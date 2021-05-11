Best 0% APR credit cards for May 2021

A credit card with an introductory 0% rate can be an effective way to consolidate credit card debt, lower your credit utilization or finance a big-ticket item. At the moment, the best 0% APR credit cards feature a 15-month introductory APR period and a $200 or $250 welcome bonus.

Of course, the optimal scenario with any credit card is that you're paying off the balance each month. But if you need a longer timeline to pay off your debt, that 0% introductory interest period can offer a valuable reprieve. And unless you're planning to carry a balance of $2,500 or more far beyond that period, the bonus should surpass what you'd save in interest with a card featuring a longer introductory period but no bonus.

That noted, if your primary goal is to consolidate existing credit card debt, check out our list of the best balance transfer credit cards and our top picks for personal loans. Once you understand how much you can pay back each month, you can compare your options based on the total interest and welcome bonuses. Below are our current top picks -- which we update regularly -- as well as answers to frequently asked questions about 0% introductory APR credit cards.

Best 0% APR credit card overall JPMorgan Chase Annual fee: $0

Duration of introductory 0% APR: 15 months on purchases

Standard APR: 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Welcome bonus: $200 cash back

Bonus spending threshold: $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening

Rewards: 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase; 3% on dining at restaurants; 3% on drugstore purchases; 1.5% on all other purchases Our top pick for best 0% introductory APR credit card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited, checks all of the boxes: 15 months of introductory 0% APR on purchases (14.99% to 23.74% variable APR thereafter), a $200 bonus after spending only $500 in the first three months from account opening and competitive rewards. The base reward rate is 1.5% cash back on purchases, and Chase offers 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase and 3% back on restaurant dining. Even if it's not travel-related, you're looking at 1.5% back on your purchase right off the bat, along with a $200 bonus.

Best 0% APR card for travel abroad Capital One Quicksilver Capital One Annual fee: $0

Duration of introductory 0% APR: 15 months on purchases

Standard APR: 15.49% to 25.49% variable

Welcome bonus: $200 cash back

Bonus spending threshold: $500 on purchases within three months from account opening

Rewards: 1.5% cash back on every purchase The Capital One Quicksilver cash rewards credit card is a close runner-up to the Chase Freedom Unlimited. The highlights are virtually identical but the Quicksilver lacks the Chase card's higher cash back rates for travel and restaurant dining. That noted, the Capital One distinguishes itself by having no foreign transaction fees -- which can be as high as 3% with other cards (including the Chase Freedom Unlimited). If you're planning a big trip abroad, you might consider signing up for both cards: Use the Chase Freedom Unlimited for your plane tickets and the Capital One Quicksilver for your expenses overseas. Otherwise, both cards feature 15 months of intro 0% APR purchasing, a $200 welcome bonus (after spending $500 within the first three months) and 1.5% cash back on all purchases.

Best welcome bonus Bank of America Annual fee: $0 Duration of introductory 0% APR: 12 months on purchases from date of account opening Standard APR: 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Welcome bonus: 25,000 online bonus points

Bonus spending threshold: $1,000 on purchases within three months from account opening

Rewards: Unlimited 1.5 points on all purchases The Bank of America Travel Rewards credit card is similar to the Chase Freedom Unlimited and Capital One Quicksilver -- but features a higher welcome bonus (as well as a modestly higher spending threshold) and a shorter introductory 0% APR period. The 25,000 bonus points can be redeemed for a $250 statement credit against travel and dining purchases, and the points never expire. Qualifying travel and dining purchases include taxis, ride shares, buses, trains, bars, fast food, flights, hotels, restaurants and more. For most people, that means redemption shouldn't be a problem. The extra $50 worth of value from the welcome bonus will be worth more than the interest you'll spend during those final three months (compared to the 15-month introductory periods offered by Chase and Capital One) when your average balance during those months is less than $1,000. If it's more than $1,000, you'll save more in interest with the Chase or Capital One card. This calculation assumes an APR of 20%. Take a look at your repayment plan and if you don't expect having a $1,000 balance or more after 12 months, the Bank of America Travel Rewards card is a good choice.

Longest low-interest APR period SunTrust Annual fee: $0

Duration of low introductory APR: Three years at 3.25% variable APR

Standard APR: 11.24% to 21.24%

Welcome bonus: $100

Bonus spending threshold: $500 on qualifying purchases in the first three months

Rewards: 1% unlimited cash back If you need a longer period to pay off a large purchase, the SunTrust Prime Rewards credit card could be a good option. It doesn't offer a 0% introductory period; instead, you get three years of a 3.25% APR -- which is significantly lower than what you'll get from a typical credit card. In fact, that APR puts the SunTrust Prime closer to the realm of personal loans, which typically come with considerably more hassle and paperwork. That noted, before you apply, it's worth running the numbers to understand how much you'll spend in interest over three years compared with what you'd spend using a 20- or 15-month 0% APR card.

0% APR credit cards, compared Card Chase Freedom Unlimited Capital One Quicksilver Cash Bank of America Travel Rewards

SunTrust Prime Rewards Annual fee $0 $0 $0 $0 Duration of 0% intro APR 15 months on purchases 15 months on purchases 12 months on purchases from date of account opening 3 years (4.75% variable) Standard APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable 15.49% to 25.49% variable 13.99% to 23.99% variable 22.74% to 22.74% Welcome bonus $200 $200 $250 $100 Bonus threshold $500 in purchases in the first 3 months $500 in purchases in the first 3 months $1,000 in purchases in first 3 months $500 in purchases in first 3 months

What is a 0% APR credit card? A 0% annual percentage rate (APR) credit card is a simplified term for credit cards with particularly long, introductory 0% APR periods. Most rewards credit cards offer at least 12 months of 0% APR after signing up, but many issuers also have extended offers for select cards. These cards can help you save money in interest payments during that introductory period. But they can also tempt you to carry a balance -- which can accumulate into a longstanding debt over time.

When does it make sense to apply for a 0% or low-APR credit card? Ideally, you're paying off your credit card balances every month to avoid paying interest. If you're making a significant purchase that you'll need to pay for over a period of time, using a 0% APR card could save you serious money. These cards may also be useful when you're in a financial pinch -- if you're between jobs or navigating a period of inconsistent cash flow. As long as the introductory APR period doesn't lure you into spending beyond your means, a 0% credit card can be a helpful tool.

Are 0% interest credit cards good for consolidating credit card debt? Maybe -- but that's not what they're designed for. Our roundup of the best balance transfer credit cards includes a number of options well-suited for consolidating debts -- and it may be worthwhile to explore a personal loan, too.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.