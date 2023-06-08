Broken Phone? These Credit Cards Could Cover the Cost

Aside from rewards or cash back, credit cards include plenty of helpful perks that can help you save money. They can get you to your plane faster, insure your new purchases against damage and theft or help you if you run into any car trouble while traveling. And the right credit card can even save you big on your next cell phone.
A lesser-known perk included on certain rewards credit cards, cell phone protection can save you money and avoid a headache if your phone is stolen or damaged. Whether you have the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, these credit cards could help avoid the hassle of paying for a replacement phone.
What is cell phone protection?
Cell phone protection is a credit card perk that can reimburse you for the cost of replacing or repairing your cell phone if it’s damaged or stolen. Each credit card issuer has different coverage amounts and requirements, but generally, you’ll need to pay your credit card bill with the card for a certain number of months to qualify.
Best credit cards with cell phone protection
- Intro Offer
-
$200 cash rewards Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
- Annual fee
- $0
- APR
- 19.99%, 24.99%, or 29.99% variable APR
- Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.
-
670 – 850
Good – Excellent
- Rewards rate
-
2% Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
The Wells Fargo Active Cash is one of the best credit cards available. It earns a flat 2% cash rewards rate for purchases, has no annual fee and comes with an introductory APR offer on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Additionally, it includes cell phone protection against damage or theft so long as you pay your monthly phone bill with the eligible card. When filing a claim, you’ll need to send proof that you paid the previous month of cell phone service with the card.
There’s a $25 deductible per claim for repair or replacement, and you can make a maximum of two claims per 12-month period. Maximum coverage annually is $1,200, so you’re limited to up to $600 per claim.
You can learn more about the card in our Wells Fargo Active Cash review.
- Intro Balance Transfer APR
- 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
- Intro Purchase APR
- 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening
- Regular APR
- 19.99%, 24.99%, or 29.99% variable APR
- Balance Transfer Fee
- up to 5%; min: $5
- Intro Offer
-
$200 Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
- Annual fee
- $0
- APR
- 19.99% – 28.74% Variable
- Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.
-
670 – 850
Good – Excellent
- Rewards rate
-
1% – 5% 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!; 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service; Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Few credit cards reward you as highly for a large spectrum of purchase types as the Chase Freedom Flex℠*. In addition to cash-back categories that change quarterly, you can earn rewards for travel booked through Chase’s travel portal, and earn rewards on static categories including restaurant and drug store purchases.
The Freedom Flex provides cell phone coverage against covered theft or damage of up to $800 per claim with a maximum of $1,000 annually. It has a $50 deductible per claim you’ll need to meet, and you can file two claims per year. You’ll need to pay your cell phone bill with the card -- you’re eligible for coverage on the first day of the calendar month following your first bill payment.
You can learn more card details in our Chase Freedom Flex review.
- Intro Balance Transfer APR
- 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months
- Intro Purchase APR
- 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months
- Regular APR
- 19.99% – 28.74% Variable
- Balance Transfer Fee
- Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
- Intro Offer
-
100,000 points Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That’s $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Annual fee
- $95
- APR
- 20.99% – 25.99% Variable
- Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.
-
670 – 850
Good – Excellent
- Rewards rate
-
1x – 3x Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year; Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases – with no limit to the amount you can earn
The Ink Business Preferred is a good option for traveling business owners. It has strong redemption options coupled with a rewards program that covers some popular business expenses including shipping and internet and cable services.
Included among its travel protections is cell phone coverage against theft and damage. You can make up to three claims annually with up to $600 in coverage per claim and max coverage of $1,800 per year. However, there is a $100 deductible per claim, which is higher than the other two consumer options featured here. According to the benefit terms, any cell phone on the bill you pay with your card is eligible for coverage.
You can learn more card details in our Ink Business Preferred review.
- Intro Balance Transfer APR
- N/A
- Intro Purchase APR
- N/A
- Regular APR
- 20.99% – 25.99% Variable
- Balance Transfer Fee
- Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
- Intro Offer
-
Earn 80,000 points Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
- Annual fee
- $695
- APR
- See Pay Over Time APR
- Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.
