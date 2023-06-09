Table of Contents In this article

Why You Can Trust CNET Money

Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Editorial Guidelines

Writers and editors and produce editorial content with the objective to provide accurate and unbiased information. A separate team is responsible for placing paid links and advertisements, creating a firewall between our affiliate partners and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from advertisers.

How we make money

CNET Money is an advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We’re compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or when you click on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact where and in what order affiliate links appear within advertising units. While we strive to provide a wide range of products and services, CNET Money does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Advertiser Disclosure

CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.

Money Banking

Best Savings Accounts for Kids and Teens

It’s never to early too start learning the value of a dollar. These accounts can help.

Written by

David McMillin

David McMillin writes about credit cards, mortgages, banking, taxes and travel. Based in Chicago, he writes with one objective in mind: Help readers figure out how to save more and stress less. He is also a musician, which means he has spent a lot of time worrying about money. He applies the lessons he's learned from that financial balancing act to offer practical advice for personal spending decisions.

See full bio
Edited by
Dashia Milden
Dashia Milden

Dashia Milden

Writer

Dashia is a staff writer for CNET Money who covers all angles of personal finance, including credit cards and banking. From reviews to news coverage, she aims to help readers make more informed decisions about their money. Dashia was previously a staff writer at NextAdvisor, where she covered credit cards, taxes, banking B2B payments. She has also written about safety, home automation, technology and fintech.

See full bio
Courtney Johnston
Courtney Johnston

Courtney Johnston

Editor

Courtney Johnston is an editor for CNET Money, where she focuses on taxes, student loan, credit card, banking, mortgages and loan content. Passionate about financial literacy and inclusion, she has prior experience as a freelance journalist covering policy, financial news, real estate and investing. A New Jersey native, she graduated with an M.A. in English Literature and Professional Writing from the University of Indianapolis, where she also worked as a graduate writing instructor.

See full bio
Updated Jun. 09, 2023
4 min read
Written and edited by
Dashia Milden David McMillin + 2 others
Written by

David McMillin

David McMillin writes about credit cards, mortgages, banking, taxes and travel. Based in Chicago, he writes with one objective in mind: Help readers figure out how to save more and stress less. He is also a musician, which means he has spent a lot of time worrying about money. He applies the lessons he's learned from that financial balancing act to offer practical advice for personal spending decisions.

See full bio
Edited by
Dashia Milden
Dashia Milden

Dashia Milden

Writer

Dashia is a staff writer for CNET Money who covers all angles of personal finance, including credit cards and banking. From reviews to news coverage, she aims to help readers make more informed decisions about their money. Dashia was previously a staff writer at NextAdvisor, where she covered credit cards, taxes, banking B2B payments. She has also written about safety, home automation, technology and fintech.

See full bio
Courtney Johnston
Courtney Johnston

Courtney Johnston

Editor

Courtney Johnston is an editor for CNET Money, where she focuses on taxes, student loan, credit card, banking, mortgages and loan content. Passionate about financial literacy and inclusion, she has prior experience as a freelance journalist covering policy, financial news, real estate and investing. A New Jersey native, she graduated with an M.A. in English Literature and Professional Writing from the University of Indianapolis, where she also worked as a graduate writing instructor.

See full bio
Updated Jun. 09, 2023
4 min read

Best Savings Accounts

Advertiser Disclosure

Advertiser Disclosure

The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guarantee the accuracy or availability of any rates shown. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own website where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
For details on our best products and how we chose them click here.

If you’re teaching your kids about the value of a dollar, you could take the old-fashioned route -- putting coins and cash in a piggy bank on the shelf. But nowadays, banks are offering a better alternative that parents and kids can both benefit from. 

Savings accounts for kids and teens let them park their savings in a safe spot and take advantage of a few perks. While that old-school approach can be fun, the right savings account can offer personal finance lessons and may even come with interest to help your child earn more toward their savings goals.

Here’s a rundown of the best savings accounts for kids and teens and how to choose the right now.

What is a kids savings account?

