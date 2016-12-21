Connect with us
Zuckerberg shows off his Jarvis AI, Airbnb to offer flight deals: Tech Today

Tech Today: Zuckerberg shows off his Jarvis AI, Airbnb to offer flight deals

All the tech you need to know for the day includes Mark Zuckerberg's new personal AI, news that Airbnb plans to enter the flight search market and Minecraft finally hitting Apple TV.

This is C Net and here are the stories that matter right now. Mark Zuckerberg has been quietly developing a form of artificial intelligence, something he calls Jarvis, named after Tony Stark's personal assistant. Jarvis can do some simple smart home functions like turning lights on and off, though it's more of a pet project for Zuckerberg than anything else. It's been reported that Facebook has been working with AI for some time, so we'll have to wait and see if Jarvis ever joins the team. Bloomberg is reporting that Airbnb will soon be competing with flight search services like Expedia. Though still in the early stages, word is that Airbnb will eventually let users book flights through the company that's always focused on rental services in the past. A report says Airbnb hopes to launch the service before the company files for IPO. And finally the smash hit Minecraft has made its way to the Apple TV platform. Simply dubbed the Apple TV edition, Minecraft will sell for $20 and includes seven contents for free for a limited time only You stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple app store.

