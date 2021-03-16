Business credit cards are designed to help small business owners manage their finances and earn rewards on spending. While some of these cards are specifically geared toward small business owners, the rewards and bonus offers are similar to those of consumer credit cards. The main differences are the reward spending categories, which are more business-oriented -- including office supply stores, telecommunications and even social media or SEO services. Business credit cards may also allow you to manage additional cards for employees.

Like consumer credit cards, business credit cards most commonly come in the form of either cash-back rewards or travel rewards. Cash-back cards offer rewards in the form of cash or statement credit. A statement credit is basically a reduction of the amount you owe the issuer. A travel rewards credit card offers rewards in the form of miles or points. You can redeem miles or points either through the issuer's travel portal for a small bonus or you can transfer them to a partner travel affiliate, like a hotel group or airline.

Self-employed individuals and sole proprietors may be better suited by a consumer-oriented card -- such as a cash-back credit card, travel credit card or student credit card. And larger businesses (usually those with hundreds of employees or multiple millions in sales) will typically be able to negotiate more preferential and flexible terms within a "corporate" or "commercial" credit card program.

Best Business Credit Cards

Best overall cash-back rewards Best welcome bonus Best cash-back runner up Best cash-back runner up Best for big office supply and telecom spenders Best overall travel rewards Best for big advertising spenders Credit Card AmEx Blue Business Cash Chase Ink Business Unlimited Capital One Spark Cash Wells Fargo Business Platinum Chase Ink Business Cash AmEx Blue Business Plus Chase Ink Business Preferred Annual Fee $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $95 APR 13.24% - 19.24% 13.24%–19.24% 20.99% 11.24%-21.24% 13.24%–19.24% 13.24% - 19.24% 15.99%–20.99% Introductory APR 0% for 12 months 0% for 12 months N/A 0% for 9 months N/A N/A N/A Sign-Up Bonus None $750 cash back $500 cash $300 cash back $750 cash back 10,000 points 100,000 points Bonus Spending Threshold N/A $7,500 in first 3 months $4,500 in first 3 months $3,000 in first 3 months $7,500 in first 3 months $3,000 in first 3 months $15,000 in the first 3 months Rewards 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 annually Unlimited 1.5% cash back Unlimited 1.5% cash back Unlimited 1.5% cash back 5% cash back on first $25,000 spent at office supply stores, internet, cable and phone services annually; 2% cash back on first $25,000 spent at gas stations and restaurants 2x points on first $50,000 in purchases each year, then 1x 3x points on shipping, Advertising with social media sites and search engines, Internet, cable and phone services, Travel

If you're a small business owner, it's a good idea to keep your business expenses separate from your personal finances -- both for tax purposes and to make it simpler to review your spending. But you could just as easily keep your expenses separate, and track them, with a dedicated consumer credit card. As such, the typical rationale for getting a business credit card is to help manage employee cards or earn more rewards from business purchases.

We generally recommend credit cards that have no annual fee and straightforward rewards and redemption rules. Though such cards may offer lower reward rates than their more complex cousins, the zero annual fee helps prevent you from going into the red -- and will save you from sinking your time into comparing redemption charts, transferring points or miles or contorting your spending to hit bonus thresholds. At the end of the day, that time is usually better spent running your business.

We've highlighted the best options that fit that criteria and a few cards that are good options if your spending is concentrated in a specific business-oriented category. As always, it's best to first understand where you're spending money and how much you're spending -- as well as how much time you want to spend redeeming rewards -- so you can calculate which card is the best fit.

Best overall cash-back rewards Annual fee: $0

$0 Reward rates: 2% cash back on all purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year

2% cash back on all purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year Welcome bonus: None ** (Offering maybe a limited-time bonus? Got a new offer today)

None ** (Offering maybe a limited-time bonus? Got a new offer today) Bonus redemption threshold: N/A

N/A APR: 13.24% to 19.24% (0% for first 12 months) The Blue Business Cash credit card from American Express has two features that stand out: It has the highest flat cash-back reward rate of all the no-annual-fee cards we evaluated, and it has automatic reward redemption. The first feature speaks for itself, but the second is sneaky awesome. Most credit cards require you to log in and manually redeem points or miles when you hit a certain threshold (such as 2,500 points or $25). The Blue Business Cash card, in contrast, automatically applies your cash rewards to your account, so you save money without even thinking about it. The only downside here is the lack of a welcome bonus. Otherwise, this card offers all of the standard features you want in a business credit card: Unlimited free employee cards and an account manager, spending summaries organized by category and the American Express Business App, which helps manage receipts.

