Best Eco-Friendly Cards for February 2023

Climate change affects nearly all aspects of our lives, including the air we breathe, what we eat and how we travel. While some large financial institutions have been working to limit carbon emissions, some banks have been more successful than others.

And while the responsibility shouldn't always fall to the individual when large corporations are pumping billions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry each year (download the Banking on Climate Chaos report to learn more and plant a tree!), being conscious of what purchases you're making and which financial institutions you're supporting could go a long way toward building a greener, more sustainable future.

To that end, if you're looking to reduce your carbon footprint and help protect the environment, consider adding one of these eco-friendly credit cards to your wallet.

Limit your carbon footprint 4.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferEarn $300 by spending $3000 within your first 3 months APR15.90% - 25.70% variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$60 Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Aspiration Zero* credit card plants a tree every time you make a qualifying purchase to offset your carbon footprint and gives you the option to round up your transaction (at your own expense) to plant another tree through its Plant Your Change program. Every month you "reach carbon zero" through this tree-planting feature -- which Aspiration defines as making 60 qualifying transactions or rounding up the change on 30 qualifying transactions a month -- you'll earn unlimited 1% cash back on all qualifying purchases for the month. Otherwise, you'll earn 0.5% cash back on all qualifying purchases. The 1% cash back rate is relatively low compared to other cash back cards, and the card doesn't currently offer any other perks. Coupled with a $60 annual fee, this card won't be the best for maximizing rewards. But the argument could be made that the true reward is helping the environment. In addition to planting a tree with every swipe, you'll be supporting a bank that doesn't invest in or fund the fossil fuel industry. You can track your carbon footprint in the card's companion app to monitor how well you're doing each billing cycle. Unlike a typical credit card, the Aspiration Zero credit card is made from biodegradable, plant-based materials that will naturally break down over time.

A sustainable debit card 5.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferN/A APRN/A Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The FutureCard Visa Debit Card* isn't a credit card, meaning you won't undergo a credit check to qualify, but you will need to link a valid bank account. While it's not a credit card, it's still a rewarding option for conscious spenders. Cardholders can earn 6% cash back with a number of sustainable brands and second-hand stores including Patagonia Worn Wear and Northface Renewed. You'll earn 5% cash back (on the first $25,000 spent per calendar year, then 1%) for sustainable purchases such as EV charging, public transportation, thrift stores and bike shops and 1% for everything else. You can monitor your environment contributions by checking your FutureScore on the card issuer's website.

A charitable travel card 4/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferN/A APR13.74% - 23.74% Variable APR Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR for the first 12 billing cycles Recommended Credit N/A, No Credit Reward Rates Annual FeeNone Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR for the first 12 billing cycles Balance Transfer APR13.74% - 23.74% Variable APR Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take Each time you use the Green America Rewards Platinum Visa credit card*, a portion of your purchase will be donated toward Green America's social and environmental pursuits, including worker reform, forest protection and better, greener, banking practices. It's also more travel focused than the other card's on this list. It's not the most rewarding card, but you can't put a price on bettering society, right? Cardholders earn 1x point per dollar for their purchases, which can then be redeemed for merchandise or travel. The card includes travel accident insurance too, a relatively rare find for a credit card without an annual fee.

An environmentally conscious rewards card 7/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro Offer$200 bonus (20,000 points) after $1,000 in eligible net purchases are made within the first 120 days of account opening APR18.74% to 28.74% variable Intro Purchase APR0% introductory APR for the first 6 billing cycles Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% introductory APR for the first 6 billing cycles Balance Transfer APR18.74% to 28.74% variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card* provides rewards for purchases people frequently make, including at restaurants, grocery stores, gas or EV charging and streaming. Sunrise Banks, the issuer, is also committed to building a more sustainable future and a greener banking industry. Sunrise Banks is a Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) member. GABV is an independent financial institution network dedicated to creating positive change in the banking industry through social and environmental initiatives. If you're looking for a rewarding credit card from an issuer with a smaller carbon footprint than big banks, this is one to consider. There's no annual fee, an introductory APR offer and a decent welcome bonus to earn.

