YouTube launches game streaming site

CNET Update
YouTube launches game streaming siteYouTube Gaming launches to compete with Twitch, Rovio lays off 260, Amazon flirts with hot meal delivery and Windows 10 sees strong adoption rate.
Transcript
youtube launches game streaming and amazon might be delivering your next hot meal. I'm Jeff Bakalar filling in for Bridge Carey this week. This is your C Net update. Game streaming juggernaut twitch is about to get some serious competition. YouTube gaming is launching today and will introduce a new destination for game streamers and spectators for what's already a tremendously popular medium online. The service has rolled out on Google Play and gaming. YouTube.com. You can actually check it out right now. Users can browse various live feeds of game play and chat with other viewers. It sounds like Amazon may be entering the food delivery scene. Reports are surfacing that the company has started experimenting with delivery of hot meals in the Seattle area, further tapping into the already established Prime Now service. But with mainstay delivery sites like delivery.com and Seamless, How can Amazon break into that already crowded landscape? Well, Amazon does have a gigantic user base all of which frequent the site regularly and have their payment information stored on the site. So if Amazon can become even more of a one stop shop, well then customers won't need to look anywhere else for dinner. Rovio, the studio behind the mobile game sensation Angry Birds, is laying off 260 employees. Rovio's CEO says the company was quote, too eager to explore new business opportunities. So essentially he's saying that they spread themselves too thin to be productive. Rovio employees who were working on the Angry Birds movie Won't be let go, but I gotta be honest, that movie better come out soon because I think the Angry Birds hourglass is about to run out. And finally, Microsoft is reporting that Windows 10 adoption has been And very strong. As of today, 75 million devices are running the new operating system that's only been out for about a month. Sure a lot of that has to do with the fact that Windows 10 is free for most current Windows users, but it's also because Windows 10 has seen mostly a positive reaction from critics. And a smooth launch save for a few of those privacy concerns. The company, though, is trying to improve transparency in that department. Most recently by publishing an informational page on their site. That does it for this update. For the very latest head over to cnet.com. From our studios here in New York, I'm Jeff Bakalar.