Best welcome bonus Annual fee: $0

$0 Reward rates: Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases Welcome bonus: $750 cash back

$750 cash back Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $7,500 in first 3 months of card ownership

Spend $7,500 in first 3 months of card ownership APR: 13.24% to 19.24% (0% for first 12 months) Another straightforward option for small business owners, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited offers reward rates that are lower than the Blue Business Cash card but there's a compelling $750 cash back bonus if you spend at least $7,500 during your first three months. (Because the reward difference is only half of a percentage point, you'd need to spend more than $150,000 on the AmEx to offset the difference.) If that $7,500 threshold isn't out of reach given typical spending, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card could be a solid choice.

Best cash-back runner-up Annual fee: $0

$0 Reward rates: Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases Welcome bonus: $500 cash back

$500 cash back Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $4,500 in first three months of card ownership

Spend $4,500 in first three months of card ownership APR: 20.99% The Capital One Spark Cash business credit card offers reward rates that are comparable to the Chase Ink Business Unlimited's. But it also has a more modest $500 welcome bonus (and a lower spending threshold). If you don't forecast hitting Chase's $7,500 mark, the Capital One Spark Cash card could be a good alternative. Note that Capital One also offers a version of the Spark Cash card that features a $95 annual fee and a flat 2% cash back reward rate. If you plan to spend at least $75,000 annually on your credit card, this upgrade is well worth the fee.

Best cash-back runner-up Annual fee: $0

$0 Reward rates: Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases Welcome bonus: $300 cash back

$300 cash back Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $3,000 in first three months of card ownership

Spend $3,000 in first three months of card ownership APR: 11.24% to 21.24% (0% for the first nine months) The Wells Fargo Business Platinum offers 1.5% cash-back on all purchases (with no limit) but a smaller welcome bonus than the Chase and Capital One cards. That said, the spending threshold to unlock that bonus is also lower, $3,000, which could be attractive to smaller businesses.

Best for big office supply and telecom spenders Annual fee: $0

$0 Reward rates: 5% cash-back on first $25,000 spent at office supply stores, internet, cable and phone services; 2% cash-back on first $25,000 spent at gas stations and restaurants, 1% on everything else

5% cash-back on first $25,000 spent at office supply stores, internet, cable and phone services; 2% cash-back on first $25,000 spent at gas stations and restaurants, 1% on everything else Welcome bonus: $750 cash-back

$750 cash-back Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $7,500 in first three months of card ownership

Spend $7,500 in first three months of card ownership APR: 13.24% to 19.24% The Chase Ink Business Cash credit card is a good choice for small businesses that spend between $15,000 and $25,000 annually on office supplies and telecom services. If your spending is less predictable -- or concentrated in other categories -- one of the flat-rate cash-back cards profiled above is a better choice.

Best overall travel rewards Annual fee: $0

$0 Reward rates: 2x Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 in spending annually; 1x Membership Rewards points on everything else

2x Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 in spending annually; 1x Membership Rewards points on everything else Welcome bonus: 10,000 points

10,000 points Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $3,000 in first three months of card ownership

Spend $3,000 in first three months of card ownership APR: 13.24% to 19.24% The Blue Business Plus credit card offers 2x Membership Rewards points on all purchases, which translates to a net return of 2% to 4%, along with a 10,000 point bonus after spending $3,000 in the first three months of card ownership. That bonus is worth between $60 and $200 depending on how you redeem the points. Remember that travel redemptions are often maximized when transferring to a partner travel program. If you redeem your points as a statement credit, you'll get around 0.6 cents per point. If you redeem them through the AmEx travel portal, you should get around 1 cent per point, and if you transfer them to an affiliate travel partner, you can earn up to 2 cents per point.

