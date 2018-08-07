Your video, "YouTube bans Infowars, Android Pie is here"
YouTube bans Infowars, Android Pie is here

Today's major tech stories include YouTube's banning of conspiracy theorist channel Infowars, Android's debut of its next operating system, Pie, and patents suggesting future MacBooks could use an extended Touch Bar in place of a keyboard.
This is cnet, and hear the stories that matter right now. YouTube has banned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from the service, following Apple, Spotify and Facebook's lead. YouTube sites it's three strikes policy, saying the Infowars channel was booted after repeated violations of it's community guidelines within a three month period. All YouTube users agree with its Terms of Service when they originally sign up to use the platform. Android's next mobile operating system update is going by the name Pie. It is mostly focused on behind the scenes improvements that are designed to make phones work faster and use less battery. Pie promises an adaptive battery feature that should make any Android phone more efficient. Tech addiction is another item [UNKNOWN] allowing users to set time limits on App users. And finally new patent filing suggest that Apple might be eyeing a full t touch keyboard for it's future laptop. Think of it as an expanded touch bar that can see the replacement of physical keys for typing Nothing of course is confirmed and Apple has yet to comment. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app in the apple or google play store. [BLANK AUDIO]

