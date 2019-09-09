Yamaha's YAS-209 offers the best sound from an Alexa sound bar

Transcript
One of the latest in home audio you've expect Yamaha's first attempt at the smart sandbar. That is in this case of speak with Amazon Alexa built in to be pretty special. And I'm happy to say that it is Yamaha YA is 209 is a sound bar and wireless subwoofer combo which offers excellent sound quality for the money that must choose to be expected. What elevates a product is its integration of the Alexa voice assistant. The on-board microphones work well even in trying circumstances.>> Let's turn a full brust right now and speak in a normal tone and see if it hears me. Alexa? The onboard mics help bring on demand music and controlling a smart home to within easy reach. The speaker offers DT virtual x simulated surround for better immersion. In movies, and the Yamaha works great in stereo mode for music too, with a punchy exiting sound. The 209 comes with a large subwoofer which offers articulate base for music and plenty of head room for your favorite action film. Inputs are well catered for with HDMI in and out optical digital and Bluetooth. You can connect the sound bar to Wi-Fi for Spotify connect and Alexa support. The down sides are. It's not cheap at $350 but it delivers a lot of performance for the money. Also, if you're a fan of multi room music, there's no music cast or Apple airplay on board. Amazon's multi room music support is expected for the future. So it should work together with other echos, speakers. With the recent explosion in the number of smart soundbars on the market Yamaha was in danger of being left behind. But with the YAS 209 showing that it can deliver a smart sound bar that you don't need to scream at to be heard and that sounds really good too.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

62 episodes

Alphabet City

62 episodes

CNET Top 5

828 episodes

The Daily Charge

866 episodes

What the Future

315 episodes

Tech Today

974 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

3 new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and an early surprise

5:54

Asus ROG Phone 2 has the first 120Hz OLED screen

2:28

Google under investigation over its digital ad business

2:07

YouTube's machine learning can't keep up with its promises (The Daily Charge, 9/9/2019)

6:29

Jony Ive designed a crazy all-diamond ring

0:45

Amazon's revamped Fire TV lineup includes a faster Cube and an OLED TV

4:02

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

3 new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and an early surprise

5:54

Apple introduces iPhone 11 with ultra-wide camera

4:03

Jony Ive designed a crazy all-diamond ring

0:45

The Apple Watch 5 may get a feature we've been dreaming about

10:06

See Apple's new 'slofie' mode in action

0:55

Hands-on with the iPhone 11's ultra-wide-angle camera

4:56

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Yamaha's YAS-209 offers the best sound from an Alexa sound bar

1:42

Google's Nest Hub Max smart display tracks your face

6:01

LG G8X phone lets you pick two screens or one

3:43

Motorola Zoom has premium cameras at half the price

2:45

Jabra Elite 75t: A first hands-on with the sequel to our favorite AirPods killer

4:01

These Electrolux appliance features make me jealous of Europe

3:41

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55

Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar

1:14

Best dark mode iOS apps to try now

2:14

How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS

1:53

How to set up and use Google Docs offline

1:24

Capital One data breach: Here's what to do

1:43