A kids savings account is designed with a young saver in mind. Here’s how it works: A parent or guardian opens and co-owns the bank account for their child, in most cases, although there are some exceptions for teen accounts. Kids can then transfer, deposit and withdraw money. The best kids savings accounts have minimal fees, no minimum balance requirement and a mobile app for parents and kids to both conveniently manage the account. Depending on the account, parents generally can set controls for their kids to prevent them from overspending.

Some banks require parents to link their external bank account for transfers. Kids savings accounts are generally for those under 18, but some banks have a requirement for children to be at least 12 years old.

Best savings accounts for kids and teens

Best for younger children

Alliant Credit Union

Read Alliant Credit Union Review
Overview
  • 3.10% APY with a $100 minimum balance
  • No fees
  • Comes with an ATM card
  • Must be a member to open an account
  • For ages 12 and younger


Alliant Credit Union’s Kids Savings Account pays a very competitive 3.10% APY once the account reaches an average daily balance of $100. It comes with a few parent-friendly perks, including tracking your child’s account online and mobile check deposits via the app. The account also comes with an ATM card to help kids learn how to make deposits and withdrawals at ATMs. 

It’s solely designed for children 12 years old and younger. When your child turns 13, they’ll be eligible for the Alliant Teen Checking Account, which comes with a savings account. 

However, you’ll need to be an Alliant Credit Union member to open an account. The easiest way to qualify is to become a member of Foster Care 2 Success; Alliant will cover the one-time $5 membership fee.

Read our Alliant Credit Union banking review.

Best for teenagers

First Internet Bank of Indiana

Overview
  • 0.80% APY
  • No fees or minimum balance requirements
  • Requires a minimum deposit of $100
  • For ages 18 and younger


First Internet Bank’s Tomorrow’s Tycoons account checks all the most important boxes of a kids’ savings account: no fees and the ability to earn interest. Even though the account doesn’t come with an ATM card and it requires a $100 minimum deposit, the account also pays a 0.80% APY. It converts to a Free Savings account when your child turns 18. Until then, a parent or legal guardian must be a joint account holder. And keep in mind that First Internet Bank is an online-only bank, so you’ll need to be comfortable managing the account online with your kids.

Best for in-person banking

Capital One Bank

Read Capital One Bank Review
Overview
  • 0.30% APY
  • No fees
  • No minimum balance requirement
  • For ages 18 and younger 


Capital One’s 360 Performance Savings account is already on our list of the best savings accounts for grown-ups, and its Kids Savings Account can make a great starting point for your children.

There are no fees or minimum balance requirements, and you can even show your kid how in-person banking works at one of Capital One’s branches, ATMs or cafes. While the APY is only 0.30% that’s still much better than other big banks.. A few pieces we love about this account: You can link your external bank account to your child’s savings account to schedule sending their allowance and still make regular deposits. We also love that parents can create multiple accounts for different goals and still use the Capital One app to manage their savings.

Read our Capital One Bank review.

Best for earning interest

Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Overview
  • 5.00% APY on balances up to $1,000
  • $5 minimum deposit
  • No monthly fees
  • For ages 20 and younger


Bethpage Federal Credit Union’s Student Savings Account is available for kids up to  20 years old, so this account can serve your child for a long time. However, digital banking is only available to children ages 13 and up.

You’ll need a minimum $5 deposit to get started and there’s a $1,000 ATM withdrawal limit which may be worth keeping in mind if your child is saving toward a big goal. Its 5.00% APY is certainly a compelling offer, but you’ll only earn this on up to a $1,000 balance. However, account holders still do earn interest on bigger balances -- between 1.39% and 5.00% on balances between $1,000 and $10,000. Even though Bethpage’s physical locations are limited to New York, you can open and manage an account digitally anywhere across the US -- just keep in mind the 13 and older limitation for digital banking.

Best for teaching financial literacy

PNC Bank

Read PNC Bank Review
Overview
  • No minimum deposit
  • No monthly fees for account holders younger than 18
  • Offers interactive learning experience with Sesame Street characters
  • For ages 18 and younger


PNC’s S is for Savings account sneaks on to our list due to a design that helps make learning about budgeting fun. Let’s face it: Your kid may not be all that interested to hear about your perspective about saving, but they’ll be more willing to listen to Elmo, Cookie Monster and other familiar Sesame Street characters talk about cash. You can also teach them about money management at one of PNC’s 2,600 in-person branch locations or manage the account entirely online.

