Best credit cards for paying off debt

There are times when you need to pay down debt sooner rather than later. Maybe you're carrying balances on other credit cards with high APRs or have a large medical bill coming due. Though personal or debt consolidation loans are often the most cost-effective way to pay off a debt, they can take longer to get approved.
A new credit card account can be opened faster -- and you may be able to get one with a low or 0% introductory interest rate. And if you're able to check in advance if you prequalify, that'll help determine the odds of getting approved before officially applying.
A word of warning: Paying off debt using a credit card is a risky gambit that shouldn't be undertaken casually. Transferring debt from one card to another can lead to a snowballing balance, so it's important to calculate the fees and hatch a repayment plan to avoid accruing even more interest charges.
That noted, if you've decided a new credit card is your best option to deal with debt, there are a handful of cards with long 0% introductory periods and low APRs. Here's what we recommend.
Best overall for paying off debt
Our Take
After evaluating more than two dozen credit cards, we found the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card* has the longest introductory interest-free payback period. If you have a large expense coming up, you'll have room to breathe with 20 billing cycles of introductory no-interest payments on purchases (14.49% to 24.49% variable APR thereafter).
You can also take advantage of the 0% introductory APR offer for 20 billing cycles on balance transfers made within the first 60 days of account opening. Once the 20 billing cycles are up, your balance is assessed a standard APR of 14.49% to 24.49% variable.
Best long introductory period for paying off debt
Our Take
The Citi Simplicity® Card is a great alternative to the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card when you need time to pay off debt. The card is no-frills -- there are no rewards to earn, but you'll get 21 months at 0% intro APR for balance transfers (and 12 months on purchases). After the intro period, a 14.74% to 24.74% variable APR applies. Plus, you have four months to request a balance transfer, which is longer than most cards allow.
The Citi Simplicity® Card is one of the most flexible and forgiving cards when you're paying off debt. If you tend to forget a payment now and then, you won't have to worry about late fees or getting hit with a penalty APR.
Best card with no annual fee and no balance transfer fee
Our Take
The Navy Federal Credit Union® Platinum Credit Card* is the lowest-fee card in our roundup of best credit cards for paying off debt. Besides no annual fee, it's the only card on our list with no balance transfer fee. This is a big deal -- most cards charge a minimum of 3% as a balance transfer fee. (That's $300 on a $10,000 balance transfer.) If you plan on making multiple balance transfers, it's good to know you won't be incurring charges for paying off your debt.
Best card for paying off debt while building credit
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
Our Take
The Discover it® Student Cash Back* is designed for students who lack a long, positive credit history. If you're a student, you'll still have access to a 0% introductory APR on new purchases -- albeit for only six months (12.99% to 21.99% variable APR thereafter). However, it may be long enough to pay down the debt before the standard APR kicks in. As for balance transfers, Discover offers a 10.99% introductory interest rate for the first six months after the initial transfer (then 12.99% to 21.99% variable APR).
Lowest interest rate card for debt consolidation
- 1% unlimited cash back on all qualifying purchases
Our Take
Most of the best credit cards for paying off debt have a relatively short no-interest period. Although the no-interest period is helpful, the pressure to pay off your balance before your card's interest rate reverts to the standard APR could be too much.
If you have a larger balance that could prove challenging to pay off in a year or less, SunTrust has a different way of approaching debt payoff. You'll receive an introductory interest rate of 3.25% variable, competitive with the rate of many personal loans. Best of all, the lower interest rate is in effect for three years, followed by an APR of 11.24% to 21.24% variable.
FAQs
Can I pay down debt with a credit card?
It's possible to pay down debt with a credit card. However, it may not be the best option unless you can make good use of an extended no-interest period of 12 months or longer. Keep in mind that many of the best low- or no-interest offers are introductory and reserved for individuals with good credit or better. If you're overwhelmed by debt, that could hurt your credit score and you may have trouble getting approved for a no-interest or low-balance-transfer card.
What is a 0% introductory period?
Some credit cards offer new cardholders a 0% (no interest) period for purchases and/or balance transfers. The interest-free term is typically only for a set amount of time, such as 12 or 18 months. This means that any purchases or balance transfers you make within the qualifying period can be paid back without interest during the introductory period. Once the term is up, the remaining balance will start accruing interest at the standard interest rate.
What should I look out for when making a balance transfer?
Even if you land a balance transfer credit card with a no-interest period of 12 months or longer, watch out for balance transfer fees. These fees are typically 3% to 5% of the amount you plan on transferring. While this may be manageable if you're only dealing with a few hundred dollars of debt, the transfer fee can add up. A $5,000 balance can cost you $250 to transfer if the fee is 5%.
What credit score do I need to get approved for a debt consolidation credit card?
Credit cards with the best introductory/balance transfer offers typically require a good credit score of 670 or higher. However, some card providers have a prequalification tool that tells you whether you'd be approved for a credit card before you apply -- without affecting your credit score. Capital One, Discover and Navy Federal all offer prequalification.
*All information about the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card, Navy Federal Credit Union Platinum Credit Card, Discover it Student Cash Back and the SunTrust Prime Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
