Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
ZTE's Blade V8 Pro whips up camera tricks for cheap: First Look
About Video
First Look: ZTE's Blade V8 Pro whips up camera tricks for cheap1:37 /
Available unlocked for $230, the Blade V8 Pro is equipped with a 5.5-inch display and two 13-megapixel cameras that have neat editing tricks.
Share (0)
Transcript
[MUSIC] The ZTE Blade V8 Pro is an affordable mid range phone that you can get unlocked for only $230. It's equipped with a 5.5 inch display and has two thirteen megapixel cameras on the back. With this dual camera set up you can take different kinds of artsy photos One setting gives your images a bokeh effect, similar to the one on the Apple Iphone 7 plus. It doesn't work as smooth, but it lets you blow the background or foreground after you take an image for a dramatic look. Because one of the shooters is a monochrome camera, you can take some fancy black and white shots too, or pictures with just one pop of color. There's also a live photo option. Which again, we've seen on iPhones, where you can take short, giffy photos that have movement. [MUSIC] One of the best things about the phone is its battery life. It has a 3.14 [UNKNOWN] hour, non-removable battery, and during our lab test, it clocked in 14 hours of continuous video playback on airplane mode. That's an excellent time and it has quick charging, too. The phone has a finger print reader for you to security and NSC and dual sim capability as well. Unfortunately, it run Android Marshmallow which isn't the most recent version of the OS. At 6.5 ounces it's also pretty heavy in the hand and pocket and its back cover clicks a lot of finger prints and smudges that are difficult to wipe off. But, again, the phone is only $230, which is a good deal if you want a cheap Android device. Plus with its impressive battery life, you'll be able to get through a work day without having to recharge it all the time. [MUSIC]