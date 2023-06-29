Best Business Savings Accounts for June 2023

You’re an ambitious entrepreneur who made the bold decision to start your own company -- congratulations! Now, as you work to expand your business, you’re probably spending a lot to grow your customer base and build your brand. However, you should carve out opportunities to stash some cash away for the company’s future, too. It’s time to find the right business savings account to build a safety cushion of capital for the long term.

What is a business savings account?

A business savings account is a place to store some of your company’s surplus funds -- the money that you don’t need to keep in your checking account for paying your employees and your vendors on a regular basis. A business savings account will feel a lot like your personal savings account: You’ll aim to deposit money in it and watch it grow, thanks to interest rates that are generally higher than the rates you’ll find on checking accounts.

One other feature that business and personal savings accounts share: Insurance protection. If you enroll in a business savings account at a federally insured bank or credit union, your money -- up to $250,000 -- is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, FDIC, or National Credit Union Administration, NCUA, respectively. If your business has more than $250,000 in savings, however, you’ll want to either divide your deposits among multiple accounts or look for business accounts that offer a sweep program where you can automatically transfer funds across multiple financial-insured institutions.

How do business savings accounts fare in today’s economy?

Today’s interest rate environment is great news if you’re focused on saving money. While rates for business savings accounts aren’t as high as some of the best personal savings accounts, there are still some attractive options for parking your cash and seeing your balance increase.

Live Oak Bank Business Savings 4.00% APY

Ability to qualify for up to $10 million in FDIC insurance coverage via a cash sweep program

No minimum balance requirement

No cash deposits If you’re looking to score the best APY possible on a business savings account, look at Live Oak Bank. The all-digital bank focuses on small business offerings (there are also personal banking options), and it’s a great choice for any entrepreneur sitting on a large pile of cash. The bank’s cash sweep program will distribute up to $10 million of deposits across multiple FDIC-insured institutions so you don’t have to worry about its per-account insurance limit of $250,000. If you have a chunk of cash you’re comfortable locking away for a longer period of time, be sure to consider the bank’s business CDs, as well. Its nine-month CD currently pays a 4.90% APY. NBKC Business Money Market Account No minimum balance requirement

2.00% APY

Includes a business debit card While NBKC’s business offering isn’t specifically labeled a business savings account, the bank’s money market account still earns a spot on our list due to no minimum balance requirement and a 2.00% APY -- interest potential that is 100 times the typical 0.01% you’ll find at most big banks. You’ll be limited to doing banking online, but the bank does operate in-person locations in the Kansas City area. Though the money market account comes with a business debit card, you’ll want to avoid using this like a checking account: A $10 excessive transaction fee applies after the sixth transaction of every statement cycle. First Internet Bank Money Market Savings 3.35% APY on balances less than $5 million; 5.20% APY on balances above $5 million

Minimum balance of $4,000 to avoid a $5 monthly fee

Minimum opening deposit of $100 First Internet Bank’s Money Market Savings pays out a generous 3.35% APY on all balances below $5 million. If your business is sitting on even more cash, its 5.20% APY is certainly a compelling proposition. One important consideration, though: The bank doesn’t share any information about potential “sweep” options -- the transfer of funds between accounts -- that can help account holders take advantage of higher FDIC protection limits. So, anything above the $250,000 threshold might be a bit risky. Brex Business Account No minimum balance requirement

Up to $6 million of FDIC insurance with a sweep program

4.71% APY on a money market fund investing option The Brex Business Account isn’t solely a savings account, but more like an all-in-one checking/savings/cash management option that’s worthy of consideration by some entrepreneurs. Similar to Live Oak Bank, Brex distributes deposits across multiple FDIC-insured institutions for up to $6 million of coverage. Plus, there’s an option to invest a portion of your cash in a money market fund that keeps at least 99.5% of the fund in cash or US securities (translation: it’s very low risk) that earns a 4.71% APY. There are no minimum balance requirements. Brex is a great option for business owners who need an all-in-one solution to manage reimbursements, employee travel and other expenses, thanks to a powerful corporate card rewards program. Nationwide Business Premium Savings No monthly fees or minimum balance requirements

Tiered APY system that offers up to 3.75% APY

Must maintain a $25,000 balance to earn interest

Cash sweep program for up to $150 million of FDIC insurance You’re probably familiar with Nationwide being “on your side” via the company’s advertisements for insurance offerings, but this is a great option for business money management. Nationwide’s Business Premium Savings account is offered via Axos Bank, and the account pays a 2.00% APY on balances of at least $25,000 -- with the ability to earn more with a bigger balance. Plus, you can take advantage of Axos’ cash sweep offering of up to $150 million of FDIC protection. (Congratulations if you have $150 million in your business, by the way.) Axos Bank Business Savings $1,000 minimum opening deposit

