YouTube changing kid data policy, Amazon working on hand-scanning payments
Tech Today
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now.
YouTube has announced massive changes to the way the site treats kids' videos on the heels of a $170 million fine that Google was served over the sensitive issue.
Around the end of the year, YouTube will roll out policies that will treat all kids' videos as if a child is watching [UNKNOWN] And limit the data it collects on those videos to a bare minimum.
With less than a week to go before Apple reveals its next batch of iPhones.
we're rounding up all of the leap news and predictions.
Expect the iPhone 11 to be a lot like last year's phone with a few notable changes to the cameras.
Likely three on the back end new chips Inside.
You might even see a new color as well.
There are rumors of three different models, an 11 pro, 11 R, and 11 max.
Don't expect these phones to support 5G.
And finally, the New York Post is reporting that Amazon is working on a payment system that will eliminate the need for cash or credit card.
Instead, it will use scanners that identify individuals' hands to pay.
Supposedly, the scanner is already accurate to within one-ten thousandth of a percent, but engineers are hoping to improve that.
[MUSIC]
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
[MUSIC]