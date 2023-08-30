Table of Contents In this article

Why You Can Trust CNET Money

Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Editorial Guidelines

Writers and editors and produce editorial content with the objective to provide accurate and unbiased information. A separate team is responsible for placing paid links and advertisements, creating a firewall between our affiliate partners and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from advertisers.

How we make money

CNET Money is an advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We’re compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or when you click on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact where and in what order affiliate links appear within advertising units. While we strive to provide a wide range of products and services, CNET Money does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Advertiser Disclosure

CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.

Money Banking

Marcus by Goldman Sachs CD Rates for August 2023

Marcus offers competitive CD rates and has other interest-earning savings options worth considering, too.

Dashia Milden
Written by
Dashia Milden
Dashia Milden

Dashia Milden

Writer

Dashia is a staff writer for CNET Money who covers all angles of personal finance, including credit cards and banking. From reviews to news coverage, she aims to help readers make more informed decisions about their money. Dashia was previously a staff writer at NextAdvisor, where she covered credit cards, taxes, banking B2B payments. She has also written about safety, home automation, technology and fintech.

See full bio

David McMillin

David McMillin writes about credit cards, mortgages, banking, taxes and travel. Based in Chicago, he writes with one objective in mind: Help readers figure out how to save more and stress less. He is also a musician, which means he has spent a lot of time worrying about money. He applies the lessons he's learned from that financial balancing act to offer practical advice for personal spending decisions.

See full bio
Edited by
Courtney Johnston
Courtney Johnston

Courtney Johnston

Editor

Courtney Johnston is an editor for CNET Money, where she focuses on taxes, student loan, credit card, banking, mortgages and loan content. Passionate about financial literacy and inclusion, she has prior experience as a freelance journalist covering policy, financial news, real estate and investing. A New Jersey native, she graduated with an M.A. in English Literature and Professional Writing from the University of Indianapolis, where she also worked as a graduate writing instructor.

See full bio
Laura Michelle Davis
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio
Reviewed by
Bernadette Joy
Bernadette Joy

Bernadette Joy

Expert Reviewer

Bernadette Joy is a nationally recognized money expert featured on Good Morning America and NBC News, and in Time and USA Today. She inspires her audience to explore the intersection between net worth and self-worth. While she has two degrees in business and a degree in psychology, her credibility comes from leading by example. As first-generation Filipino Americans, she and her husband AJ paid off a whopping $300,000 of debt in three years and grew their first $1 million of net worth in their thirties. Joy founded Crush Your Money Goals® for the many who are overlooked and underestimated by traditional financial services. Her goal is to help others gain confidence in managing money and provide a blueprint to achieve financial independence.

See full bio
Updated Aug. 30, 2023
4 min read
Written, edited and reviewed by
Dashia Milden Dashia Milden + 4 others
Written by
Dashia Milden
Dashia Milden

Dashia Milden

Writer

Dashia is a staff writer for CNET Money who covers all angles of personal finance, including credit cards and banking. From reviews to news coverage, she aims to help readers make more informed decisions about their money. Dashia was previously a staff writer at NextAdvisor, where she covered credit cards, taxes, banking B2B payments. She has also written about safety, home automation, technology and fintech.

See full bio

David McMillin

David McMillin writes about credit cards, mortgages, banking, taxes and travel. Based in Chicago, he writes with one objective in mind: Help readers figure out how to save more and stress less. He is also a musician, which means he has spent a lot of time worrying about money. He applies the lessons he's learned from that financial balancing act to offer practical advice for personal spending decisions.

See full bio
Edited by
Courtney Johnston
Courtney Johnston

Courtney Johnston

Editor

Courtney Johnston is an editor for CNET Money, where she focuses on taxes, student loan, credit card, banking, mortgages and loan content. Passionate about financial literacy and inclusion, she has prior experience as a freelance journalist covering policy, financial news, real estate and investing. A New Jersey native, she graduated with an M.A. in English Literature and Professional Writing from the University of Indianapolis, where she also worked as a graduate writing instructor.

See full bio
Laura Michelle Davis
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio
Reviewed by
Bernadette Joy
Bernadette Joy

Bernadette Joy

Expert Reviewer

Bernadette Joy is a nationally recognized money expert featured on Good Morning America and NBC News, and in Time and USA Today. She inspires her audience to explore the intersection between net worth and self-worth. While she has two degrees in business and a degree in psychology, her credibility comes from leading by example. As first-generation Filipino Americans, she and her husband AJ paid off a whopping $300,000 of debt in three years and grew their first $1 million of net worth in their thirties. Joy founded Crush Your Money Goals® for the many who are overlooked and underestimated by traditional financial services. Her goal is to help others gain confidence in managing money and provide a blueprint to achieve financial independence.

See full bio
Updated Aug. 30, 2023
4 min read

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is an online-only bank offering a wide range of terms on certificates of deposit, with competitive savings rates on par with CNET’s weekly CD averages. While Marcus offers the most term options for its high-yield CDs, it also provides no-penalty and rate bump CDs.

We like that Marcus will automatically boost your CD rate if the bank’s rates rise within 10 days of when you open your CD -- a feature only a few banks, like Ally, also offer. Marcus also has a six-year CD term, while most banks only offer terms as high as five years. But unlike many online banks, you’ll need a minimum of $500 to open a CD. If you’re looking to invest less than this, consider Marcus’s high-yield savings account or a CD without a minimum deposit requirement from another bank.

Here’s a breakdown of Marcus’ CD offerings and how they stack up to the competition. 

