American Express EveryDay Card: An Introductory Travel Rewards Credit Card

The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card* is an introductory travel rewards credit card that offers lower-than-average rates on U.S. supermarket purchases. Rewards are doled out as Membership Rewards® Points, the rewards currency of American Express. If you're interested in the American Express rewards program, the EveryDay Card offers a no-annual-fee entryway.

If you're looking for higher rewards rates or if you spend more than $500 on groceries per month, other credit cards might offer higher potential value.

Here's what you need to know about the EveryDay card to figure out if it's the right fit for your wallet.

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card

Card Highlights
Intro Offer: Earn 10,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you use your new Card to make $2,000 in purchases within the first 6 months of Card Membership.
APR: 17.49% - 28.49% Variable
Intro Purchase APR: 0% on purchases for 15 months
Recommended Credit: Excellent/Good
Annual Fee: $0
Balance Transfer APR: 17.49% - 28.49% Variable
Late Payment Fee: Up to $40
Foreign Transaction Fees: 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars.
Penalty APR: 29.99% Variable

Welcome offer



New card members can earn 10,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $2,000 in purchases within the first six months of card ownership. Those 10,000 points are worth $100 when redeemed toward flights through American Express Travel and less if you redeem them another way, like as a statement credit.

This value is lower than our top no-annual-fee credit cards but could translate into a useful discount for an upcoming flight. The $2,000 spending threshold comes out to $334 of spending per month. This is average (if not slightly higher) compared to our top rewards credit card picks, making this welcome offer less accessible and less valuable than top competitors.

Rewards



The EveryDay Card has a simple and straightforward reward structure. You earn 2x Membership Rewards® Points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 in purchases annually (then 1%) -- this breaks down to $500 per month. For all other eligible purchases, you earn 1x Membership Rewards® Points.

If you spend more than $500 a month on groceries, there are other grocery rewards credit cards with higher rewards spending limits -- and even some without this limitation. And, since many flat-rate rewards cards offer a solid 2% cash-back rate on all purchases, the EveryDay Card's supermarket rate is uninspiring.

Redemption options



There are various ways to redeem Membership Rewards® Points, but only a couple will help you maximize their value.

The two best ways to redeem your points are by booking travel through the American Express Travel portal or transferring them to one of over a dozen partner airlines. When booking flights through American Express Travel, you'll get a 1 cent per point redemption rate on flights.

When transferring your points to an airline partner, you'll usually get a one-to-one transfer value, so MR points are worth 1 point or mile of the partner's currency, whether Delta SkyMiles, British Airways Avios or another. (I personally tend to favor Delta Economy when I fly, and I can usually get 1 cent per mile or a little more when I redeem SkyMiles.) Redeeming your points for gift cards will also yield up to 1 cent per point.

However, the redemption value is only 0.7 cent per point for prepaid hotels, cruises and prepaid rental cars booked through American Express Travel. When you use your points directly on Amazon, they're also worth 0.7 cent per point. But if you want to redeem your Membership Rewards points as a statement credit, they're only worth 0.6 cent each.

Comparable cards



Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express earns 3% cash-back rewards on groceries at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases and U.S. gas station purchases (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases for each category, then 1%). Like the EveryDay card, the Blue Cash Everyday doesn't charge an annual fee and earns a $200 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first six months of card membership. It's a good option to consider if you're eyeing the EveryDay card and are open to earning cash back instead of Membership Rewards® Points. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card

The Citi Custom Cash is another no-annual-fee rewards credit card, but its rewards structure differs slightly. Instead of offering rewards on specific categories, the Custom Cash card earns 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, on up to the first $500 spent in that category (then 1%). You don't need to select the category in advance or worry about activating rotating categories – it's automatic. The eligible categories include restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and more, so if you're looking for good grocery store reward rates, as well as rewards for other spending, the Custom Cash could offer significant value.

FAQs

How do Membership Rewards® Points work? Membership Rewards® Points are the American Express rewards currency, You can redeem Amex points in several ways. Unlike cash-back rewards, which offer statement credits or checks in the mail for earning rewards, you'll redeem Membership Rewards® Points for specific uses, like travel or gift cards. You can also transfer Membership Rewards points to an affiliate travel partner, like a hotel or airline loyalty program, typically at a 1:1 ratio.

What happens if I spend more than $500 on groceries a month? You earn 2x Membership Rewards® Points for every dollar spent on groceries at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year). For every dollar spent above this threshold, you'll earn 1x Membership Rewards® Point per dollar spent. All other eligible spending with the EveryDay card will earn you 1x Membership Rewards® Point per dollar.

Which stores will I earn grocery rewards at with the Amex EveryDay Card? To earn 2x points with the EveryDay card, you need to shop at a supermarket located in the U.S. Eligible stores do not include superstores, convenience stores, warehouse clubs or meal-kit delivery services, which means stores like Target, Walmart and Sam's Club will not yield 2x points. But your local chain grocery store might.

