YouTube TV's price hike, Disney Plus details

IKEA is teaming up with Sonos for a line of Smart speakers that will work with Sono's app and Alexa.
One variety of speakers is actually going to be included in a lamp, will go for $179.
A lampless version of the new Smart speaker will also go for $99 You can look for them in stores and online this August.
YouTube TV is raising its monthly price from $40 to $50.
This isn't much of a surprise as a number of cord-cutting TV streaming services have begun to tick up in costs this year.
DirecTV now the most recent example The new YouTube TV pricing will go into effect the first billing cycle after May 13th.
And finally Disney has announced details for its streaming service Disney+.
Going live on November 12th, Disney+ will offer an impressive amount of content including movies and shows from the Marvel Star Wars and, of course, Disney Universe It's also possible we'll see Hulu and ESPN+ offered as add-ons at discounted rates.
Disney+ will allow for offline download and the service will be offering 4K and HDR support.
Disney says all of the company's theatrical releases moving forward will be exclusives to Disney+.
