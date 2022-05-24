Best Unsecured Credit Cards for May 2022

An "unsecured" credit card is really just a typical credit card that doesn't require collateral to open an account. If you're searching for an unsecured credit card, it's likely that you're moving up from secured credit cards -- which are designed for those with bad credit and require a security deposit to maintain a credit line.
Unsecured cards are great options to level up and start earning more rewards with less hassle. These top options account for a wide range of credit scores, so you'll be able to find one to suit your needs.
If you already have good credit or better -- a score of at least 670 -- and you'd like a wider variety of rewards options, check out our options for the best credit cards for good credit.
For home, car and wellness
- Unlimited cash back on payments - 3% on Home, Auto and Health categories
- 1% on everything else
Our Take
Upgrade Triple Cash Rewards Visa* is a great option because it covers some of the most basic spending categories, and doesn't encourage you to spend on extras like restaurants and travel. You get 3% cash back on home, health and auto purchases. These categories cover purchases like hardware stores, landscaping services, tires, car dealers, gym memberships, exercise equipment and more. And for all other purchases, you earn 1% cash back.
With an 8.99% to 29.99% APR, you can potentially qualify for a relatively low APR if you have good credit.
For Unlimited Cash-Back Match
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
Our Take
Discover it® Cash Back* is a common unsecured card. It offers a decent cash-back program, but then the welcome bonus takes things to the next level.
You'll earn 5% on quarterly rotating categories upon activation that feature common expenditures like restaurants, grocery stores, Amazon.com and gas stations (on up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1%). You'll also earn the typical 1% back on all other purchases. With the Unlimited Cashback Match, Discover will match all of your cash back earned at the end of your first year and deposit it to your account automatically. Depending on your spending habits, this is one of the best welcome bonuses on the market.
For more details on the rotating category and welcome bonus, check out our full review of the Discover it® Cash Back.
Approval based on your income
- Earn 2x points on every dollar spent
- Earn 3x points on every dollar spent that entire year when you spend $15,000+ in a year
- 4X points for 30 days for each friend you invite who gets the card
Our Take
The X1 Card* is unique amongst high calibre rewards credit cards, let alone unsecured cards. It only pulls a soft credit pull before approving you, so it doesn't get much information about your credit history and instead relies on verifying your income. To verify your income, you'll have to allow X1 access to your online bank account where your paychecks are direct deposited. X1 also grants exceptionally large credit lines compared to its competitors. In fact, the average initial credit line granted is $24,300. A big credit line may help improve your credit score further, as it provides a cushion for your credit utilization ratio, a major component of your credit score.
For more information, see our full review of the X1 Card.
Best unsecured card for bad credit
- Earn 1% cash back rewards on eligible gas, grocery purchases and mobile phone, internet, cable and satellite TV services. Terms apply.
- Earn 1% cash back rewards on eligible gas, grocery purchases and mobile phone, internet, cable and satellite TV services. Terms apply.
Our Take
This unsecured card is designed for those with bad credit -- a score of 580 or less, generally. Unlike most cards of this genre, the Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit* does offer a rewards program. You'll earn 1% cash back rewards on eligible gas, grocery purchases and mobile phone, internet, cable and satellite TV services. But even though you don't have to put down a security deposit to start building credit and earning rewards with this card, you will have a $75 annual fee that jumps up to $99 for the second year and beyond, paid in installments of $8.25 per month.
FAQs
What is an unsecured credit card?
An unsecured credit card is any credit card that does not require a security deposit or any other collateral for your credit line. Unsecured credit cards determine your credit line based on your credit history and score.
What is a secured credit card?
This type of credit card usually requires an upfront deposit equal to the credit limit. So, for a card with a credit limit of $500, you'd need to deposit $500. Secured credit cards are still subject to late and rejected payment fees and generate interest on outstanding balances. As such, a secured credit card presents lower risk to card issuers and allows them to extend lines of credit to borrowers who don't have good credit or meet the minimum credit score threshold.
How is my credit score calculated?
Credit scores are calculated by looking at a variety of factors related to your personal credit, including length of credit history, payment history, amounts owed, new credit and credit mix. The exact weight of each factor depends on the score model (FICO, VantageScore or other) and your credit history. If, for example, you have no credit history, the other factors may be weighted more heavily.
Our methodology
CNET reviews credit cards by exhaustively comparing them across set criteria developed for each major category, including cash-back, welcome bonus, travel rewards and balance transfer. We take into consideration the typical spending behavior of a range of consumer profiles -- with the understanding that everyone's financial situation is different -- and the designated function of a card.
*All information about the Upgrade Triple Cash Rewards Visa, Discover it Cash Back, X1 Card, and Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.