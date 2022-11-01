Best Credit Cards for Streaming Services in November 2022

The yearly cost of streaming can easily top hundreds of dollars, and the number of streaming services is only going up. Instead of canceling Netflix or HBO Max to save money, or trying to replace them with the many free streaming platforms available, here's another idea: Switch to a credit card that rewards you based on streaming subscription fees. The savings come in the form of cash back, which is basically found money every time you're charged for a subscription you're already paying for.

Netflix, which is table stakes these days, costs $15.49 every month for the most popular tier. If you want the shows and new movies on HBO Max, you'll shell out $15 every month. If you have kids or like Marvel or Star Wars, then Disney+ is basically a must-have at $8 per month. Hulu is increasing the price of its basic subscription from $7 to $8 starting Oct. 10. And if you happen to want live TV, for sports and news, you'll shell out another $35 to $70 or more every month for the Sling TVs and YouTube TVs of the world.

The Apple Card*, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card*, Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card, Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card* all offer cash back on select streaming video and music services. Here's how they stack up.

Six cord-cutter cards compared

American Express Blue Cash Preferred Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Apple Card U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Capital One SavorOne Rewards Capital One Savor Rewards Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95 (see rates and fees) None None None None $95 Streaming offer 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions 5% cash back on Amazon Prime purchases, including Prime Video Channels 3% cash back on Apple purchases, including Apple TV Channels and subscriptions made through iTunes or the App Store 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories you choose, including some streaming services 3% cash back on select streaming services 4% cash back on select streaming services

Which one is best for me?

The more eligible subscriptions you have, the more you save, but how much depends on where you pay for them. Some cards don't offer any cash back on certain services -- there's no 5% Netflix discount through the Amazon Prime card, for example. In those cases, the services pick up the card's regular 1% cash back.

The Blue Cash Preferred card is the most versatile since it works with nearly every major streaming service (including Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max), and its 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions is among the highest we've seen. To realize the savings, however, you have to overcome its $95 annual fee ($0 intro annual fee for the first year). Doing so is easier if you're paying for a lot of subscriptions, especially expensive ones like live TV streaming

To maximize savings using the Amazon Prime card's 5% cash back, you'll want to subscribe to services like Starz, Showtime, NBA League Pass or MLB TV via Amazon Prime Video Channels

To maximize savings using the Apple Card's 3% cash back, you need to subscribe to Apple's services (like Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and iCloud) as well as Showtime and others via the Apple TV app's channels feature



Among cards with no annual fee, the U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa card offers the ability to choose two categories each quarter where you can earn 5% cash back on up to $2,000 in combined eligible purchases and streaming is one of those options.

Capital One's SavorOne Rewards card offers 3% cash back on "popular" streaming services including Netflix, Hulu and Disney+. There's no annual fee for the SavorOne card, but if you want 4% cash back on streaming you can opt for the company's Savor Rewards card. The latter card has higher cash back for dining and entertainment as well, but there's a $95 annual fee.

Some cards, like the Chase Freedom Flex℠ or Discover it® Cash Back*, offer different rotating categories each quarter where you can opt in and earn extra cash back (up to a quarterly maximum; enrollment required). Last year Chase, for example, offered 5% cash back on streaming services during the first quarter but the remainder of the year switched to other categories such as gas stations and grocery stores.

Your choice of card also depends on what else you buy beyond streaming services.

The Blue Cash Preferred card earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 in annual purchases, then 1%) and 3% on U.S. gas stations, for example. Amazon Prime members who are frequent shoppers on Amazon.com or Whole Foods will likely benefit by using the Prime card and switching services like Showtime to Prime Video channels. The same goes for those who are happy in Apple's ecosystem and use Apple Music and iCloud, and don't mind paying for HBO, Showtime or Starz through Apple TV.

Here are more details on all the cards we compared.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express 8/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro OfferEarn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. APR16.99%-27.99% Variable Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% on balance transfers for 12 months Balance Transfer APR16.99%-27.99% Variable Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take In addition to its hefty 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% back at U.S. gas stations, and 3% back on transit (including ride shares, public transportation and parking), Amex's $95 annual fee card ($0 intro annual fee for the first year) has the highest cash-back perk for streaming subscribers: 6% on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Many of the most popular streaming video services are eligible, including HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock, Apple TV+, Showtime and Amazon Prime Video. You can also earn 6% back on live TV from Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV. Music streamers are also eligible, including Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Pandora and YouTube Music Premium are eligible too, as well as sports streamers ESPN+, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass and NHL.TV and even Amazon's Kindle Unlimited. Subscriptions not covered include Amazon Prime, iCloud and Xbox Live, are not eligible for the boosted cash back. Though 6% doesn't sound like much, if you're paying $15.49 per month for Netflix, $10 for Spotify Premium and $15 for HBO Max, a simple switch of the card could bring back over $29 per year. The savings are even more pronounced if you use a streaming TV service like YouTube TV, which starts at roughly $65 per month. Assuming you pay for that plus Spotify or Apple Music, you'd earn around $54 per year. Although this doesn't cover the card's ongoing annual fee, it also is not factoring in the other American Express perks for earning on U.S. supermarkets and transit. New cardmembers will also be able to earn $250 back through a statement credit after spending $3,000 on the new card in the first six months.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card 9.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferUp to a $150 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval APR17.24% - 25.24% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Additional Details Balance Transfer APR17.24% - 25.24% Variable Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has no annual fee and offers 5% cash back on all purchases made on Amazon for Prime members. This works on not just the annual Prime membership fee ($119 per year) but also will give 5% back on Prime Video Channels -- Amazon's service that lets you subscribe directly to services like Showtime, Starz, CBS All Access, MLB.TV and about 100 others. Though this group excludes heavy hitters like Netflix and Spotify, assuming you already pay for Amazon Prime, the lack of an annual fee makes its savings potential that much greater. The Prime Video Channel prices for Starz ($9) and Showtime ($11) are the same as for stand-alone apps and in line with what's offered from cable companies. And remember, all other purchases from Amazon or Whole Foods can earn you 5% cash back, while you can also get 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and drugstores. Amazon is running a promotion where it will include up to a $150 gift card upon approval.