$2,500 minimum balance to avoid $5 monthly fee

0.20% APY

24-7 customer service If you can’t meet the $25,000 balance requirement for the Nationwide bank account offered via Axos Bank, go straight to Axos Bank instead. The digital bank’s standard business savings account has a low minimum balance requirement and offers a 0.20% APY. While that’s not nearly as rewarding as the Nationwide offer, it’s still a clear winner versus big banks, such as Chase and Bank of America, where you’re more likely to earn in the 0.01% APY range. Plus, Axos offers 24-7 customer service for existing customers.

How to choose a business savings account

As you compare different business savings accounts, be sure to consider these key factors in your search:

Deposit requirements and fees: Some business savings accounts come with fairly high minimum monthly balance requirements to avoid fees. If you’re worried about hitting that threshold, it’s wise to look elsewhere so that monthly fees don’t add up.

Rates: Pay close attention to the APY you can earn with a business savings account. Some of the biggest banks pay a pittance -- 0.01%, for example -- that really won’t do much to advance your company.

Promotional rates: There are loads of attractive promotional rates that will turn your head. For example, U.S. Bank is currently guaranteeing a bonus rate of 4.25% on its Platinum Business Money Market Account. However, that bonus only applies for six months, and after that period, business owners with small balances will earn just 0.05%. Remember, your business is a long-term operation, so worry less about short-term gains and more about a bank that will meet your needs for years to come.

How your company is paid: If you deal regularly in cash, you’ll need to make deposits at a nearby branch or an ATM. If you aren’t worried about physical bills, however, you should strongly consider a bank with a smaller retail presence -- in the banking industry, lower real-estate overhead typically translates to higher APYs.

The type of account: Don’t limit your search strictly to “business savings accounts.” Our research shows that some money market accounts and cash management offerings deliver some compelling benefits for business owners, too.

How do business savings accounts work?

Business savings accounts work similarly to a personal savings account. You’ll deposit cash and checks in person at a branch, at an ATM or via mobile deposit. It’s important to note that some of the best business savings accounts on our list are digital banks that don’t accept cash deposits.

Pros and cons of business savings accounts

Pros Help establish a habit of saving for your company’s long-term needs

Some accounts pay solid APYs to earn interest on unused capital

Some banks offer sweep programs to make sure all your funds -- including those beyond $250,000 -- are covered by FDIC insurance Cons Often come with higher minimum balance requirements to avoid fees

Require more documentation to open -- some banks require an in-person visit

Attractive promotional rates often last for a limited time, followed by significantly lower APYs

Setting up a business savings account

Opening a business savings account is a bit more complicated than opening a personal savings account. To avoid delays, call the bank ahead of time to verify you have all the necessary documentation to meet the requirements.

What you need to apply for a business savings account

If you’re going to open a business savings account, be prepared with the following information:

The employee identification number or tax ID number of your business

Articles of incorporation that shows when your company was formed

A government-issued ID and Social Security number for any business employee who will be authorized to manage the account

It’s important to note that if your business qualifies as a sole proprietorship, your requirements will be limited. You may only need your Social Security number.

How to open a business savings account

Some banks will allow you to open a business savings account online, while others will require you to visit a branch to sign all the necessary documents.

The bottom line A business savings account can help lay a strong financial foundation for your company. Plus, it’s a great time to open a savings account due to higher interest rates. Just like personal savings accounts, you’ll find a different mix of fees, balance requirements and APYs between financial institutions, which means the same rule applies when finding the best account for your business’ needs: Make the time to shop around.

FAQs

What’s the difference between a standard savings account and a business savings account? The biggest difference is the documentation necessary to open one. While a standard savings account typically only requires your Social Security number, you’ll likely need to show additional proof of your business and its operations to open a business savings account.

Is there a limit on withdrawals for business savings accounts? In many cases, banks will cap free withdrawals from business savings accounts to six per statement cycle. After that, an excessive transaction fee may apply. Be sure to ask any bank about excessive transaction fees before opening an account.

How do you pay taxes on interest earned in business savings accounts? Any interest your business earns from a business savings account is considered taxable income. Expect to receive a Form 1099 from your bank that you can use when you file your business taxes.