security at the airport quicker -- costs range from $50 to $100 every few years. You'll also get in-flight Wi-Fi credits and up to four upgraded boardings each year (when available). In addition to these benefits and rewards, you can earn qualifying points toward A-List status, which unlocks even more flight perks.
A more affordable Southwest Airlines card
- Earn 3X points on Southwest Airlines® purchases.
- Earn 2X points on Rapid Rewards® hotel and car partners.
- Earn 2X points on rideshare.
- 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Our Take
The Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card is the less expensive of the Southwest business cards. You don't get the same level of travel extras -- this card is centered around its rewards program and welcome bonus. What you do get is two Early-Bird Check-Ins® each year and 25% back on in-flight purchases. If you can't make use of the Performance version of the card's travel perks, this will likely be a better value for your business.
For Hyatt properties
- 9 points total per $1 spent at Hyatt - 4 Bonus Points per $1 when you use your card at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 from Hyatt as a World of Hyatt member
- 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent in your top three spend categories each quarter through 12/31/22, then your top two categories each quarter.
- 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent on fitness club and gym memberships
- 1 Bonus Point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Our Take
The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is for rewards for any of the hundreds of hotel and resort destinations in the World of Hyatt® collection. Besides the rewards and welcome bonus, you get access to the Hyatt Leverage program, which -- according to Chase -- saves cardholders an average of over $350 per year with discounts on the standard room rate at all participating Hyatt hotels. There are also additional opportunities to earn boosted rewards based on your overall spending habits.
FAQs
Should I get a business credit card?
If you spend in concentrated "business" categories -- such as office supplies or telecom services -- or want to have employee spending on a central credit account, then, yes. You may also appreciate the business-specific tools like budget trackers and account managers that these cards offer.
If you're a small business owner, it's a good idea to keep your business expenses separate from your personal finances -- both for tax purposes and to make it simpler to review your spending. But you could also track and keep your expenses separate with a dedicated consumer credit card. The typical rationale for getting a business credit card is to help manage employee cards or earn more rewards from business purchases.
Do I need to have good credit to open a business credit card?
Generally, you need to have a credit rating of around 670 or higher to qualify for a business credit card, unless your business has been around for a while and has demonstrably steady and healthy revenue. As with all credit activities, if you can show that you're a low-risk borrower, your credit score may have less of an impact.
What are corporate credit cards?
Corporate credit cards, also known as commercial credit cards, are designed for larger businesses -- typically those with 100 or more employees or an annual revenue of at least $10 million.
Our methodology
CNET reviews credit cards by exhaustively comparing them across set criteria developed for each major category, including cash back, welcome bonus, travel rewards and balance transfer. We take into consideration the typical spending behavior of a range of consumer profiles -- with the understanding that everyone's financial situation is different -- and the designated function of a card.
*All information about the Costco Anywhere Visa Business Card by Citi and the United Club Business Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.