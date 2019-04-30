Zuckerberg gives a first look at redesigned Facebook desktop and mobile apps
New ways to spend money on Instagram
Facebook's Zuckerberg preaches 'The future is private'
Facebook launches Messenger for desktop
Apple purges parental control apps it says pose a security risk
A database with info on 80M+ US households was left open to the public
AutoComplete: Tesla's Model 3 gets right-hand drive soon, will go on sale in UK
What to expect in iOS 13, and a 5G iPhone could be closer
Top 5 things Avengers: Endgame sets up for the future
How to clean your phone (and things to never do)
Huawei P30 review: Is there any reason to go Pro?
Elon Musk: Dawn of the self-driving era is upon us
iPhone XR and XS: 6-month check-in
Our Galaxy Fold didn't break. Here's what's good and bad
Razer makes its Blade Pro gaming laptop future-ready
Asus updates every gaming laptop it can think of
Roav Bolt puts the power of Google Assistant in your car
Alienware Area-51m promises power and upgrades
How to tell if your food is safe to eat
How to find your lost Android phone
How to post to Instagram from a computer
Install the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in a flash
Galaxy S10 settings to change right now