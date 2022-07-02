Earn 6% Cash Back on Prime Day Purchases With This Credit Card

The Amazon Prime Store Card* is one of many Amazon credit cards. This one works most like a traditional retailer credit card, where you're limited to shopping and earning rewards within Amazon's own ecosystem -- like Amazon.com, Amazon Business and AWS -- but the payoff is likely worth it if you're a frequent customer.

Besides the high everyday rewards on Amazon, this is the only card to offer special rewards and financing promotions specifically for Prime Day. If you're looking to maximize your savings during the retailer's big sales event, which falls on July 12 and 13 this year, this card is your best bet.

While this credit card has no annual fee, you'll have to have an Amazon Prime membership ($139 annually) to apply and take advantage of Prime Day deals. Below we review the promotions and limitations of the rewards, welcome bonus and financing options of this card, and we'll show you a few other cards you might consider instead.

Amazon Prime Store Card Card Highlights Intro Offer Get a $60 Amazon Gift Card APR26.74% Variable Intro Purchase APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Credit Reward Rates Annual Fee$0 Rewards & Redemption Details

Rewards

You'll be able to get the best rewards rate of 5% for purchases made on Amazon.com and its suite of brands all year round. During Prime Day you'll earn 6% cash back. No other credit card offers a specific Prime Day boost, and you'll have limited-time opportunities to earn up to 20% cash back on select rotating stock and categories on Amazon. You can redeem your rewards earned as savings on your Amazon purchases or as statement credits.

While you can't earn rewards on non-Amazon purchases, here's a full list of brands where you can earn Amazon rewards with the Amazon Prime Store Card:

Amazon.com

Amazon Bookstore

Amazon Business

Amazon Fresh

Amazon Go, AWS

Amazon Pay

Amazon's 4-star stores

Alexa Skills

Audible

Audible.com

Comixology.com

Woot.com

Welcome bonus

Instead of having to meet a certain spending threshold to earn this bonus like most credit card welcome bonuses, Amazon gifts you a $60 gift card upon account approval. You can get larger welcome bonuses elsewhere, even within Amazon's own portfolio, but you typically won't earn a welcome bonus instantly like you do with the Amazon Prime Store Card.

Interest-free financing

Like with most retailer co-branded credit cards, you can opt for a financing plan on eligible Amazon purchases instead of the cash-back rewards. The Amazon Prime Store Card is even offering special financing deals during Prime Day this year. Here's are the 0% financing time frames and associated minimum-spending thresholds:

Number of monthly equal payments Regular minimum eligible purchase Prime Day special, June 27 through July 13 6 months $150 $50 12 months $600 $300 24 months Select purchases Select purchases

Otherwise, your standard variable APR will be 26.74%.

If you're specifically interested in this card for the financing potential, a 0% introductory APR credit card could offer longer initial financing time frames and will let you shop beyond Amazon.com. Frequent Amazon shoppers might fare better with the Amazon Prime Store Card, though, since it offers recurring interest-free financing rather than just during an initial promotional period.

Other cards to consider

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card* offers comparable Amazon rewards to the Prime Store Card, but it expands beyond that as a regular credit card outside of Amazon businesses, as well. You'll earn 2% cash back at gas stations, restaurants and drugstores, as well as 1% on everything else. There are no Prime Day specials, but there's also no foreign transaction fees, so you can travel with this card without incurring extra costs. Keep in mind that you'll still need an Amazon Prime membership to get this card.

For more details, see our Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card review.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

While you won't be able to net as high cash-back rewards rates on Amazon with the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you will be able to apply the flagship rewards rate to online shopping beyond just Amazon. You earn 3% cash back on your chosen eligible spending category (on up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, then 1%). Online shopping is one of the options, along with gas, dining, travel, drug stores or home improvement and furnishings. You can also take advantage of the introductory APR to finance purchases.

FAQs

Do you need to have a Prime membership to shop at Amazon? You don't need a Prime membership to shop at Amazon, though Prime members enjoy free, quicker shipping on millions of items, along with other perks. You do need a Prime membership to apply for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, as well as the Amazon Prime Store Card, but there are non-Prime equivalents to both cards.

What does an Amazon Prime membership get you? With Amazon Prime, you get member benefits like free two-day, one-day and same-day shipping on millions of items, access to the streaming services Prime Music and Prime Video and 0% APR financing with Affirm. Prime membership also unlocks better credit card benefits for a handful of Amazon's offerings, and gives access to special Prime Day discounts. Prime membership costs $139 annually, or $14.99 per month.

How many Amazon credit cards are there? Amazon offers a plethora of credit cards for a variety of needs. They include: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card (for non-Prime members)

Amazon Prime Store Card

Amazon Store Card (for non-Prime members)



Amazon Business Prime American Express Card



Amazon Business American American Express Card (for non-Prime members)



Amazon Prime Secured Card

Amazon Secured Card (for non-Prime members)

Our approach

CNET reviews the cards that are in the highest demand and offer the best benefits. We scour the fine print so there aren't any surprises when you open an account. We find the key factors that make a card stand out and compare them to other top cards. That way, readers can opt for a different card with similar features if our pick isn't right for them. Our reviews are regularly checked and updated to incorporate new recommendations, as well as to reflect changes in offers and the market.

*All information about the Amazon Prime Store Card and the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.