Fight climate change while earning flat-rate rewards 6.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro Offer$30 Bonus (3,000 points equivalent) when you spend $600 within the first 3 billing cycles after the account is opened. APR22.24% - 28.24% variable Intro Purchase APR0.00% introductory APR for the first 12 billing cycles. Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0.00% introductory APR for the first 12 billing cycles. Balance Transfer APR22.24% - 28.24% variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Amalgamated Bank Maximum Rewards Word Mastercard* offers a flat 1.5% cash-back rate for everything you buy, with no annual fee and an introductory APR offer to help avoid interest charges for a time. It's simple, pairs well with any tiered-rewards cards you may have already, and its issuing bank works to make the world a better place. Amalgamated Bank supports workers rights, voting rights, reproductive rights and climate justice. The bank pledges to not lend to fossil fuel companies, is a member of the Net Zero Banking Alliance and supports forest conservation. It's also a certified B Corp, which means it meets the highest standards of environmental and social performance, as well as public transparency, as denoted by the non-profit organization B Lab.

What is an eco-friendly credit card?

Eco-friendly credit cards are credit cards that do more for the environment than standard credit cards. They're typically created using recycled or sustainable materials such as recycled plastic, metal or wood.

Their rewards may revolve around sustainable products, or a portion of the rewards or purchase might be donated toward environmental initiatives. Many of them are designed to help offset your carbon footprint, minimizing your environmental impact.

The issuing bank typically won't lend to fossil-fuel companies or other harmful industries and is likely involved in supporting the environment or social movements through non-profit organizations or other programs.

What are the benefits of an eco-friendly credit card?

Some of the ethical benefits include reducing your carbon footprint or impact on the environment, supporting green initiatives and having a cleaner conscience. Some eco-friendly credit cards are also rewarding in terms of spending. If you don't have a flat-rate cash back card or a credit card that offers rewards for your everyday purchases like gas or groceries, consider one that also works to better the environment while earning rewards.

How to choose the best eco-friendly credit card

Choosing the right eco-friendly card will come down to your spending habits, which financial institution you prefer to support and making sure your card is made from sustainable materials.

Material

Eco-friendly credit cards are usually made with sustainable materials, which could include recycled plastics, metal or wood. Be sure the card you choose isn't built from harmful plastics that could lead to more waste.

Rewards

Choosing a rewards credit card -- eco-friendly or otherwise -- comes down to where you typically spend money. You'll want to make sure that the card's rewards match how you spend and won't encourage you to either overspend or to make purchases you otherwise wouldn't have.

While there are some rewarding options listed above, some of them are designed to encourage better, more environmentally-conscious spending choices, and provide less rewards than a standard rewards credit card.

Annual fee

Consider whether or not the card carries an annual fee, and if you're able to generate enough rewards to cover it through your normal spending habits. An annual fee can be worth paying as it can translate to greater rewards and better card perks. But in some cases it could be more of a detriment if you're unable to offset the cost with the value of the card's rewards.

Banking institution

A major aspect of choosing the right eco-friendly card is taking a look at the issuing bank. You'll want to make sure the issuer isn't involved in funding any environmentally-harmful industries like fossil fuels. Instead, look for financial institutions that support the kind of non-profit organizations or initiatives that align with your values.

Should you get an eco-friendly credit card?

If you're concerned about your impact on the environment, consider choosing a credit card that'll help to minimize it. Not only can you find some rewarding options, but you can also swipe your card knowing you're helping to better the world for you and everyone else.

On the other hand, eco-friendly credit cards typically won't be the most lucrative option from a pure rewards standpoint. If maximizing your credit card rewards and benefits is your primary goal but you still want to help the environment, consider getting a regular cash back card and donating your rewards to nonprofit organizations that support the environment. You can also practice environmentally-conscious spending habits regardless of what payment method you use.

How to apply for an eco-friendly credit card

Follow these steps to apply for an eco-friendly credit card:

Choose the card that best aligns with your beliefs and spending habits Follow the link above to be taken to the card issuer's website Fill out an application with all of the required personal and financial information Use your card responsibly and always pay on time

FAQs

How are eco-friendly credit cards different from regular credit cards? Eco-friendly credit cards might be made from sustainable materials and their issuers typically support non-profit organizations or other initiatives that work toward bettering the environment. This may include forest conservation, limiting carbon emissions or other green initiatives. Some eco-friendly credit cards are issued by banks that avoid doing business with environmentally-unfriendly industries, like the fossil fuel industry.

Are plastic credit cards bad for the environment? Plastic credit cards themselves can be harmful to the environment if not disposed of properly. In addition, many large banks that issue the cards invest in environmentally-harmful industries like fossil fuels.

Which eco-friendly card is easiest to get? The FutureCard Visa Card will be the easiest to qualify for because it's a debit card and not a credit card. That means there's no credit check required; all you need is a valid bank account to link.

*All information about the Aspiration Zero, FutureCard Visa Debit Card, Green America Rewards Platinum Visa credit card, Sunrise Banks Everyday Rewards+ Card and Amalgamated Bank Maximum Rewards World Mastercard has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.