Marcus CDs: At a glance

CD typeMinimum depositTermEarly withdrawal penalty
High-yield$5006-month to 6-year90 to 270 days of interest, depending on the term (the longer the term, the longer the withdrawal penalty)
No-penalty$5007- to 13-month None
Rate-bump$50020-month180 days of interest 

Marcus CD rates

Currently, the 18-month CD at Marcus offers the bank’s highest rate: 4.85% annual percentage yield. This bank offers a unique CD term -- a six-year CD -- but its 3.70% APY rate isn’t particularly impressive when high-yield savings accounts, treasury bills and money market accounts are offering higher without losing liquidity over a longer time.

Its seven- and 11-month no-penalty CDs -- a type of CD that lets you withdraw your money before the term ends, fee-free -- have low rates. But its 13-month no-penalty option yields a solid 4.35% APY. Lastly, its rate-bump CD -- which lets you bump up your rate one time over the lifetime of your CD -- earns a respectable 4.35% for a 20-month term.

We like that all Marcus CD interest compounds daily, which helps your savings grow a bit faster. Daily compounded interest is higher than interest compounded monthly or quarterly like other CDs due to the more frequent compounding.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which means that funds deposited in CD accounts are insured up to the maximum allowed by law. This equates to $250,000 for all your individually owned accounts combined and $250,000 per owner for jointly owned accounts.

Marcus high-yield CDs

TermAPYMinimum deposit
6-month4.85%$500
9-month4.90%$500
12-month5.00%$500
18-month4.90%$500
2-year4.40%$500
3-year4.30%$500
4-year4.00%$500
5-year3.80%$500
6-year3.70%$500
Rates as of Aug. 28, 2023.

Marcus no-penalty CDs

TermAPYMinimum deposit
7-month0.45%$500
11-month0.35%$500
13-month4.50%$500
Rates as of Aug. 28, 2023.

Marcus rate-bump CD

TermAPYMinimum deposit
20-month4.35%$500
Rates as of Aug. 28, 2023.

How much can you earn with a Marcus CD?

Here’s how much your savings could grow if you invest $1,000 in a Marcus CD. 

CD termAPYTotal interest earned
High-yield, 6-month4.85%$23.96
High-yield, 9-month4.90%$36.53
High-yield, 12-month5.00%$50.00
High-yield, 18-month4.90%$74.34
High-yield, 2-year4.40%$89.94
High-yield, 3-year4.30%$134.63
High-yield, 4-year4.00%$169.86
High-yield, 5-year3.80%$205.00
High-yield, 6-year3.70%$243.58
No-penalty, 7-month0.45%$2.62
No-penalty, 11-month0.35%$3.21
No-penalty, 13-month4.50%$48.84
Rate-bump, 20-month4.35%$73.55* without any rate increase
Rates as of Aug. 28, 2023. Source of calculations: Bankrate CD Calculator.

How do Marcus’ CD rates compare?

Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers some of the most rewarding APY rates you can find -- more than three times higher than FDIC’s averages. For example, here are the latest national CD APY rates averages compared with Marcus’ rates, according to the FDIC.

CD TermFDICAPY
6-month1.30%4.85%
1-year1.70%5.00%
3-year1.37%4.30%
5-year1.37%3.80%
Rates as of Aug. 28, 2023.

However, other banks offer CD APY rates comparable and sometimes even higher than Marcus by Goldman Sachs. Here’s how Marcus stacks up against Synchrony, Capital One, Ally and Wells Fargo. 


Bank		6-month1-year3-year5-year
Marcus by Goldman Sachs4.85%5.00%4.30%3.80%
Synchrony4.90%5.10%4.30%4.00%
Capital One3.90%4.85%4.30%4.10%
Ally Bank3.50%4.85%4.25%4.10%
Wells Fargo2.50%1.50%N/AN/A
Rates as of Aug. 28, 2023.

Check out CNET’s guide to the best CD rates to compare rates across other top banks.

What other savings options does Marcus offer?

In addition to its diverse suite of CD options, Marcus offers a high-yield online savings account that earns 4.30% APY. If you want easy access to your funds, a high-yield savings account may be better than a CD, even though you can’t lock in your rate like you can with a CD. Marcus’ savings account has no fees or account minimums to worry about, and unlike a CD, you can add funds at any time to grow your savings.

Should I get a CD from Marcus by Goldman Sachs?

The main draw of a CD is locking in your savings rate. Since Marcus offers some of the best CD rates, if you’re looking to earn a predictable return on your money while rates are high, Marcus is a good option to explore. 

However, we recommend taking the time to compare rates in the current high-interest rate environment. You might find rates or other perks that are a better fit for you. If you don’t want to deposit $500 to open an account, you may consider other banks, such as Ally or Synchrony, for a competitive rate with no minimum deposit required.

But if you’re unsure about locking your money away for a period of time, consider a high-yield savings account, money market account or no-penalty CD with a high rate.

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.

Dashia Milden
Written by
Dashia Milden
Writer
Read more from Dashia
Dashia is a staff writer for CNET Money who covers all angles of personal finance, including credit cards and banking. From reviews to news coverage, she aims to help readers make more informed decisions about their money. Dashia was previously a staff writer at NextAdvisor, where she covered credit cards, taxes, banking B2B payments. She has also written about safety, home automation, technology and fintech.
Written by
David McMillin
Read more from David
David McMillin writes about credit cards, mortgages, banking, taxes and travel. Based in Chicago, he writes with one objective in mind: Help readers figure out how to save more and stress less. He is also a musician, which means he has spent a lot of time worrying about money. He applies the lessons he's learned from that financial balancing act to offer practical advice for personal spending decisions.