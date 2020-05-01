Zoom backtracks, Facebook has a new photo-transfer tool

Transcript
This c|net and here are the stories that matter right now. Last week zoom announced that its video conferencing app had 300 million daily users. Well, that was not quite accurate. The company made a correction and said that it has quote 300 million daily meeting participants end quote. This metric counts people for every zoom meeting they attend in a day. Zoom says, its original statement was a genuine oversight. Facebook launched a new photo transfer tool in the US and Canada. You can find it by going to your settings, then click your Facebook information. From there, click the transfer a copy of your photos or videos, and you'll have the option to send your content to Google Photos. The tool is a part of that data transfer project through which Apple Twitter Google and Facebook aim to give users an easier way to transfer data between the company services. The video sharing app TickTock has been downloaded more than 2 billion times from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. This is according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. The app reached 1.5 billion downloads just five months ago. Tick Tock managed to pull in more than 315 million installs in the first quarter of 2020. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

87 episodes

Alphabet City

90 episodes

CNET Top 5

853 episodes

The Daily Charge

962 episodes

What the Future

336 episodes

Tech Today

1176 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Chipotle's tech rush could not have come at a better time

15:08

How pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen levels

6:14

Grocery stores have a plan to get back to normal

23:44

Coronavirus drug shows 'clear-cut' evidence of faster recovery, Dr. Fauci says

2:07

These apps can help you save some cash

5:29

Hungry kids in the US aren't like hungry kids elsewhere

15:42

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Apple Magic Keyboard vs. Logitech and Brydge: What's the best iPad keyboard case?

9:53

Hungry kids in the US aren't like hungry kids elsewhere

15:42

The Apple Watch: Tipping point

10:19

Coronavirus drug shows 'clear-cut' evidence of faster recovery, Dr. Fauci says

2:07

Grocery stores have a plan to get back to normal

23:44

9 sleep myths, busted by a sleep doctor

7:07

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

DJI's Mavic Air 2 delivers more of everything at the same price

6:00

JBL Boombox 2 vs. UE Hyperboom: Battle of the portable Bluetooth beasts

4:13

First Look: Motorola Edge and Edge Plus have all the 5G specs

12:05

iPhone SE reminds us how much we missed the home button

12:32

Alexa's best hidden talent lets you make your own commands

3:32

The Turbografx-16 Mini is my video game time machine

7:04

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02

10 stay-at-home essentials under $20

2:13

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

2:06