There’s no minimum deposit and no monthly fee for anyone under 18 years old. However, there is one drawback: The interest rate is a paltry 0.01% for balances of at least $1.00. But that’s not too surprising since the best savings rates generally aren’t found at big banks.

Although you can technically keep this account once your child turns 19, Although you may have to pay a $5 monthly service fee if you don’t meet other minimum balance requirements. But the fee is waived for children 18 and younger. 

Read our PNC Bank review.

Pros and cons of savings accounts for kids and teens

Should you open an account for your kid, or simply stash some of their money in your own account? Since your child will be in the early stage of managing their money, this decision will entail some extra work on your end and how you want to teach your child about money. You may be leaning toward giving your child more independence with their own savings account, but you also may not want to manage another account.

Here are a few pros and cons to consider before opening another account.

Pros

  • Kickstarts financial literacy and money management skills, including saving and goal setting

  • Parents can be a joint account owner for full access

  • Many interest-earning savings account options

  • FDIC or NCUA insurance to protect your funds

  • Usually come with no fees and low minimum balance requirements

Cons

  • Limited availability at major banks

  • Often requires a parent to have an account at the same institution

  • Interest potential may be lower than adult savings accounts

  • Some kids may no longer qualify for the accounts after a certain age

How to choose a savings account for your kid or teenager

When choosing the best savings accounts for your kid or teenager, here’s a rundown of some of the key tips to follow:

Look local: There are quite a few credit unions that offer extra perks with their savings accounts, such as bonuses for good grades, like Sky Federal Credit Union. These tend to be smaller, local financial institutions -- hence why they don’t appear on our list. But if there’s one in your town, this can be a great win-win: better academic performance and better personal finance habits.

Start with where you already bank: Many institutions require that the parent or guardian of the kids’ savings account owner also have an account at the same bank or credit union. If you don’t want to open another account elsewhere, start with where you already bank. Since accounts for grown-ups often come with fees and minimum balance requirements, be sure to think about your own financial situation, including your savings APY, minimum balance requirements and fees.

Ask about education tools: A kids savings account should offer more than a place to park their money. Evaluate the bank’s mobile app to see if it’s an easy way to talk to your child about money -- some offer financial literacy courses and games, such as PNC. If your child simply sees the savings balance, they don’t really learn much. Instead, money management guides and lessons can help them make smart budgeting decisions.

How to open a savings account for your kid

The requirements for opening a savings account for your kid vary from bank to bank. Generally, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Find the bank and account that works for you: While some online-only banks can offer higher savings rates, credit unions also have a few outstanding perks. Think about what bank services and products you’ll need alongside your kid’s savings account since some institutions may require the co-owner of the account to have an account there as well. 

Gather your information: Regardless of whether you need your own account, you will need to include your personal details – including you and your child’s Social Security number – as a co-owner. The bank will also need your child’s Social Security number or a current passport, but if your child is older, you may also want to include a school ID or a driver’s license. Additionally, the bank will need other personal information, such as your physical address, phone number and email. 

Complete your application for your child: Many banks and credit unions will allow you to submit your application for a kids savings account online. However, there are exceptions. Some require you and your child to visit a branch or schedule a virtual appointment to open the account.

Make an initial deposit: While plenty of kids savings accounts don’t require any minimum deposit, it’s still smart to fund the account. Be sure to ask your bank about deposit requirements such as cash, check or direct deposits. Consider arranging an automatic monthly transfer, too. For example, if your child is old enough to understand the concept of an allowance, you can also transfer money after chores are done to show them the value of work in exchange for money.

The bottom line

No matter what your kid decides to be when they grow up, there is one essential skill they will need: a solid grasp of money management. Opening a savings account for your kid gives them a chance to track their money, inch closer to savings goals and understand the impact of smart spending habits.

Written by
David McMillin
Read more from David
David McMillin writes about credit cards, mortgages, banking, taxes and travel. Based in Chicago, he writes with one objective in mind: Help readers figure out how to save more and stress less. He is also a musician, which means he has spent a lot of time worrying about money. He applies the lessons he's learned from that financial balancing act to offer practical advice for personal spending decisions.