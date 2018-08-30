ZTE Axon Pro 9 features onscreen notch, no headphone jack

CNET First Look
Transcript
[MUSIC] After striking a billion dollar deal with the US government earlier this summer which would end ZTE's import ban over violating trade sanctions for now, the Chinese phone maker is unveiling its latest flagship, the Axon 9 Pro. [MUSIC] It's the first phone ZTE is unveiling after this controversy. And not surprisingly, it won't be available in the US. Instead the phone is coming to select countries in Europe and Asia. [MUSIC] The sleek Axon 9 Pro is waterproof and has a 6.21 inch 1080p display. [MUSIC] The display has its own dedicated chip to process video, the ZTE brands as Axon Vision. The technology not only boosts a video's color contrast, but it bumps up its frame rate to render smoother images. [MUSIC] The phone is also powered by a snapdragon 845 processor and a 4 ampere hour battery that has wireless charging capabilties. For your photo needs, it has a 12 megapixel and 20 megapixel camera on the back. The second camera is for depth information so you can take bokee stype portrait photos but there's no optical zoom like the iPhone 10 or Galaxy S9 On the front is a 20 megapixel camera as well. The [UNKNOWN] Pro also jumps on two trends that many phones are following. First, there's an on screen notch at the top. The phone doesn't come with any new New special facial recognition technology so there's no real reason for the notch other than having a thinner top bezel. Second it doesn't have a headphone jack so you need to use a dongle or a wireless headphones to listen to your music and calls. Though ZTE doesn't have exact pricing at the time of this video the phone is anticipated to cost about ���649. Euros. Which converts to about $760 or 590 pounds. For more information about the Axon 9 Pro check out cnet.com. [BLANK_AUDIO]