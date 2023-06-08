Broken Phone? These Credit Cards Could Cover the Cost

Aside from rewards or cash back, credit cards include plenty of helpful perks that can help you save money. They can get you to your plane faster, insure your new purchases against damage and theft or help you if you run into any car trouble while traveling. And the right credit card can even save you big on your next cell phone.

A lesser-known perk included on certain rewards credit cards, cell phone protection can save you money and avoid a headache if your phone is stolen or damaged. Whether you have the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, these credit cards could help avoid the hassle of paying for a replacement phone.

What is cell phone protection?

Cell phone protection is a credit card perk that can reimburse you for the cost of replacing or repairing your cell phone if it’s damaged or stolen. Each credit card issuer has different coverage amounts and requirements, but generally, you’ll need to pay your credit card bill with the card for a certain number of months to qualify.

Best credit cards with cell phone protection

How cell phone protection works

The most important thing to remember is to pay your cell phone bill with your card. Otherwise, you won’t be able to take advantage of this benefit.

If your phone is stolen or damaged -- and the issue is covered by your card’s cell phone protection -- you’ll file a claim to report the issue and begin the process of receiving your rebate.

To file a claim, contact your card issuer by phone. For Chase, you can file a claim with Mastercard online at mycardbenefits.com.

Each card issuer may require different documents to file a claim, but for the most part, you’ll need to submit copies of your phone bill showing you paid with your card, a copy of the device summary page from your wireless bill, an itemized repair estimate or store receipt for the replacement phone and, if your phone was stolen, a copy of the police report.

Only damage caused involuntarily and theft is covered by most cell phone protection.

What isn’t covered by cell phone protection

If your phone is cracked, scuffed or worn, but still operable, cell phone protection likely won’t reimburse you for a repair or new phone. If your cell phone was purchased for resale or for professional or commercial use, it may not be eligible for coverage unless you have a business credit card.

If your cell phone was stolen but you didn’t file a police report or have evidence it was taken, you likely won’t be able to get reimbursement for a replacement. If your phone was confiscated by any government, public authority or customs official, it also won’t be eligible for coverage either.

Most cell phone protections do not cover damage from acts of nature like floods, hurricanes and earthquakes. For Wells Fargo, you’ll want to file a claim within 120 days of the phone breaking or being stolen. For Chase, you’ll need to move a little faster -- you’ll have 90 days to file a claim. Capital One gives you even less time: 60 days to file a claim.

The bottom line Cell phone protection can offer you peace of mind -- and save you the cost of replacing or repairing your phone if it’s damaged or stolen. In most cases, you’ll just need to pay your cell phone bill with the card and meet your deductible to qualify. But each credit card has its own rules and coverage requirements. Make sure you review your card’s benefits guide to understand how your cell phone protection plan works.

*All information about the Chase Freedom Flex and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNET and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

**Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions, and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company.

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.