Best for big advertising spenders Annual fee: $95

$95 Reward rates: 3x points on shipping, advertising with social media sites and search engines, internet, cable and phone services, travel; 1x points on all other purchases

3x points on shipping, advertising with social media sites and search engines, internet, cable and phone services, travel; 1x points on all other purchases Welcome bonus: 100,000 points

100,000 points Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $15,000 in first three months of card ownership

Spend $15,000 in first three months of card ownership APR: 15.99% to 20.99%

Best for big airfare and restaurant spenders Annual fee: $295

$295 Reward rates: 4x points on the two categories where your business spent the most each billing cycle: airfare; online, TV and radio advertising; certain technology purchases; gas stations; restaurants; shipping. 1x points on all other purchases

4x points on the two categories where your business spent the most each billing cycle: airfare; online, TV and radio advertising; certain technology purchases; gas stations; restaurants; shipping. 1x points on all other purchases Welcome bonus: 70,000 points (worth $700 to $1,400 depending on redemption method)

70,000 points (worth $700 to $1,400 depending on redemption method) Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $10,000 in first three months of card ownership

Spend $10,000 in first three months of card ownership APR: 14.24% to 22.24%

Best for big travel spenders Annual fee: $595

$595 Reward rates: 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmExTravel.com; 1.5x points on purchases of $5,000 or more, 1x on everything else

5x points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through AmExTravel.com; 1.5x points on purchases of $5,000 or more, 1x on everything else Welcome bonus: 85,000 points (worth between $850 and $1,700 depending on redemption method)

85,000 points (worth between $850 and $1,700 depending on redemption method) Bonus redemption threshold: Spend $15,000 in first three months of card ownership

Spend $15,000 in first three months of card ownership APR: 14.24% to 22.24%

Frequently asked questions



What is a business credit card? Business credit cards are specifically geared toward small business owners. They can help you keep your business finances separate from your personal transactions, distribute and manage employee cards and earn rewards in typical small business spending categories.

What are corporate credit cards? Corporate credit cards, also known as commercial credit cards, are designed for larger businesses -- typically those with 100 or more employees or revenue of $10 million and up.

Should I get a business credit card? If you spend in concentrated "business" categories -- such as office supplies or telecom services -- or want to have employees spending on a central credit account, then, yes. You may also appreciate these cards' business-specific tools including budget trackers and account managers.

What is the difference between a cash-back business credit card and a travel rewards credit card? A cash-back rewards credit card typically offers a cash or statement credit -- that is, a reduction of the amount you owe. For example, if you redeem $25 worth of cash rewards as a statement credit, your outstanding balance is reduced by $25. A travel rewards credit card offers miles or point rewards that can be redeemed directly on an issuer's travel website for a small bonus (usually around 25%) or with a partner affiliate such as a hotel group or airline. You usually get the best redemption value when strategically transferring points or miles, but it will always depend on the specific flight or hotel stay. Sometimes it requires a some research and effort to identify maximum-value redemption opportunities. With American Express, for example, you get around 0.6 cents per point when redeeming Membership Rewards points as statement credits, about 1 cent per point when redeeming through the AmEx travel portal, and up to 2 points when you transfer them to a travel partner and then redeem them towards a flight or hotel stay. We generally prefer cash back rewards cards, which are often more straightforward. But if you don't mind some extra work, travel rewards may provide a higher overall reward rate.

How many employee cards can I add to a single account? It depends on the issuer. Wells Fargo caps it at 99. American Express and Chase don't have an explicit limit. But employee cards are grouped in one central account, which has a cumulative credit limit that is typically spread evenly among the issued cards. That means, the more cards on your account, the lower the individual spending limit. A credit limit of $10,000 with 100 employee cards will yield an individual card limit of $100, for example.

Do I need to have good credit to open a business credit card? What if my business doesn't have an established credit history? Generally, you need to have around 700 or higher to qualify for a business credit card, unless your business has been around for a while and has demonstrably steady and healthy revenue. As with all credit activities, if you can show that you're a low-risk borrower, your credit score may have less of an impact. Different issuers report business credit card activity to credit bureaus in different ways. Some report negative information to both consumer and commercial credit bureaus, some issuers don't report to either, and some report only to commercial credit bureaus. That's why it's a good idea to call your card issuer to ask about how they report business credit card activity, especially if you think you may be maintaining a balance.

