Yamaha YAS-108 sound bar offers better TV sound for less

CNET First Look
Yamaha YAS-108 sound bar offers better TV sound for lessThe Yamaha YAS-108 is a budget sound bar with great sound and a fine selection of useful features
Transcript
[MUSIC] Want to know the best reason to spend just $200 on a sound bar? This, the Yamaha YAS 108. This is a single sound bar without a subwoofer. It includes HDMI inputs and excellent sound. This Yamaha is two inches tall and 35 inches wide. It's designed to sit in front of your TV or hang on the wall with a pair of keyhold mounts. The speaker has a gyroscope inside which adjusts the sound depending on what which way you mount it. For a cheap soundbar, it has a lot of features including HDMI in and out with the latest 4K HDI compatability. It also has not one but two simultaneous Bluetooth connections, so you and a housemate can be connected to the sound bar at once, though you can only play from one at a time. The sound bar has so-called subwoofers on board, but if you need even more bass, it includes a subwoofer output so you can connect your own. The remote that comes in the box is very good for a cheap speaker with plenty of control options and a well thought out layout. the Yamaha comes with a couple of different sound modes including clear voice for more intelligible dialogue and DHS virtual X for some pretty convincing sound effects. Given Yamaha's audio heritage [MUSIC] It's not surprising that the YAS 108 sounds good to, with excellent coverage in smaller rooms. Though it doesn't have a separated sub, there's decent amount of bass in there for everything but the most extreme volumes. Music sounds fine as well, and I really appreciated the stereo mode button, which turns off the surround effects and makes a more natural sound. The $200 Yamaha's YAS-108 does have some stiff competition from [UNKNOWN], but it's a lot sleeker and office functions that the TV manufacturer can't. As a result, the Yamaha's YAS-108 is a really good, really cheap way to get better sound out of your TV. [MUSIC]