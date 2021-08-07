Presented by:
Technically your first month of pregnancy starts with the first day of your last period, so you might not notice symptoms right away, until you take a pregnancy test or miss your period. In the first weeks of pregnancy, you might feel more tired than usual, have to pee way more often, and experience morning sickness.
There's a lot of physical development in the third month. The embryo becomes a fetus, developing fingers, toes and external sex organs, and the umbilical cord connects the baby to the placenta. You'll notice your breasts growing and your areolas getting darker, and you might have worse morning sickness (sorry!).
You're almost halfway through the pregnancy now, and you might be able to determine the baby's sex on an ultrasound. There's now more blood in your body, thanks to the baby, causing your heart to work a little harder to pump. So if you feel dizzy or out of breath, it's normal. You might also experience some back pain and notice a small baby bump forming.
Your baby will be moving quite a bit by now -- you'll start to feel when they hiccup, kick and rotate in the womb. You might notice more constipation, bleeding gums and leg cramps than before, and you also might start producing colostrum, the first stage of developing breast milk.
By now your baby bump is prominent and you'll feel the effects of carrying around a nearly full-term baby, including back pain and lots of pressure on your bladder. Your belly will likely be sporting stretch marks as your fast-growing fetus makes your abdomen expand quickly.
Congrats! By month 10 your baby has reached full term and is ready to be born. If your fetus drops before delivery, it'll put pressure on your bladder and you're going to need to pee frequently. Most babies are born between weeks 39 and 41, so you are extremely close to becoming a parent.