Zoom backtracks, Facebook has a new photo-transfer tool
Transcript
This c|net and here are the stories that matter right now.
Last week zoom announced that its video conferencing app had 300 million daily users.
Well, that was not quite accurate.
The company made a correction and said that it has quote 300 million daily meeting participants end quote.
This metric counts people for every zoom meeting they attend in a day.
Zoom says, its original statement was a genuine oversight.
Facebook launched a new photo transfer tool in the US and Canada.
You can find it by going to your settings, then click your Facebook information.
From there, click the transfer a copy of your photos or videos, and you'll have the option to send your content to Google Photos.
The tool is a part of that data transfer project through which Apple Twitter Google and Facebook aim to give users an easier way to transfer data between the company services.
The video sharing app TickTock has been downloaded more than 2 billion times from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
This is according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.
The app reached 1.5 billion downloads just five months ago.
Tick Tock managed to pull in more than 315 million installs in the first quarter of 2020.
[MUSIC]
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Apple, Google begin delivering tracking tools, Lyft lays off...