Your guide to creating a smart home

Buying guide
Your guide to creating a smart homeOverwhelmed by smart home gadgets? We're here to help.
Transcript
[MUSIC] If you are starting your smart home from the ground up it can seem really overwhelming when you look at everything that is out there. But you can customize your smart home to fit your specific needs. The easiest place to start is It's probably with a smart speaker. I like the Amazon Echo because it's accessible and practical and it has a growing set of skills and integrations for your smart home. Once you have your smart speaker set up it's easy to extend your smart home into lightbulbs. We like the Phillips Hue White LED Starter Kit because it comes with a hub and two really good bulbs. They have flicker free dimming and work with every major smart home platform If you want extra's they're just $15. Now if you don't wanna go around replacing every bulb with a smart light bulb, but you still want smart control over your light, I'd recommend the Luton Caseta in wall smart switches. These are super easy to use, the app is really intuitive and it works with Nearly every smarthome platform. They also include cool features like geofencing and screen management. If you want your smarthome to be more energy efficient, you should consider a smart thermostat like the EcoBEE4. It includes a remote sensor that it can accurately monitor and regulate your whole home's temprature. It also includes a ton of integrations like a built in Amazon Alexis Speaker. If improved security is what you want out of your Smart Home, I recommend the Amazon Cloud Cam. It's got 1080p video, prompt notifications and its free 24 hour clip storage makes it more appealing than the competition. It also works with screen integrated Alexis speakers, including the Amazon Fire TV stick. Another way to smarten your home security is by adding a smart lock. The August lock is a retrofit style that is really easy to install. It also works with nearly every smart home platform. And if you add an August connect Wi-Fi adapter you can control Control your lock remotely. All these devices are great ways to smarten your home. But it's important to remember to pick the things that you like and create a home that works for you.