-
670 – 850
Good – Excellent
- Rewards rate
-
5x – 5x Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.; Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.
The Platinum Card from American Express features one of the largest collections of annual credits of any card. It also carries one of the highest annual fees. As such, you’ll want to make sure the card matches your travel and spending habits to justify the cost. If you can’t use all it has to offer, it might not be the card for you.
Included in its wide array of perks is cell phone protection**. Pay your cell phone bill with the card to get coverage against damage and theft -- you’ll get two claims per year, each up to $800 with a $50 deductible. It’s also one of the only coverage plans that will reimburse you for the cost of repairing a cracked screen.
You can learn more card details in our The Platinum Card from American Express review.
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
- Intro Balance Transfer APR
- N/A
- Intro Purchase APR
- N/A
- Regular APR
- See Pay Over Time APR
- Balance Transfer Fee
- N/A
- Intro Offer
-
75,000 miles Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Annual fee
- $395
- APR
- 21.74% – 28.74% (Variable)
- Recommended Credit A credit score is used to indicate an applicant’s credit worthiness and may provide guidance about account eligibility. It does not necessarily guarantee approval for any financial product.
-
800 – 850
Excellent
- Rewards rate
-
2x – 10x Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel.; Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card* is another high-annual fee travel card, but it can be a rewarding pick for people who travel frequently. It too comes with a number of useful perks -- including an annual up to $300 travel statement credit on bookings made through Capital One Travel -- and cell phone protection against damage or theft.
Pay your phone bill with the card to be eligible for coverage. You get a maximum of two claims per year up to $800 per claim with a maximum coverage amount of $1,600 annually and a $50 deductible per claim.
You can learn more card details in our Venture X card review.
- Intro Balance Transfer APR
- N/A
- Intro Purchase APR
- N/A
- Regular APR
- 21.74% – 28.74% (Variable)
- Balance Transfer Fee
- $0 at this Transfer APR
How cell phone protection works
The most important thing to remember is to pay your cell phone bill with your card. Otherwise, you won’t be able to take advantage of this benefit.
If your phone is stolen or damaged -- and the issue is covered by your card’s cell phone protection -- you’ll file a claim to report the issue and begin the process of receiving your rebate.
To file a claim, contact your card issuer by phone. For Chase, you can file a claim with Mastercard online at mycardbenefits.com.
Each card issuer may require different documents to file a claim, but for the most part, you’ll need to submit copies of your phone bill showing you paid with your card, a copy of the device summary page from your wireless bill, an itemized repair estimate or store receipt for the replacement phone and, if your phone was stolen, a copy of the police report.
Only damage caused involuntarily and theft is covered by most cell phone protection.
What isn’t covered by cell phone protection
If your phone is cracked, scuffed or worn, but still operable, cell phone protection likely won’t reimburse you for a repair or new phone. If your cell phone was purchased for resale or for professional or commercial use, it may not be eligible for coverage unless you have a business credit card.
If your cell phone was stolen but you didn’t file a police report or have evidence it was taken, you likely won’t be able to get reimbursement for a replacement. If your phone was confiscated by any government, public authority or customs official, it also won’t be eligible for coverage either.
Most cell phone protections do not cover damage from acts of nature like floods, hurricanes and earthquakes. For Wells Fargo, you’ll want to file a claim within 120 days of the phone breaking or being stolen. For Chase, you’ll need to move a little faster -- you’ll have 90 days to file a claim. Capital One gives you even less time: 60 days to file a claim.
The bottom line
Cell phone protection can offer you peace of mind -- and save you the cost of replacing or repairing your phone if it’s damaged or stolen. In most cases, you’ll just need to pay your cell phone bill with the card and meet your deductible to qualify. But each credit card has its own rules and coverage requirements. Make sure you review your card’s benefits guide to understand how your cell phone protection plan works.
*All information about the Chase Freedom Flex and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.
**Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions, and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company.
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.