Apple Card 7/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferN/A APR13.99% to 24.99% (Variable) Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take Apple will give 3% cash back for purchases made directly from Apple. This includes purchases made at a physical Apple Store, Apple's website, Apple Music, iCloud subscriptions, app purchases, in-app purchases, iTunes, App Store and more. The Apple Card also pays cash back on Apple TV channels. Similar to Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels include Showtime, Starz and more, with the services available inside the Apple TV app for iOS, Apple TV and most modern smart TVs -- as well as other platforms including Roku, Google TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. The pricing for those services is also often the same as it would be elsewhere. YouTube TV is one notable exception, with the cost running $55 per month for a subscription made from an iOS device and $50 per month if you sign up elsewhere (Apple takes a cut on subscriptions made through iOS apps). The Apple Card doesn't have an annual fee and the cash back is daily, as opposed to monthly like traditional credit cards. Purchases made with Apple Pay also get you 2% cash back. One of the caveats for the Apple Card: You'll need an iPhone to get it.

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card 8.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards See Rates and Fees Card Highlights Intro OfferNew! $200 bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening. APR17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) Intro Purchase APR 0% Intro APR on purchases for the first 15 billing cycles. Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Credit Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR on balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles. Balance Transfer APR17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) Balance Transfer Fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater. Foreign Transaction Fees 2% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in U.S. Dollars 3% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in a Foreign Currency Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card is similar to the Chase Freedom Flex or Discover it Cash Back card, in that it has no annual fee and offers higher cash back in different shopping categories each quarter (up to a quarterly maximum). Unlike those other cards, with the U.S. Bank Cash+ card you can pick which two categories earn 5% cash back and which category earns 2%, with other eligible purchases earning 1% cash back. The 5% is for the first $2,000 in combined eligible net purchases in your two chosen 5% categories in each quarter, meaning you can earn a maximum of $400 per year through this method, with the 2% and 1% options being unlimited. Plus, you can earn 5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel, and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center. That said, if you want to earn on streaming services, cell phone providers, home utilities or grocery stores without needing to pay an annual fee, it's a tempting offer.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card 7.5/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro Offer$300 after you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening APR17.49% - 25.49% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$95 Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer APR17.49% - 25.49% Variable Balance Transfer Fee None for balances transferred at the Transfer APR. Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take The Savor card earns 4% for popular streaming services, dining and entertainment but requires a $95 annual fee. Like its sister card, it earns 3% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target), 1% cash back on all other purchases and 8% back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and tickets at Vivid Seats and includes extended warranty protections, no foreign transaction fees and travel accident insurance (terms, conditions, and exclusions apply; refer to your Guide to Benefits for more details). The streaming services included are the same, as well -- Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ are all covered, while Amazon Prime Video, AT&T TV and Verizon Fios On Demand are not.

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card 7/10 CNET Rating CNET rates credit cards by comparing their offers to those of their categorical competitors. Each card is individually evaluated through a formula which reflects the standards and expectations of the contemporary market. Credit card issuers have no say or influence in our ratings. How we rate credit cards Card Highlights Intro OfferEarn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening APR17.99% - 27.99% (Variable) Intro Purchase APR0% intro on purchases for 15 months Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months Balance Transfer APR17.99% - 27.99% (Variable) Balance Transfer Fee 3% Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Our Take Meanwhile, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card will earn you 3% back on popular streaming services, grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target), dining and entertainment for no annual fee. Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus are eligible, but that Prime Video, AT&T TV and Verizon Fios On Demand are not. It also won't work with audiobook subscription services and fitness programming. You'll also earn 1% cash back on all other purchases, 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply) and 8% back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and tickets at Vivid Seats. The perks also include extended warranty protections, no foreign transaction fees and travel accident insurance (terms, conditions, and exclusions apply; refer to your Guide to Benefits for more details).

