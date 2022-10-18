Marcus By Goldman Sachs: 2022 Banking Review

Launched in 2016, Marcus by Goldman Sachs is the online-only banking arm of the venerable investment bank Goldman Sachs, one of the 10 largest banks in the US. The rise in popularity of Marcus by Goldman Sachs is due partly to it receiving number one ratings in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power in 2019 and 2022. This bank offers a stripped-down set of deposit accounts including high-yield savings, three types of certificates of deposit and no-fee personal loans.

What we like

Higher yields on CDs and savings accounts than traditional banks

Several options for deposit accounts and personal loans



24/7 customer support access



Low minimum balance requirement to open accounts



No monthly fees on deposit accounts



What we don't like

No ATM network

No checking money market accounts



No physical branches



Higher minimum balance to qualify for the top APY on savings accounts



No cash or mobile check deposit options



Who is Marcus by Goldman Sachs best suited for?

This bank is well suited for retail bankers comfortable managing their banking affairs in a purely digital environment who don't need access to cash through an ATM or have a backup bank that is linked externally. This bank is great for savers looking for banking products with competitive yields or no-fee personal loans.

Savings account review

Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers a high-yield savings account with competitive APYs. There is no minimum required to open the account, but the highest APY is only available to balances of $2,500 or more. There is no monthly maintenance fee to maintain the account and it doesn't support cash withdrawals, cash deposits or mobile check deposits. All deposits must be transferred digitally.

Savings account features APY 2.35% Minimum balance $2,500 Monthly fee $0

What we like

Competitive APYs: Marcus offers a competitive APY on any balance.

Marcus offers a competitive APY on any balance. No fees: There are no monthly fees or minimum balances to maintain.



There are no monthly fees or minimum balances to maintain. No minimum deposit: There is no minimum deposit required to open a savings account.



There is no minimum deposit required to open a savings account. Round the clock customer service: Customer service representatives are available 24/7.



Customer service representatives are available 24/7. Same day transfers: Transfers to linked bank accounts are effective the same day for transactions up to $100,000.



What we don't like

No cash deposits: Marcus by Goldman Sachs doesn't allow cash deposits via ATM which could be inconvenient for customers who deal in cash.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs doesn't allow cash deposits via ATM which could be inconvenient for customers who deal in cash. No mobile check deposits: All deposits must be transferred or automated.



All deposits must be transferred or automated. No physical branches: The website or mobile app is required to manage all transactions.



CD account review

Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers three types of CDs with competitive yields: high-yield, no-penalty and bump up CDs. Terms vary from six months to six years. A minimum balance of $500 makes Marcus CDs accessible to a wide range of savers. Early withdrawal penalties on the high-yield and bump-up CDs are some of the most restrictive available, but the no-penalty CD offers more flexibility if needed. CDs automatically renew after a 10-day grace period.

CD account features 1-year CD APY 3.25% 3-year CD APY 3.45% 5-year CD APY 3.50% 20-month Rate Bump CD 3.00% 13-month No-Penalty CD 2.40% Minimum balance $500 Early withdrawal penalty 90 to 120 days simple interest depending on term

What we like

Competitive APYs: Marcus offers competitive APYs on any balance.

Marcus offers competitive APYs on any balance. 10-day rate guarantee: Automatic increase in rates in the first 10 days of opening and funding an account.



Automatic increase in rates in the first 10 days of opening and funding an account. Multiple CD types: Marcus offers a variety of CD options



Marcus offers a variety of CD options

All CDs require a $500 deposit to open an account.



What we don't like

Lower deposits elsewhere: Some banks offer a lower or no minimum deposit to open accounts.

Banking experience

Because Marcus by Goldman Sachs is an online-only bank that doesn't offer physical branches, banking access is limited to online, mobile app, live chat or telephone support. This bank doesn't offer checking accounts and limits deposit features via mobile check deposit or at an ATM. Deposits can only be transferred digitally. There's no ATM network, so fees apply with all withdrawals.

Overdraft fees

Marcus by Goldman Sachs doesn't offer a checking account, therefore overdraft fees don't apply.

Customer service

The Marcus by Goldman Sachs automated customer service line is available 24/7. Customer-service representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. The bank's digital support also includes a live chat and comprehensive frequently asked questions section on its website.